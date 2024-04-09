X-Force is relaunching this summer with Forge in charge, and he's planning to fix the whole world

With Marvel's 'From the Ashes' era of the X-Men on the horizon this summer, the publisher is now getting into the side titles that will populate the rest of the new X-line beyond the three core series, starting with a new take on X-Force from writer Geoffrey Thorne and artist Marcus To.

This time, the mutant black-ops team will revolve around mutant builder Forge, who will access "an omega-level degree" of his mutant power to invent anything to "bear witness to everything broken in the world." If that sounds like a lofty goal, Marvel is pitching the series concept as Forge leading a team to fix everything that's been destroyed in the fall of Krakoa.

As for who's on the team, the regular cast includes Forge (naturally), Rachel Summers, Betsy Braddock, Sage, Surge, and an apparent newcomer named Tank, along with a "revolving door" of A-list guest stars, starting with Deadpool.

"In the X-Men’s world, there’ll always be a need for a team willing to cross the lines no others dare to—a group of mutants who call themselves X-Force!" reads Marvel's official announcement. "This time, this iconic comic book super squad will be built from the ground up by the mutant inventor—Forge! Forge leads a custom-made, handpicked team of mutants in off-the-books missions so dire, so integral to the fate of the Marvel Universe, there’s no time to stop for permission!"

It's unclear what that mission is, exactly, but traditionally X-Force has been more of a paramilitary group undertaking missions that the X-Men can't touch. Originally, they operated all on their own under the leadership of Cable. But for the last decade or so, all the way through the Krakoa era, they've been more of the X-Men's black-ops wing, doing dirty and dangerous tasks to keep mutant kind safe.

Now, following the end of Krakoa and the apparent death of the older Beast, who pushed X-Force into dangerous, sometimes sinister territory, Forge seems to be bringing the team back to its roots as an independent team with its own goals.

"I cannot believe the reaction to my pitch with, 'That sounds like X-Force to us.' It's a new vibe and a different mission, but it's still X-Force," states Thorne in the announcement. "Looking at all the books coming out under this banner, I'll just paraphrase the prophet, Sheryl Crow, 'All I wanna do is have some fun,' and looking at what I'm getting to do and what the others are bringing, I'm absolutely not the only one."

"When Marvel approached me to be the artist for X-FORCE, I was ecstatic,” To added. “I was always a big fan of the X-books growing up, and to be a part of bringing that excitement to new and old readers alike was an opportunity I could not turn down. And the chance to draw Betsy Braddock again is icing on the cake!”

X-Force #1 goes on sale July 31 with a cover by Stephen Segovia, seen above. Marvel is also promising to reveal details of the new NYX and Phoenix titles later this week.

Stay up to date on all the new X-Men comics Marvel has planned for release.