Just as Deadpool and Wolverine hits theaters, Wade Wilson is going to die in comics - and his daughter will replace him as the new Deadpool

The solicitation text and even the cover for Deadpool #7 are listed as 'Classified' in Marvel Comics' just released October 2024 solicitations, and now we know why: because, as promised by the solicitation text for Deadpool #6, Wade Wilson is going to die and in #7 he'll be replaced by his daughter, Ellie Camacho, as the new official Deadpool.

Marvel premiered the first look at the solicitation and at Ellie as Deadpool during the Diamond Retailer Lunch at Comic-Con International: San Diego. She's front-and-center on artist Taurin Clarke's freshly revealed cover for Deadpool #7, and on Mark Bagley's variant cover, both seen here:

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

So, how can the famously un-freakin'-killable Wade Wilson be killed? Apparently he'll meet his end at the hands of his new arch-enemy Death Grip, but we'll have to read Deadpool #6 to find out what it actually takes.

Ellie has been around for a while, and was a central character in the Deadpool and Wolverine team-up story 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly,' one of the best comic pairings of the two characters who now share top-billing in their own blockbuster film. She's receiving training from none other than Deadpool's old frenemy Taskmaster, who made his name by training the henchmen of other big name supervillains.

"Deadpool is dead—long live Deadpool! It was previously revealed that Wade Wilson will meet his end at the hands of new super villain Death Grip this September in Deadpool #6," reads Marvel's official announcement. "Following this shocking turn of events, his daughter, Ellie Camacho, will step up as the all-new Deadpool starting in October’s Deadpool #7!"

"Wade has fallen, and his daughter Ellie has taken up the mantle!" adds the now officially revealed solicitation text for Deadpool #7. "Taskmaster continues her mercenary training, but what she really wants is vengeance. And to get that, she’ll need Princess’ help."

For the new arc, series writer Cody Ziglar will be joined by new co-writer Alexis Quasarano (known for her work on Max's Harley Quinn streaming series) and guest artist Andrea Di Vito.

Deadpool #6 goes on sale on September 18, followed by Deadpool #7 on October 2.

