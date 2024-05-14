Storm is declared "Earth's Mightiest Mutant" as she moves from the X-Men to the Avengers this summer

Storm is an Omega level mutant, and one of the most powerful of the X-Men. But now, she's been declared "Earth's Mightiest Mutant" as she is set to lend her weather manipulating talents to the Avengers, following the events of the current Marvel summer crossover Blood Hunt.

Starting in August's Avengers #17, Storm will become a new addition to the Avengers as the team opts to give mutants a voice on their roster by bringing in one of the most beloved and powerful X-Men of all.

"Krakoa’s tragic fall has made the Avengers realize how vital a mutant voice on the team is, and they’ll settle for nothing less than the most prominent and beloved mutant super hero on the planet! A pop culture icon, Storm has assembled with the Avengers before—in both comics as well as other forms of media—but never like this!" reads Marvel's announcement.

"Not only will the Avengers need her Omega-level power for the battles ahead, but they’ll need to rely on her unique expertise and leadership skills as MacKay’s overarching plots involving Kang, the Twilight Court, and more kick into high gear."

As the statement says, this actually won't be Storm's first stint on the Avengers. She was a short-lived member of the team all the way back in 2012 on a recommendation from her ex-husband, the Black Panther. But her time on the team ended after only a few issues, and she returned to the X-Men for 2012's Avengers Vs. X-Men crossover.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Now, she's rejoining, and along with reuniting with the Avengers, Storm's new stint on the team will also mark a reunion with T'Challa, who is one of the Avengers' current core members. Storm and T'Challa's relationship has been complicated since their separation, though they have mostly remained amicable.

This means that there will be two pairs of ex-spouses on the team, as Scarlet Witch and Vision, who were once married, are also core Avengers right now.

Avengers writer Jed MacKay, who will also be writing the main X-Men title starting in July, explains that Storm's move from the X-Men to the Avengers is meant to show her status and power level as a hero in the Marvel Universe.

"When we were putting together thoughts for X-Men, one problem kept coming up - Storm needed to have a presence in a book befitting her status, but it would be weird for her to be on an X-Men team if she wasn't the leader," MacKay states in the announcement. "The solution was simple—she needed to be on the global stage, among equals, and what better place for that than the Avengers? We're excited to bring Storm back to the Avengers and show what adventures she'll get up to as part of Earth's Mightiest Heroes!"

Storm won't be the only one joining the current Avengers title in August, as Avengers #17 will also mark the debut of artist Valerio Schiti as the title's ongoing series artist, taking over for current series artist CF Villa. Schiti has drawn multiple Avengers and X-Men titles in his long career at Marvel, making him a spot-on choice for bringing Storm back to Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

"As a reader, I am a great fan of Jed's run, and I really love the way he writes the team: not just as fellow soldiers, but as a group of friends with a shared past. At the same time he doesn't hold back on action and fight scenes! The balance between these two moods is exactly what excites me the most when I have to start a new gig!" says Schiti.

"I have a soft spot for the mutants, so you can imagine my happiness when I knew that Storm was joining the team,” he continues. "It's always fun to draw her powers, her body language, and her outfits. There's just one challenge: you always have to remember that she's not just a mutant, she's a goddess!"

As for Storm herself, her time on the Avengers will also be shared with a new solo title for the mutant mistress of the weather, with details expected to be revealed this week.

Avengers #17 goes on sale August 7 with a cover by Joshua Cassara, seen here.

Storm is one of the best X-Men members of all time. Will she join the ranks of the best Avengers members of all time too?