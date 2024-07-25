Marvel reveals its full slate of October 2024 comics and covers featuring the X-Men, Spider-Man, the Avengers, and more

Trick or treat - it's Marvel Comics' full October 2024 solicitations! With Marvel's full solicits for the spookiest month of the year now revealed, the publisher is definitely packing in the thrills, spills, and chills!

First off, there's Moon Knight: Fist of Khonshu #1 , starring the returning Marc Spector in the title role. And at the same time, Storm's brand new ongoing solo title is kicking off, branding her "Marvel's Mightiest Mutant."

And speaking of mutants, Mystique is also embarking on her own brand new solo title launching in October, pitting her against Marvel's sneakiest super-spy, Nick Fury.

Then there's the new Iron Man #1 , which features Tony Stark donning a strange new armor that's been dubbed the "Improvised Iron Man."

And take note, two solicitations - Spider-Boy #12 and Deadpool #7 - have been marked "classified," and don't include covers just yet.

But that's just scratching the surface of another packed month of releases. Read on for a closer look at some of the biggest highlights from Marvel's September 2024 solicitations followed by all the comics and trades. If you still want more, you can also check out all of Marvel and DC's recent listings here on our solicitations tab .

And of course, be sure to click through the galleries where you see arrows to check out all of Marvel's September variant covers.

Upcoming Marvel October 2024 Comics: Spotlight

STORM #1

MUREWA AYODELE (W) • LUCAS WERNECK (A)

Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

VARIANT COVER BY ALEXANDER LOZANO

VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE • VIRGN VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE

VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK • VARIANT COVER BY JOËLLE JONES

DOOM VARIANT COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO

LOGO VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

GOLD FOIL VARIANT COVER BY JEROME OPEÑA

EARTH’S MIGHTIEST MUTANT,

NOW HEADLINING HER OWN SOLO SERIES!

Ororo Munroe has lived many lives. She’s been a thief, a goddess, an X-Man, a queen and now an Avenger! She is the most prominent, most respected and most powerful mutant on the world stage – and in that role, she intends to be a force for positive change! First up: A major meltdown at a nuclear facility in Oklahoma City draws Storm from her Sanctuary in Atlanta – and into a moral conflict that will test her iron resolve! Guest-starring X-FACTOR’s FRENZY!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

Order using 75960621036700111

MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #1

JED MACKAY (W) • ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO (A)

Cover by Davide Paratore

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY STEPHEN PLATT

VARIANT COVER BY AKA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SILVER FOIL VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MARC SPECTOR...BACK FROM THE BEYOND!

As an avatar and agent of the Egyptian God of the Moon, Khonshu, former mercenary MARC SPECTOR has died and come back to life on more than one occasion. To the ignorant, his fate beyond death’s grasp may seem idyllic, but being chosen as a Fist of Khonshu comes with a heavy cost! And, like bones in a street fight, Marc Spector, and the multitudes he contains, may be about to break!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

IRON MAN #1

SPENCER ACKERMAN (W) • JULIUS OHTA (A) • Cover by YASMINE PUTRI

VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

DOOM VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MCKONE

DEADLY FOES VARIANT COVER BY DAVE BARDIN

NEGATIVE SPACE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

VARIANT COVER BY SUMIT KUMAR

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN

A NEW, BRUTAL ERA BEGINS!

Roxxon and AIM team up to take on Stark Unlimited! But they’re ready for the old Tony Stark. This one? He’s a lot angrier than he used to be. Iron Man is going to war! New armor, old enemies, and unbelievable twists abound in this fresh take on a fury-powered Iron Man from Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Spencer Ackerman and groundbreaking artist Julius Ohta!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

Order using 75960620898200111

BLADE: RED BAND #1 (OF 5)

BRYAN HILL (W) • C.F. VILLA (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY E.M. Gist • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY E.M. Gist

VARIANT COVER BY EDWIN GALMON • RED FOIL VARIANT COVER BY TBA

A NEW DAWN FOR THE DAYWALKER!

For years, BLADE has been the deadliest vampire hunter in the Marvel Universe! With an arsenal of wooden stakes, silver bullets and razor bats at his command, few have known the taste of vengeance and blood like BLADE! But after the harrowing events of BLOOD HUNT, what’s left of Marvel’s most infamous vampire? Did any of the vampire within Blade survive? Did any of the man? FIND OUT HERE, AT THE SKIN-SEARING DAWN OF A BLOODY NEW BLADE SAGA!

32 PGS./Explicit Content …$4.99 [POLYBAGGED]

order using 75960620929300111

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

MYSTIQUE #1 (OF 5)

DECLAN SHALVEY (W) • DECLAN SHALVEY (A/C)

WOLVERINE VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA

DEADPOOL VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA

VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH

VARIANT COVER BY YASMINE PUTRI • VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEÓN

LOGO VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

Reminding the world to hate and fear her!

How do you track a subject with a history that contradicts itself? How do you stop a force whose motives change like quicksilver? How do you stop a target that can be anyone? That’s the question that confronts Nick Fury as he stumbles upon a web of lies and espionage leading back to Mystique. From the ashes of Krakoa, the shape-shifting mutant terrorist returns to remind the world exactly why it hates and fears her. From award-winning creator Declan Shalvey (MOON KNIGHT), MYSTIQUE sifts through the dark underbelly of the Marvel Universe to tell a tale of action and espionage targeting Marvel’s most mysterious mutant.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Marvel XXXX Comic Books

VENOM #38

Torunn Grønbekk (W) • CAFU (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL’OTTO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL’OTTO

DOOM VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS MAGNO

OLD MAN VENOM’S TIME QUEST CONTINUES!

Old man Dylan Brock’s adventure through time to bring an end to the Venom War takes him to one of the darkest places – the realm of Chthon! Can even Doctor Strange help him when confronted with the ultimate temptation of evil?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM WAR #3 (OF 5)

AL EWING (W) • IBAN COELLO (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG • TEAM DYLAN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

TEAM EDDIE VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO

VARIANT COVER BY WILL SLINEY

A THREE-WAY WAR FOR THE SYMBIOTE?!

Eddie Brock! Dylan Brock! Peter Parker! Who is the ultimate host for the Venom Symbiote?! If the wrong one wins, it would spell disaster for the world – but which can save us all? The tide of the war turns here as one of the contenders is eliminated!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

VENOM WAR: ZOMBIOTES #3 (OF 3)

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • JUAN JOSÉ RYP (A)

COVER BY JUAN FERREYRA

Variant Cover by ANNIE WU

KEEP THEIR TEETH OFF YOUR FLESH!

The Venom War is making strange bedfellows as hero and villain alike have to fight off the menace of hungry zombiotes, eager to bite and spread onto all – living and dead! She-Hulk, Hellcat, Shocker and more are among those striving to stay alive…and unbonded!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM WAR: VENOMOUS #3 (OF 3)

ERICA SCHULTZ (W) • LUCIANO VECCHIO (A)

Cover by LEIRIX

Variant Cover by JESSICA FONG

BLACK WIDOW VERSUS HER SYMBIOTE?!

Natasha may be doing everything in her power to rein in the zombiote outbreak and protect the innocent from these horrors…but who is going to protect her when her own symbiote goes bad?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM WAR: FANTASTIC FOUR #1 (OF 3)

ADAM WARREN (W) • JOEY VASQUEZ (A) • Cover by David Baldeón

VARIANT COVER BY WALT SIMONSON

FOUR MORE DRAGGED INTO THE WAR!

The Fantastic Four may not have much history with Venom – beyond helping Spider-Man capture the symbiote way back when – but when both Doctor Doom and Kang the Conqueror start getting involved in the war…now we’ve got the FF’s attention! It’s a wild battle of mad geniuses that spans thousands of years and also the space of a breath – with stakes that only the Fantastic Four could fathom!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM WAR: DEADPOOL #2 (OF 3)

CULLEN BUNN (W) • ROB DI SALVO (A)

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

MONSTERS VS. ZOMBIOTES!

Deadpool may be trapped in a city full of zombified symbiotes and symbiotized zombies, but he’s always got old friends to call on when he’s against a wall! He’ll face the madness with monstrous allies like Frankenstein(‘s Monster) and Man-Thing – not to mention Silence, Princess…and another surprise guest star you will NOT see coming!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM WAR: LETHAL PROTECTORS #2 (OF 3)

Sabir pirzada (W) • LUCA MARESCA (A)

Cover by Creees Lee

VARIANT COVER BY KENDRICK “KUNKKA” LIM

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY LUCA MARESCA

SILVER SYMBIOTE!

The AGONY symbiote chooses its next host – SILVER SABLE! The new Wild Pack becomes a terrifying and lethal SYMBIOTE SQUAD to stop the monstrous horde of ZOMBIOTES spreading like a plague across NYC – with extreme prejudice! But can Sable and her alien partner still be trusted?! And what dangerous secret rests within their mysterious cargo?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM WAR: WOLVERINE #2 (OF 3)

TIM SEELEY & TONY FLEECS (W) • KEV WALKER (A) • Cover by KEN LASHLEY

VARIANT COVER BY GERARDO SANDOVAL

LOGAN SLASHES THROUGH THE VENOM WAR!

When Wolverine said he was the best there is, he didn’t mean the best tasting...but that’s not gonna stop zombiotes from trying to take a bite out of him! Plus: There are other, less healing-factor-brandishing people in danger, and Logan is not going to let that stand.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM WAR: CARNAGE #3 (OF 3)

Torunn Grønbekk (W) • PERE PÉREZ (A) Cover by KEN LASHLEY

VARIANT COVER BY DIKE RUAN

CARNAGE VS. MERIDIUS!

It has all lead up to this. Like many gods before him, in order to step into his full power, Carnage must destroy his own creator. Who will walk away from this fight? And in what form?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM WAR: SPIDER-MAN #3 (OF 4)

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W)

GREG LAND (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY DIKE RUAN

PETER PARKER – KING IN BLACK!

We’ve seen what happens if Eddie get the symbiote… We’ve seen what happens when Dylan get the symbiote… Clearly, everything would work out if a great guy like Peter held onto it. Right? RIGHT?!?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SENTINELS #1 (OF 5)

ALEX PAKNADEL (W) • JUSTIN MASON (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY JEREMY WILSON

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JEREMY WILSON

WINDOWSHADE VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS CAMPANA

VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADHSAW

LOGO VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

WHO ARE THE NEW SENTINELS?

The original Sentinel Program was human supremacy and fear coded into circuitry. But now their legacy falls into the hands of mutantkind! Powered by cutting-edge nanotech, this new generation of Sentinels protects a fragile peace between mutants and humans. But when being a Sentinel is your job – your life – is it possible to stay human? Mount up as Alex Paknadel (CARNAGE) and Justin Mason (SPIDER-PUNK) bring you a brand-new team of heroes that will take on the most heinous mutants! Their first mission: Capture Omega Red!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

WOLVERINE #2

SALADIN AHMED (W) • MARTÍN CÓCCOLO (A/C)

Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG

Variant Cover by ALEXANDER LOZANO

Doom Variant Cover by Francesco Mobili

GODZILLA VARIANT Cover by ROGÊ ANTÔNIO

Marvel Comics Presents Variant Cover by CARLOS GÓMEZ

Variant Cover by JUNGGEUN YOON

WHERE GOES THE WENDIGO?!

Who stalks WOLVERINE in the Canadian North? And what mysterious designs does the WENDIGO have on the Best There Is?

Logan just wants to be left alone, but a war on two fronts will evolve with an unexpected turn! Don’t miss the debut of the all-new Wendigo, as the secret it hides will shape Wolverine’s mission…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #2

EVE L. EWING (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY MIGUEL MERCADO

AXO VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEÓN • AXO VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEÓN

DOOM VARIANT COVER BY TERRY DODSON

Kate Pryde’s continued attempts at living a normal, non-mutant life go laughably wrong as she finds herself in the middle of a brawl started by a couple of headstrong teens with remarkable abilities – which, of course, they’re terrible at controlling. She’s sworn off being anybody’s teacher, mentor, professor, sensei or anything that reminds her of her old life. But will the White Queen force her hand?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DAZZLER #2 (OF 4)

JASON LOO (W) • RAFAEL LOUREIRO (A) • Cover by TERRY DODSON AND RACHEL DODSON

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY LUCASM WERNECK

VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

London Calling!

DAZZLER and her entourage travel across the pond for the next stop on her world tour. But when a live studio session goes dangerously awry, it’s time for DOMINO and STRONG GUY to shine! But who is the mystery villain out to cancel Dazzler’s performances – permanently?! Featuring action, heartbreak and another original set of song lyrics!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN #5

JED MACKAY (W) • RYAN STEGMAN (A/C)

JEAN GREY VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

JEAN GREY VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE

DOOM VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

While the X-Men engage the social-media sociopath Upstarts, Kid Omega and Psylocke dive deep into the mind of a troubled mutant. Silence: Psychic Rescue in Progress! But Quentin Quire has never been good at keeping his mouth shut...

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN #6

JED MACKAY (W) • NETHO DIAZ (A) • COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

MAGNETO VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

MAGNETO VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

VARIANT COVER BY JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

DOOM VARIANT COVER BY ROGÊ ANTÔNIO

While the X-Men attempt to unravel the globe-spanning conspiracy arrayed against them, Temper and Magik work to investigate one closer to home. Merle, Alaska, holds more secrets than just the ones kept within the Factory, and the two mutants must leave the safety of their headquarters and hit the streets for answers.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-FORCE #4

GEOFFREY THORNE (W) • MARCUS TO (A) • Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

TANK VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN • TANK VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN

Variant Cover by JUAN FERREYRA

MAN-THING STRIKES AS THE NEXUS OF ALL REALITIES IS AT STAKE!

The Nexus of All Realities is in danger – meaning if X-FORCE can’t seal this Fracture Node, they’ve got more to worry about than just one ol’ Earth! What extradimensional forces stand ready to take down FORGE’s team? And the Nexus’ guardian, the MAN-THING – is he friend or foe? The all-new X-FORCE series continues to turn up the heat…and wait’ll you see what we’re cooking!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

NYX #4

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W) • ENID BALÁM (A)

Cover by SARA PICHELLI • CUCKOOS VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

CUCKOOS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY EDWIN GALMON

• Genius. Student. New Mutant. Young Avenger. X-Man. As PRODIGY, David Alleyne has been all these things and more – but now he faces his most difficult challenge yet.

• Facing down his past and looking his present in the eye, Prodigy must fight to understand what mutant culture really means to those left behind by Krakoa...

• ...and how far he’ll go to protect the mutants of New York City from a devastating – and dangerous – conspiracy of their own.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

PHOENIX #4

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO (A) • Cover by YASMINE PUTRI

PHOENIX VARIANT COVER BY KAREN S. DARBOE

PHOENIX VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY KAREN S. DARBOE

DOOM VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MANNA

BEWARE…THE GOD BUTCHER!

• His call has gone out across the universe: He will have his retribution. He will bring his awful vengeance to bear.

• GORR THE GOD BUTCHER is going to kill the PHOENIX.

• Plus: CAPTAIN MARVEL comes to call…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

UNCANNY X-MEN #4

GAIL SIMONE (W) • DAVID MARQUEZ (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY JESSICA FONG

NIGHTCRAWLER VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

NIGHTCRAWLER VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

DOOM VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• With one X-Man down and hell coming for the rest, ROGUE finds herself alone against a power of darkness she is completely unprepared for. No backup, no lifeline and NO WAY OUT.

• And as she fights alone, a secret of the new recruits is revealed – is one of them the ENDLING that will destroy all mutantkind?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-FACTOR #3

Mark Russell (W) • Bob quinn (A) • Cover by GREG LAND

PYRO VARIANT COVER BY MARCUS TO • PYRO VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARCUS TO

VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

DOOM VARIANT COVER BY PETE WOODS

X-FACTOR GOES TO THE MOON!

• A computer-controlled lunar base has gone out of control!

• How can Havok and Frenzy stop a foe that can predict the team’s every move?

• And does the key to victory lie with the team’s most mysterious new member: Granny Smite?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DEADPOOL TEAM-UP #3 (OF 5)

ROB LIEFELD (W) • ROB LIEFELD (A/C) • Variant Cover by ROB LIEFELD

Variant Cover by GEOFF SHAW

DEADPOOL SMASH – OR SMASHED?!

DEADPOOL’s Dragon Quest continues with the incredible HULK! But will the Green Goliath help or hinder the Merc with the Mouth’s shot at the treasure?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

CONQUEST 2099 #1 (OF 5)

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • IBRAIM ROBERSON & JOSÉ LUÍS (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU • FRAME VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

SCI-FI PULP POSTERS VARIANTS BY PETE WOODS

THE IMPALER SCORNED!

• DRACULA has conquered a world determined to quash him! Now, with an army at his back, he sets his sights on the new vampire homeworld – DOMUS DRACONUM!

• What he discovers will shatter his dark heart!!!

• What tragic event sets him on a collision course with NOVA, SPIDER-MAN…and the SPIDER-WOMAN of 2099?!

• Featuring the first appearance of SPIDERCIDE 2099!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

CONQUEST 2099 #2 (OF 5)

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • IBRAIM ROBERSON & JOSÉ LUÍS (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU • FRAME VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

SCI-FI PULP POSTERS VARIANTS BY PETE WOODS

INTRODUCING THE DEATH SPIDERS FROM DEEP SPACE!

• DRACULA’S bloody war on SPIDER-WOMAN 2099’s people, the ARANEONS, has begun!

• NOVA and SPIDER-MAN battle for the fate of Spider-Woman, while the X-MEN 2099 take on another front of the battle!

• But the brutal vengeance draws forth the cosmic angel of death – the SILVER SURFER of 2099!

• Featuring the first appearance of WEB-WEAVER 2099!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CRYPT OF SHADOWS #1

BENJAMIN PERCY, STEVE FOXE, CHRIS CONDON & Jason Loo (W)

Raffael Ienco, Carlos Magno & More (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

CRACKING OPEN THE CRYPT!

As All Hallows’ Eve approaches, the heroes of the Marvel Universe find themselves once again facing the terrors that lie in the dark! From creatures that lurk in the deep to sinister sorcery, don’t miss out as your favorite heroes get put through the wringer and are forced to face down the malevolent forces of the Marvel Universe! Pick up this terrifying tome at your own peril, True Believers!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

PHASES OF THE MOON KNIGHT #3 (OF 4)

JUSTINA IRELAND & YUJI KAKU (W)

YUJI KAKU & MORE! (A)

Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

CHARACTER VARIANT COVER BY IVAN TAO

CHARACTER VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY IVAN TAO

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Fall into the next PHASES OF THE MOON KNIGHT alongside New York Times best-selling Author JUSTINA IRELAND as she weaves a tale of an ALL-NEW avatar of Khonshu that might just eclipse every other Fist of Khonshu that came before! Plus! Don’t miss the Marvel debut of manga superstar YUJI KAKU (HELL'S PARADISE) as he introduces a brand new Moon Knight with a violent past from a magical future!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT: RED BAND #3

JASON LOO (W) • SERGIO DÁVILA (A) • Cover by E.M. GIST

VARIANT COVER BY JESSICA FONG • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

INTO THE SAVAGE LAND!

Beset by grief and guilt, JACK RUSSELL is an animal that cannot be trusted or stopped! With no other option, the King of All Wolves opts to drop himself into a SAVAGE LAND!

32 PGS./Explicit Content …$4.99 [POLYBAGGED]

MARVEL ZOMBIES: DAWN OF DECAY #2 (of 4)

THOMAS KRAJEWSKI (W) • JASON MUHR (A/C)

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY SEAN GALLOWAY

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY Carlos Gómez • VARIANT COVER BY David Baldeón

THOR vs. HULK: A ZOMBIE SMACKDOWN FOR THE AGES!

Banner must get to Avengers Tower to make an antidote to the virus, but to get through the infested streets he'll have to travel as Hulk. The big green guy may be invulnerable to nasty bites, but he'd also rather smash the zombies instead of save them! Poor Groot needs to usher the uncontrollable beast through the horde, but his task is only complicated when an undead Thor shows up. If Groot wants to prevent Hulk from killing his fellow Avenger, he'll need to think fast!

32 PGS./ALL AGES …$3.99

PREDATOR VS. BLACK PANTHER #3 (OF 4)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • CHRIS ALLEN & SEAN DAMIEN HILL (A)

Cover by KEN LASHLEY • VARIANT BY ANDREI BRESSAN

VARIANT BY E.M. GIST • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

PREDATORS GAIN ONE OF EARTH’S DEADLIEST RESOURCES!

The Great Mound falls to the invasion! Vibranium is finally within reach of the Predator invaders. But the would-be conquerors are divided…and Wakanda knows better than most what that will do to a nation. If Shuri and T’Challa don’t find a way to stop the rival Yautja clans, Wakanda will be collateral damage in a battle that began on distant stars…and the war won’t stop there.

32 PGS./Rated PARENTAL ADVISORY …$4.99

GHOST RIDER: ROBBIE REYES SPECIAL #1

CARLOS HERNANDEZ, FELIPE SMITH & MELISSA FLORES (W)

Daniel Bayliss, Jan Bazaldua & Moises Hidalgo (A) • COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

VARIANT COVER BY Gerardo Sandoval • Variant Cover by J.Gonzo

REV YOUR ENGINES AND GET READY TO RIDE!

Robbie Reyes, A.K.A. GHOST RIDER, burst into the Marvel Universe and has been blazing his own trail ever since! Celebrate Hispanic & Latin American Heritage Month with three brand-new tales from a host of talented writers, including Carlos Hernandez, Melissa Flores and the return of Felipe Smith (one of Robbie's original creators), as they put Robbie through his paces and he races through the Marvel Universe! PLUS, the print debut of an ALL-NEW Ghost Rider!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE #2