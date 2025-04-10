Doctor Doom enlists the new Iron Monger to take down Tony Stark in Iron Man #10

Doctor Doom is now the ruler of the world in the Marvel Universe as part of the One World Under Doom status quo, thanks to him taking the mantle of Sorcerer Supreme from Doctor Strange. And while battle lines are being drawn that include some heroes even siding with Doom, you better believe that Tony Stark has something to say about it. In Iron Man #10, his fight against Doom will heat up as the new Iron Monger returns.

Writer Spencer Ackerman and artist Julius Ohta will bring back the new Iron Monger, revealed at the very start of their Iron Man run, who possesses a mystically powered armor with weapons that can render Tony Stark's high-tech armor inert, which is what led to Stark creating his current "improvised Iron Man" armor. Given that Doom himself is known for combining his high-tech armor with magic potential, it makes a lot of sense that Iron Monger would join up.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Just when TONY STARK thought he had found a successful strategy in his war on Emperor Doom, a beast from below crawls back from the brink!" reads Marvel's official description of Iron Man #10. "Can the INSURGENT IRON MAN defeat IRON MONGER before it all comes crashing down?"

The current Iron Man run kicked off with Tony Stark suffering grave injuries when he was knocked out of the sky. He subsequently suffered even more injuries at the hands of Iron Monger's magical sabotage of his entire suite of armors. He's now in a rebuilding period, trying to protect his company from being bought by AIM while also fighting as an underdog against Doctor Doom.

Iron Man #10 goes on sale July 23 with a cover by Yasmine Putri, seen above.

