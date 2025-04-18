Doctor Doom's personal Avengers unite to take on a classic Fantastic Four villain in Superior Avengers #2

Doctor Doom is the Sorcerer Supreme and ruler of Earth in Marvel's current One World Under Doom status quo, and he's even got his own team of Avengers – the Superior Avengers. And now, we've got an early look at pages from Superior Avengers #2.

In Superior Avengers #2, the team, consisting of Doom's adopted son Kristoff Vernard, Onslaught, Malekith, Doctor Octopus, Ghost, Killmonger, and Abomination – nearly all of whom are alt-reality versions of those characters from futures where Doom is still ruler of the Earth – take on Fantastic Four villain Diablo, who possesses the power of magical alchemy.

Here are the pages by writer Steve Foxe, artists Luca Maresca and Kyle Hotz (who handles the flashback scenes), color artist Mattia Iacono, and letterer Cory Petit:

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"DOOM'S MIGHTEST HEROES! The SUPERIOR Avengers have made a strong debut, but what happens when they have to hunt down one of the Fantastic Four's most sinister foes: DIABLO?! What plans does DOOM have for this team? And where exactly did these heroes come from?"

Though Doom certainly has his loyalists among the villains of the Marvel Universe, and surprisingly even a few heroes, the Avengers and Fantastic Four have been mounting a resistance against the Latverian despot.

Doom himself is about to be a major part of the MCU, with Robert Downey Jr. taking on the role for the films Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, though he apparently won't appear in this summer's Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Superior Avengers #2 goes on sale May 21.

Comic deals, prizes and latest news Get the best comic news, insights, opinions, analysis and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Check out the best Marvel Comics events of all time.