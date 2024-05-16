Marvel declares Storm the "most prominent, most respected and most powerful mutant on the world stage" as she gets her own X-Men solo title

Starting this October, Storm is taking her new position on the Avengers and parlaying that into her own solo series as the "most prominent, most respected and most powerful mutant on the world stage," taking her place as a solo hero alongside the likes of Captain America and Iron Man.

Launching as part of the upcoming 'From the Ashes' era of the X-Men, Storm's new solo ongoing title will be written by Murewa Ayodele, with art by Lucas Werneck, who has also designed a new costume for Storm, seen below, along with the cover of Storm #1 by Mateus Manhanini.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

In the new title, Storm will relocate to a new headquarters in Atlanta, from which she'll become one of the premiere protectors of the Marvel Universe both alone and as an Avenger.

"Ororo Munroe has lived many lives. She’s been a thief, a goddess, an X-Man, a queen, and now…an Avenger!" reads Marvel's official synopsis for Storm #1, which the publisher is calling "one of the biggest launches of the year."

"She is the most prominent, most respected and most powerful mutant on the world stage - and in that role, she intends to be a force for positive change," it continues. "First up: a major meltdown at a nuclear facility in Oklahoma City draws Storm from her Sanctuary in Atlanta—and into a moral conflict that will test her iron resolve."

Storm series writer Murewa Ayodele has been building a reputation at Marvel with the limited series I Am Iron Man, which celebrated Iron Man's 60th anniversary. Storm marks his first ongoing title at Marvel.

"As a fan of Storm, her duties to the X-Men, and what she stands for in various real-world communities, I would like to assure the audience that Storm is in danger. Extremely so. We love Ororo Munroe, and that is why we have crafted a thrilling story that will put the strength of her character on wide-open display," says Ayodele.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"But when you’re an Omega-level mutant, few things can test your limits, and even fewer things can shatter those limits," he continues. "For our Storm series, one thing we would like fans to remember is that there are threats that are beyond Omega. So join us on this journey that promises to be exciting till the bitter-sweet end. Get ready for an eternal storm."

Meanwhile, Ayodele is joined by artist Lucas Werneck, who is no stranger to the X-Men office with stints on titles such as the recent Immortal X-Men and the 'Sins of Sinister' crossover.

"I still can't believe that Marvel gave me this gift,” Werneck states. “Storm is a character that I love, and I have so much respect for what this character represents to people. We're working with so much love and devotion on this project, and I hope that fans enjoy it as much as we're enjoying making it."

The upcoming 'From the Ashes' era will revolve around three core titles, X-Men, Uncanny X-Men, and Exceptional X-Men, along with spin-offs for X-Force and X-Factor, solo titles for Jean Grey/Phoenix, Dazzler , and Wolverine, and a revival of early '00s cult-favorite X-Men spin-off title NYX starring Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel.

Storm #1 goes on sale October 2.

Storm is one of the best X-Men members of all time.