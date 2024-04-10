Two X-Men icons are reunited in the post-Krakoa era as Jean Grey becomes the Phoenix once again in her new solo comic

Jean Grey will once again bond with the Phoenix Force this summer, seemingly on a permanent basis, as she traverses the galaxy in a new title from writer Stephanie Phillips and artist Alessandro Miracolo.

Titled simply Phoenix, the new series is the second expansion title in the impending 'From the Ashes' relaunch of the X-Men line, following the announcement of three core titles earlier this year. X-Force was announced earlier this week, with Phoenix now following suit.

As for the title itself, it brings Jean Grey into outer space in response to a distress call from Nova. She'll also be rocking a new costume, as seen in Yasmine Putri's cover for Phoenix #1, see here.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"As one of the most powerful heroes on Earth, Jean Grey’s infinite potential sets her apart from even her fellow Omega-Level mutants. But as the X-Men regroup across the globe, Xavier’s first student will ascend to the cosmos to fulfill her divine destiny!" reads Marvel's official announcement.

"She is Jean Grey. She is Phoenix. She saves the world. She brings death. One woman, alone in space, who not only must do what no one else can: she yearns to," it continues. "A desperate S.O.S. from Nova brings the Phoenix to the edge of a black hole, where hundreds of lives hang in the balance…and whatever Jean does – or fails to do – will bring darkness to the universe and haunt her in ways she can scarcely imagine…"

Jean was separated from the Phoenix Force a few years ago, at the time on a supposedly permanent basis, with the Phoenix eventually finding a new host in none other than Echo. But Echo also recently relinquished the Phoenix Force, which will now once again be drawn to its favorite host, Jean Grey.

"Jean is one of the most powerful characters I've ever written," Phillips explained. “The beauty and challenge to Jean is that she is imbued with a cosmic force alongside the morals, shortcomings, and empathy of a human being. The dichotomy between those two is something incredibly special about Jean, and means that she is constantly doing a dance between humanity and absolute power," states writer Stephanie Phillips.

"This is fantastic! Being an X-Men fan since I was a kid, I'm so happy to work on such an important character like Phoenix, and Stephanie's writing has been incredible!" adds artist Alessandro Miracolo. "Depicting Phoenix out in the cosmos and unleashing her energy has been thrilling and simply epic, and there’s also really emotional moments that I hope to make the most of. I wish I could say more but I hope everyone is excited because this will be fun!"

Phoenix #1 goes on sale July 17. Marvel is also promising to announce one more title, NYX, later this week.

Stay up to date on all the new X-Men comics Marvel has planned for release.