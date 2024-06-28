Mystique is the star of her own X-Men solo comic where she'll face off against MCU fan-favorite Nick Fury

Current ThunderCats writer Declan Shalvey will return to Marvel this fall to writer and draw a five-issue Mystique limited series as part of the new 'From the Ashes' X-Men relaunch.

In the new Mystique series, the mutant mistress of espionage will go head-to-head with Nick Fury (presumably Nick Fury, Jr. to be exact) in a "deadly game of cat and mouse as the elusive shapeshifter infiltrates her way across the Marvel Universe."

"How do you track a subject with a history that contradicts itself? How do you stop a force whose motives change like quicksilver? How do you stop a target that can be anyone? That’s the question that confronts Nick Fury as he stumbles upon a web of lies and espionage leading back to Mystique," reads Marvel's official description of the new Mystique title. "From the ashes of Krakoa, the shape-shifting mutant terrorist returns to remind the world exactly why it hates and fears her."

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Mystique’s new saga harkens back to her beloved early ‘00s spy series as she takes on a new and pivotal role in the current mutant landscape," it continues.

Shalvey is well-known to Marvel fans as the artist on the Moon Knight series that introduced Marc Spector's iconic "Mister Knight" white business suit look.

"Mystique is hands down one of the most compelling characters to come from the Marvel Universe," he says in a statement. "To have an opportunity to put my own stamp on such an iconic character and showcase her in a series of her own is a unique privilege."

"As a rabid X-fan since childhood, I'm having a blast channeling all my X-enthusiasm into writing and drawing this project, " he continues. "In this series, Mystique is reeling from the fall of Krakoa. She's a rogue element with no accountability putting a mysterious plan into action, ruthlessly destroying anything and anyone in her way."

Comic deals, prizes and latest news Get the best comic news, insights, opinions, analysis and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mystique is only the latest in a long string of 'From the Ashes' X-Men titles to be announced in recent weeks, hot on the heels of the announcement of new title Sentinels.

Mystique #1 goes on sale October 16.

Though she's occasionally been an ally to the X-Men, Mystique is still one of the best X-Men villains of all time.