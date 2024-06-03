The X-Men comics are relaunching with 10 new and returning titles - here's everything you need to know

The X-Men are on the verge of a big change, with July kicking off the new 'From the Ashes' relaunch of the entire X-Men comic line. They'll be leaving their island nation of Krakoa behind and returning to a world that once again fears and despises mutants thanks to the machinations of now fallen anti-mutant group Orchis.

But as usual, many mutants won't be going it alone, with no less than three official X-Men teams and three more group spin-offs in the works. And that's saying nothing of the solo titles that have been announced so far, with everything that's been revealed scheduled to debut across July, August, and September.

With 10 'From the Ashes' X-Men titles already announced, it can be a lot to keep track of. We've got you covered with a list of all the titles that are part of the X-Men relaunch, including what to expect from each one. We've put the three core X-Men titles upfront in order of release, followed by all the spin-offs, also organized by their release dates. Be sure to click through the galleries to see all the available variant covers.

X-Men

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The new core X-Men title will be written by Avengers writer Jed MacKay (who will be sticking with both titles at once, a rarity in Marvel Comics history) with art from Ryan Stegman, who fans will know from his legendary run on Superior Spider-Man. It features a team consisting of leaders Cyclops and Magneto (as Professor M), along with Beast (apparently the heroic Beast who was recently revived), Psylocke, Kid Omega, Temper (formerly Oya), Magik, and Juggernaut operating out of a base in Alaska. X-Men #1 goes on sale July 7.

Here's Marvel's official solicitation for X-Men #1:

"Krakoa is gone, Orchis has fallen...but the X-Men remain, always. Cyclops leads, because that is what he does. Beast builds, because that is what he does. And from their new home in Alaska, the X-Men raise a flag of defiance. Mutant business is their business. Join Cyclops, Beast, Magneto, Psylocke, Kid Omega, Temper, Magik, and Juggernaut as new forces in the world move into position, battling for the destiny and philosophy of the mutant species."

Uncanny X-Men

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marvel is also reviving the classic title Uncanny X-Men, which has been dormant for some time. At the helm are beloved writer Gail Simone marking her first time writing an ongoing X-Men team book, and artist David Marquez, who has drawn just about the entire Marvel Universe in his storied career. Their team is led by Gambit and Rogue, who are joined in their home base of New Orleans by Wolverine, Jubilee, and Nightcrawler.

Comic deals, prizes and latest news Get the best comic news, insights, opinions, analysis and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Here's Marvel's official solicitation for Uncanny X-Men #1, which goes on sale August 7:

"A core group of essential X-Men rise FROM THE ASHES to face a world without a home – and without Professor X! All bonds among the mutant community seem to be slipping away, and Rogue reluctantly finds herself as the hero designated to bring them back together...but a fearless, malignant power is out there hunting mutants, and it has a terrible secret that may destroy what remains of the X-Men!"

Exceptional X-Men

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Rounding out the core trio of X-Men titles is Exceptional X-Men by Ironheart writer Eve L. Ewing and artist Carmen Carnero, one of the original class of Marvel Stormbreakers rising stars. Based out of Chicago, the title centers on Kate Pryde and Emma Frost reluctantly leading a new group of young mutants named Bronze, Axo, and Melee who are in need of training with their powers.

Here's how Marvel describes Exceptional X-Men #1, which is scheduled to go on sale September 4:

"Once more, for the children! The X-Men’s monumental achievements during the Krakoan age has made being a mutant more dangerous than ever. From honing their gifts at a new training center in the heart of Chicago to taking down anti-mutant threats emerging throughout the city, Bronze, Melee, and Axo will need to be pushed to their limits. Watch how these three wayward mutants are molded into formidable X-Men by mutantkind’s greatest instructors!"

Phoenix

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Jean Grey is one of the most popular and powerful X-Men, and in her new Phoenix ongoing title she'll become a spacebound hero through her revived bond with the vaunted Phoenix Force. The new Phoenix title is written by Stephanie Phillips with art by Alessandro Miracolo, who will take Jean away from Earth and out into the wider Marvel Universe as a cosmically powerful mutant.

Phoenix #1 goes on sale July 17. Here's the official solicitation text:

• She is JEAN GREY. She is PHOENIX. She saves the world. She brings death. One woman, alone in space, who not only must do what no one else can: she yearns to.

• A desperate S.O.S. from NOVA brings the Phoenix to the edge of a black hole, where hundreds of lives hang in the balance…and whatever Jean does – or fails to do – will bring darkness to the universe and haunt her in ways she can scarcely imagine…

NYX

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

NYX revives a cult-favorite early '00s X-Men spin-off for a tale of young mutants living in New York City, trying to make it together in a world that's turned against them. Written by Colin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing with art by Francesco Mortarino, the cast of NYX is led by Laura Kinney/Wolverine and Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel with Anole, Prodigy, and Sophie Cuckoo (yes, just one of the Stepford Cuckoos) also starring.

NYX #1 goes on sale July 24. Here's Marvel's official solicitation text:

• This isn't a book about X-Men. This is a book about mutants living past the end of their world and into a new beginning.

• This is MS. MARVEL embracing her mutant life in the neon streets of the Lower East Side. This is ANOLE trying to keep his head above water. This is WOLVERINE in the shadows of Bushwick, protecting her own. This is PRODIGY writing history as it happens - and SOPHIE CUCKOO finding her own way.

• The news reports are bleak. The streets feel dangerous. There’s something lurking underground. Evil coming from every direction. But they’re determined to make it. This is mutant community. This is mutant pride. This is NYX.

X-Force

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The X-Men's paramilitary spin-off team X-Force is returning this summer with writer Geoffery Thorne and artist Marcus To taking over their adventures. They'll be putting together a team led by Forge, who picks out a team of Rachel Summers, Betsy Braddock, Sage, Surge, and newcomer Tank, all specifically chosen to play a part in Forge's plan to fix the world. And in their first mission, they'll have Deadpool along for the ride too.

X-Force #1 goes on sale July 31. Here's Marvel's official solicitation text for the issue:

"The world is fractured. FORGE uses his powers of invention to devise the only fix: an all-new, all-different X-FORCE! Forge leads a custom-made, handpicked team of mutants – Rachel Summers, Betsy Braddock, Sage, Surge and introducing Tank – in off-the-books missions so dire, so integral to the fate of the Marvel Universe, there’s no time to stop for permission! As Forge detects increasing threats across the planet, he will recruit a specialist for each target – first up: that regenerating degenerate, Deadpool! Be here for an X-Force like you’ve never seen them before, stick around to see who joins, who lives, who dies and uncover the mystery of Forge’s discovery!"

X-Factor

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The revived X-Factor by writer Mark Russell and artist Bob Quinn harkens back to the team's days as a government task force. But this time, there's the added twist that they're actually mutant influencers with a mission of improving mutant/human relations. The team is led by X-Factor mainstays Angel and Havok, with Pyro, Frenzy, and Feral along for the ride (and apparently more to come).

Here's Marvel's official solicitation text for August 14's X-Factor #1:

"FAME, FORTUNE, MUTANTS! From the ashes of Krakoa, a new mutant arms race sweeps the globe! International governments are building their own mutant armies. But only America’s X-Factor has the most powerful, most patriotic, most marketable mutant heroes to stem the tide and make the world safe for democracy! Join them as they go from one death-defying mission to another. Who will die? Who will fall in love? Who will be the first to sell out? Like, comment and subscribe to find out!"

Wolverine

Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The Best There Is At What He Does turns 50 in 2024, and to celebrate, Marvel is launching a new Wolverine ongoing title by writer Saladin Ahmed and artist Martín Cóccolo that takes Logan back to his roots in the Canadian wilderness. And what's more, the new title promises to add an important character to Wolverine's mythos.

Here's Marvel's official solicitation text for Wolverine #1, on sale September 11:

"There’s a killer in the woods – and as Wolverine’s attempt at peace is shattered, an old enemy will re-emerge as a new villain rises that will bring Logan to the brink of his berserker rage. But Nightcrawler knows his old friend is capable of doing what’s right, and before long, Logan will have to unleash his claws, push his healing factor to the limit and demonstrate he’s the best there is at what he does once and for all – nice be damned! Note to collectors: the new series kicks off with a key first appearance and a major addition to the lore of Wolverine!"

Dazzler

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Dazzler may not be a household name for the X-Men just yet, but in the actual Marvel Universe, the mutant musician is a superstar who is taking her show on the road for a big breakout concert tour in her own limited series this fall. Her new adventures will be written by Jason Loo with art by Rafael Loureiro.

Here's the solicitation text for Dazzler #1, on sale September 18:

"Out & proud as a mutant and back on the road! Dazzler, Marvel’s glittering mutant songstress, has been in and out of the limelight over the years – but now the time has finally come for her to take center stage! Dazzler embarks on a new world tour, the culmination and celebration of her entire musical career. But while Dazzler may be ready to focus on her music, her celebrity-mutant status and a violent attack may sideline the entire endeavor before it’s even begun…"

Storm

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Though Storm isn't part of any of the new X-Men teams (she's joining the Avengers instead), she's also embarking on a brand new solo ongoing title from writer Murewa Ayodele and artist Lucas Werneck. In her new solo title, Storm will step up as a solo hero as well as joining the Avengers, taking her place as one of Marvel's most powerful and prominent mutants.

Here's how Marvel describes Storm #1, on sale October 2:

Ororo Munroe has lived many lives. She’s been a thief, a goddess, an X-Man, a queen, and now…an Avenger! She is the most prominent, most respected and most powerful mutant on the world stage—and in that role, she intends to be a force for positive change. First up: a major meltdown at a nuclear facility in Oklahoma City draws Storm from her Sanctuary in Atlanta—and into a moral conflict that will test her iron resolve! As one of the year’s biggest launches, it’ll be packed with guest stars including Storm’s fellow Avengers, X-Factor’s Frenzy, and more!

There's even more X-Men coming up outside of the main 'From the Ashes' line. Stay on top of it all with our listing of all the new X-Men comics Marvel has planned.