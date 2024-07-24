The best Deadpool and Wolverine team up comics of all time

Deadpool and Wolverine brings together two of the most popular X-Men characters for a cinematic adventure which connects them to the MCU. But it's not the first time the Best There Is and the Merc With a Mouth have teamed up. In fact, they've been doing it for almost 30 years now.

Whether you can't wait to see Deadpool and Wolverine, or you're lucky enough to have seen it already and you're raring for more hot team-up action between the two title characters, comics have you covered. And so do we with our list of five Deadpool and Wolverine team-up comics to read for the movie.

Wolverine Annual '95

Wolverine and Deadpool's first official team-up came in 1995's Wolverine Annual '95, an oversized one-shot which includes a story by writer Christopher Golden and artist Ben Herrera, in which Wolverine saves Deadpool from being experimented on by scientists who wish to replicate his healing factor.

Interestingly enough, Deadpool's healing factor is itself a genetic duplicate of Wolverine's mutant healing ability implanted in him by a version of the Weapon X program, the same government program that covered Logan's bones in adamantium and turned him into the Wolverine.

Wolverine and Deadpool: The Decoy

In this charmingly bizarre one-shot by writer Stuart Moore and artist Shawn Crystal, Wolverine recruits Deadpool for a particularly excruciating mission in which Deadpool must endure the brutal attacks of a powerful enemy long enough for Wolverine to pull off the old switcheroo and save the day.

For once, The Decoy involves Logan messing with Deadpool a little bit, rather than Wade Wilson's patented Merc With a Mouth style grating all over Logan's nerves (though there's plenty of that too). The one-shot's big final gag involves Deadpool donning the uniform of another A-list X-Man, but it's definitely not any of the ones you might expect.

Deadpool Vs. Old Man Logan

Old Man Logan is a grizzled, world-weary version of Logan from a dystopian future where he gave up the Wolverine name after being manipulated into killing the rest of the X-Men by villains. Some of that backstory even seems to be hinted at for the Deadpool and Wolverine version of Logan in the film's trailers.

In Deadpool Vs. Old Man Logan by writer Declan Shalvey, artist Mike Henderson, and colorist Lee Loughridge, the oldest, angriest version of Wolverine winds up falling in with Deadpool as they reluctantly team up to rescue a young mutant girl - and there's a bit of a twist ending, too.

The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly

Deadpool: The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly originally ran in issues 15-19 of Deadpool's 2012 ongoing title, with the arc teaming up not just Wolverine and Deadpool, but also Captain America himself, Steve Rogers, for an adventure that ties into Wolverine and Deadpool's secret history with the Weapon X program.

The five-part story by writers Gerry Duggan and Brian Posehn, artist Declan Shalvey, and colorist Jordie Bellaire involves Deadpool, Cap, and Wolverine taking on a mission to rescue Deadpool's own daughter, Ellie. It's an action-packed story that culminates in the trio facing off with Super-Soldiers who also possess the abilities of the X-Men.

Uncanny X-Force

Uncanny X-Force isn't just a single story, but an ongoing title that originally ran for 37 issues starting in 2010. In this title, Wolverine leads a squad of black-ops mutant killers into missions that are too dangerous and deadly for the regular X-Men. Even though he's not technically a mutant, Deadpool joins up as one of the team's key members due to his unbridled killer instincts.

But weirdly enough, in the title's first arc by writer Rick Remender, artist Jerome Opeña, and colorist Dean White, Deadpool becomes the unlikely moral conscience of the team when X-Force is faced with an unthinkable mission. Deadpool then remains the glue that holds the team together even through some of the most brutal missions any X-team has ever undertaken, taking the spotlight in a way that foretells his heroic role in Deadpool and Wolverine.

Still hungry for more? Check out the best Wolverine comics of all time and the best Deadpool comics of all time.