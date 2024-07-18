"Iron Man is going to war": Marvel's new Iron Man #1 features Tony Stark's bizarre new "fury-powered" armor and a major returning foe

Marvel has just announced the new creative team and direction for Iron Man, with a new Iron Man #1 launching in October. And frankly, the new story looks to be a big departure from Tony Stark's most recent adventures, right down to strange new armor that's been dubbed the "improvised Iron Man."

Helming the new title are Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Spencer Ackerman and Hellverine artist Julius Ohta. And right off the bat, Ackerman is taking Tony Stark in a very different direction with low-tech-looking armor that Tony will add pieces to over the course of the series.

You can check out a gallery of designs for the new steampunk-esque Iron Man and his returning arch-foe Iron Monger, who dons a new "mysteriously-powered" armor, as well as the main cover for the new Iron Man #1 by Yasmine Putri and a variant by Sumit Kumar:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Tony Stark is back on top after regaining control of his company, armor, and confidence. He’s determined to never hit rock bottom again, so when familiar threats like Roxxon and A.I.M. resurface, they’ll be met by an Iron Man more than willing to fight back, play dirty, and unleash every bit of his intellect to bring them down!" reads Marvel's announcement. "When the best of his own technology fails him, Tony will build a brand-new armor unlike any seen in his over 60-year history. Dubbed the 'Improvised Iron Man,' fans will see it assembled throughout the series as Tony does what he does best—tinkering and upgrading it to counter anything the world throws at him. The series will also debut a new Iron Monger, complete with a mysteriously-powered new armor…"

"Roxxon and A.I.M. team up to take on Stark Unlimited! But they’re ready for the old Tony Stark. This one? He’s a lot angrier than he used to be. Iron Man is going to war!" it continues. "New armor, old enemies, and unbelievable twists abound in this fresh take on a fury-powered Iron Man!"

"Winning a Pulitzer is cool and all, but it's not writing for Marvel Comics. And to write Iron Man is a very specific dream come true. A lot of comics' best creators have used Iron Man to tell big stories about security and freedom – with a whole lot of super hero action, of course – and I can't wait to build on their legacy," states Ackerman in the announcement.

"In my day job reporting on national security, I've covered the real-life equivalents of the Stark Expo, watched experimental weapons in action, seen their impact on human beings, and tracked the massive wealth they generate for a select few," Ackerman continues. "Tony struggles with challenges – and is sure about to struggle with challenges – that I've covered for years. Only now I can write about them the way I've always wanted to: in a super hero universe!"

Comic deals, prizes and latest news Get the best comic news, insights, opinions, analysis and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The new Iron Man #1 goes on sale October 23.

While you wait for the new series, check out the best Iron Man stories of all time.