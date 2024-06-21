Marvel reveals its full slate of September 2024 comics and covers featuring the X-Men, Spider-Man, the Avengers and more

Marvel Comics is pushing into fall with the release of the publisher's full September 2024 solicitations.

As with the preceding months, the X-Men are the big stars of September's releases, with the launches of co-flagship title Exceptional X-Men, Wolverine's new solo comic, and Dazzler's big return in her own limited series.

In other corners of the Marvel Universe, the new Spirits of Vengeance title will bring together many of the characters who have borne the mantle of Ghost Rider, and Avengers #18 pitting new recruit Storm in a solo fight against Hyperion.

And of course, there's Amazing Spider-Man #58, which marks the beginning of the end of writer Zeb Wells and artist John Romita Jr's run on the title.

But that's just scratching the surface of another packed month of releases. Read on for a closer look at some of the biggest highlights from Marvel's September 2024 solicitations followed by all the comics and trades. If you still want more, you can also check out all of Marvel and DC's recent listings here on our solicitations tab .

And of course, be sure to click through the galleries where you see arrows to check out all of Marvel's September variant covers.

Upcoming Marvel September 2024 Comics: Spotlight

WOLVERINE #1

Image 1 of 8

SALADIN AHMED (W) • MARTÍN CÓCCOLO (A/C)

Variant Cover by KAARE ANDREWS • Variant Cover by CLAYTON CRAIN

Negative Space VIRGIN Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO • Variant Cover by FELIPE MASSAFERA

Homage Variant Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR. • Hidden Gem Variant Cover by MIKE ZECK

Saturday Morning Variant Cover by SEAN GALLOWAY

“Adamantium Head” Virgin variant Cover by PATRICK GLEASON

FOIL “Adamantium Head” variant Cover by PATRICK GLEASON

THE LEGEND BEGINS ANEW IN THE ADAMANTIUM-TOUGH NEW ONGOING SERIES!

There’s a killer in the woods – and as WOLVERINE’s attempt at piece is shattered, an OLD ENEMY will re-emerge as a NEW VILLAIN rises who will bring LOGAN to the brink of his berserker rage. But NIGHTCRAWLER knows his old friend is capable of doing what’s right, and before long, Logan will have to unleash his claws, push his healing factor to the limit and demonstrate he’s the best there is at what he does once and for all – nice be damned!

The legendary WOLVERINE ongoing series kicks off anew with the superstar creative team of Saladin Ahmed (DAREDEVIL, MS. MARVEL) and Martín Cóccolo (DEADPOOL, IMMORTAL THOR) beginning their epic journey with Logan!

Collector’s Note: A key FIRST APPEARANCE and a major addition to the lore of Wolverine in this issue!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #1

Image 1 of 4

EVE L. EWING (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY JOELLE JONES • VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH

WRAPAROUND CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY SCOTT KOBLISH

BRONZE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEÓN

BRONZE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEÓN

VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE

GODZILLA VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY EJIWA "EDGE" EBENEBE

KATE PRYDE LEADS A TEAM OF ALL-NEW X-MEN!

After the fall of Krakoa, Kate Pryde is trying to get as far away from all things X as she possibly can. She’s just a regular-degular bartender now. Definitely NOT getting ready to head up an ALL-NEW TEAM of wayward young mutants while avoiding the watchful gaze of Emma Frost. Nothing in this title but work, dating and staving off depression. That’s it. No never-before-seen EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN to see here!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DAZZLER #1 (of 4)

Image 1 of 2

JASON LOO (W) • RAFAEL LOUREIRO (A)

Cover by TERRY DODSON & RACHEL DODSON

DAZZLER VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

DAZZLER VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

VARIANT COVER BY ASHLEY WITTER

WINDOWSHADES VARIANT COVER BY MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

VARIANT COVER BY YASMINE PUTRI

GODZILLA VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS

BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

SO BRIGHT THIS STAR!

DAZZLER, Marvel’s glittering mutant songstress, has been in and out of the limelight over the years – but now the time has finally come for her to take center stage! Dazzler embarks on a new world tour, the culmination and celebration of her entire musical career! And along for the ride is her new road crew: Domino, Strong Guy and Multiple Man! But while Dazzler may be ready to focus on her music, her celebrity-mutant status and a violent attack may sideline the entire endeavor before it’s even begun…

Each issue features original song lyrics from Ali’s notebook! Don’t miss the concert – and comic – event of the year!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE #1

Image 1 of 3

SABIR PIRZADA (W) • Sean Damien Hill (A) • Cover by Kendrick Lim

KUSHALA VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

KUSHALA VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY • VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

JOHNNY BLAZE! DANNY KETCH! ROBBIE REYES! THE HOOD! KUSHALA!

Many have borne the title SPIRIT OF VENGEANCE and as its most recent claimant has embarked on its final ride to explosive results, others still stir in the darker corners of the Marvel Universe! And one, in particular, has a stronger connection to two Ghost Riders than the rest, and after years, it's ready to show its fangs again at last…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AVENGERS #18

Image 1 of 2

JED MACKAY (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A) • Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

VARIANT COVER BY EDWIN GALMON • GODZILLA VARIANT COVER BY ARIO ANINDITO

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA

MARVEL STUDIOS VARIANT COVER BY RYAN MEINERDING

STORM AGAINST HYPERION!

• New Avengers member STORM has joined the team just in time to deal with catastrophe…

• And she’ll need to call in other mutants to help against this world-ending threat!

• A who’s who of the Marvel Universe must unite against the supreme power of Hyperion!

• And someone steps OFF the Avengers…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Marvel September 2024 Comic Books

UNCANNY X-MEN #2

Image 1 of 2

GAIL SIMONE (W) • DAVID MARQUEZ (A/C)

GAMBIT VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

GAMBIT VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

GODZILLA VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEON • VARIANT COVER BY MIGUEL MERCADO

WHO ARE THE OUTLIERS?

FROM THE ASHES continues as ROGUE, GAMBIT and WOLVERINE welcome a friend back, just in time to face four UNCONTROLLABLE and WILD mutants in the swamps of Louisiana! But with the mutant community disheartened and fractured, will even the UNCANNY X-MEN be enough to stop them? Something HUGE is starting, and it begins RIGHT HERE!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

UNCANNY X-MEN #3

Image 1 of 4

GAIL SIMONE (W) • DAVID MARQUEZ (A/C)

JUBILEE VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO • JUBILEE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR • VARIANT COVER BY MICHAEL CHO

CATCH THE ELF!

When new, lethally powerful and completely untrained young mutants show up on Rogue’s doorstep with no knowledge of how they got there, a grieving Rogue seeks to take Xavier’s place in guiding them to the light…

…while darkness from the past returns to destroy the X-Men, one at a time!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-FORCE #3

Image 1 of 4

GEOFFREY THORNE (W) • MARCUS TO (A) • Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

SURGE VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN

SURGE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN

Variant Cover by JUNGGEUN YOON • Variant Cover by Björn Barends

THE NUKLO OPTION! FROM THE ASHES

X-FORCE’s biggest mission yet brings them to the brink of destruction at the hands of NUKLO!

But when Nuklo’s mysterious rampage conflicts with the world-threatening Fracture Node detected by Forge, what sacrifice will X-Force make to complete their no-win mission? Secrets, surprises, team drama and nonstop action make X-Force the hottest book of the summer!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN #4

Image 1 of 2

JED MACKAY (W) • RYAN STEGMAN (A/C)

EMMA FROST VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

EMMA FROST VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

GODZILLA VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SAMNEE • VARIANT COVER BY MARC ASPINALL

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

THEY KILL FOR KICKS & THEY KILL FOR CLICKS!

"Hello, internet – it’s your boy, Trevor Fitzroy! That’s right, Trevor Fitzroy and the Upstarts, out there delivering the content you crave: livestreamed, bespoke, mutant murder in high-def! And best of all, you, the viewers, are the ones rating the kills! So smash that like button, hit subscribe and tell us who the number-one killer is!”

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

NYX #3

Image 1 of 2

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W) • FRANCESCO MORTARINO (A)

Cover by SARA PICHELLI • MS. MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY LEIRIX

MS. MARVEL VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEIRIX

VARIANT COVER BY W. SCOTT FORBES

To Anole –

Last night, a mutant was killed in Greenpoint. His name was Shay, but he could have been any of us. I hope you'll come to the memorial. We have to show up for each other – or it’s gonna be guys like the Truthseekers who decide what happens to mutants in New York City. I know it’s different for you. How much you risk just leaving the house every day. And I know you hate all this super-hero stuff. But this is a fight worth fighting.

– Kamala

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

PHOENIX #3

Image 1 of 2

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO (A) • Cover by YASMINE PUTRI

PHOENIX VARIANT COVER BY BEN HARVEY

PHOENIX VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY BEN HARVEY

GODZILLA VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA

DEATH FROM ABOVE...AND BELOW?!

Saving a planet full of kidnapping victims who’ve disappeared from the gaudy whirlwind of Gameworld – seems like just another day in space for JEAN GREY! Though…she did get the tip-off from her less-than-forthright father-in-law, legendary pirate CORSAIR of the STARJAMMERS crew…and the kidnappers are none other than the children of Thanos themselves, the dread BLACK ORDER. And yet…somehow…it’s all about to get a whole lot worse!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-FACTOR #2

Image 1 of 3

Mark Russell (W) • Bob quinn (A) • Cover by GREG LAND

VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA “SWAY” SWABY • VARIANT COVER BY JUSTIN MASON

FRENZY VARIANT COVER BY MARCUS TO • FRENZY VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARCUS TO

POLARIS VS. X-FACTOR!

• There’s a new mutant rebellion, and Polaris is at the forefront of it all!

• But how do they know so much about X-Factor’s classified missions?

• Havok must seek out a traitor on the team…but how can he if it’s him?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

UNCANNY X-MEN #274 FACSIMILE EDITION

Image 1 of 1

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT & JIM LEE

Penciled by JIM LEE

Cover by JIM LEE

Sparks fly in the Savage Land – between Rogue and Magneto! The powerhouse X-Man joins forces with their greatest enemy, but could there be something more between them than a mere alliance? They’ll fight alongside Ka-Zar and Zabu against the wicked Zaladane, who has erected six towers in the Savage Land and is now in sync with Earth's magnetic field. With her newfound power, she has scrambled all communication in the area – and the effects of her mad quest are already felt far away! The epic battle features dinosaurs, Mutates, Nick Fury – and Rogue in her iconic Savage Land ensemble, courtesy of superstar artist Jim Lee! It’s one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #274.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

Image 1 of 4

STEVE BEHLING (PLOT) • RICCARDO SECCHI (W) • LORENZO PASTROVICCHIO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY WALTER SIMONSON • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

DONALD DUCK THOR VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

DONALD DUCK THOR VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

BLACK AND WHITE VARIANT COVER BY LORENZO PASTROVICCHIO

IS THIS FOWL WORTHY OF THE HAMMER OF THOR?!

When DONALD DUCK chaperones HUEY, DEWEY AND LOUIE on an archaeological trip to search for ancient Viking artifacts, he finds more than he bargained for when he comes across the STONE DUCKS FROM SATURN preparing for an invasion. But everything changes when he discovers an enchanted cane that causes an egg-ceptional transformation, gifting him with the POWER OF THOR! Can he learn how to use his new abilities in time to save DUCKBURG before he changes back? Find out in this mind-twisting retelling of THE MIGHTY THOR’S THUNDEROUS ORIGIN!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/ALL AGES…$4.99

ALIENS VS. AVENGERS #2 (OF 4)

Image 1 of 1

Jonathan Hickman (W) • Esad Ribić (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY ANDREA SORRENTINO • VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA

VARIANT COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI

EARTH SURRENDERS?!

• Overwhelmed by Xenomorphs, the survivors abandon their home planet!

• But so many are dead. So many wounded. And a terrifying few…CHANGED.

• The Avengers…must avenge.

40 PGS./Rated PARENTAL ADVISORY …$7.99

PREDATOR VS. BLACK PANTHER #2 (OF 4)

Image 1 of 2

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • CHRIS ALLEN & SEAN DAMIEN HILL (A)

Cover by KEN LASHLEY • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

VARIANT COVER BY RAHZZAH • VARIANT COVER BY DOALY

VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH

THE ULTIMATE HUNTING PRESERVE: WAKANDA!

Yautja stalk the jungles of one of the most isolated – and wealthy – nations on Earth. Wakanda’s War Dogs, the Hatut Zeraze, fall like wheat. The Dora Milaje bury those bodies with their own. Princess Shuri is trapped out of reach. And the Black Panther finds his country invaded not by the warmongering West – but by monsters from beyond the stars. The fiercest hunters in the known universe – versus a king who might just be beast enough to stop them.

32 PGS./Rated PARENTAL ADVISORY …$4.99

BLOOD HUNTERS #2 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 2

ERICA SCHULTZ (W) • ROBERT GILL (A) • Cover by EMA LUPACCHINO

VARIANT COVER BY JUNGGEUN YOON • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

DAGGER! ELSA BLOODSTONE! WHITE WIDOW! HALLOWS’ EVE!

The BLOOD HUNTERS may have only just become a team, but they’re already in danger of combusting! In ELSA BLOODSTONE’s eyes, all vampires deserve to be dusted – and she has her sights set on Miles Morales, A.K.A. SPIDER-MAN! But her teammates DAGGER, WHITE WIDOW and HALLOWS’ EVE disagree – violently! And the Blood Hunters aren’t only facing off against one another in this issue – they also have to contend with the super-powered vamps known as the BLOODCOVEN!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

MARVEL ZOMBIES: DAWN OF DECAY #1 (of 4)

Image 1 of 3

THOMAS KRAJEWSKI (W) • JASON MUHR (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY Nick Bradshaw

VARIANT COVER BY Ron Lim

ZOMBIE HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY Annie Wu

A NEW ZOMBIE VIRUS IS UNLEASHED… AND GROOT IS PATIENT ZERO!

Groot feels bad – not only because Rocket's latest scheme put them firmly in the crosshairs of the Avengers, but also he's just plain sick! Sap-dripping nose and all. Things go from bad to apocalyptic, however, after an ill-timed sneeze in Captain America's face has unforeseeable consequences! Suddenly, Groot is being attacked by a horde of zombified Avengers, and only he and Hulk, with his impenetrable green skin, remain impervious. Now it's up to these two heroes to team up and fight their way through a blighted New York City to Banner's lab in Avengers Tower to find a cure before it's too late. But can Groot keep the hero in check and on track, or will Hulk unleash his deadly might on the zombies they once called friends?

32 PGS./All Ages …$4.99

DEADPOOL #6

Image 1 of 1

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • ROGÊ ANTÔNIO(A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

GODZILLA VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA • STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY C.F. VILLA

Wade Wilson triumphed against Death Grip! This is the first issue of a new arc and killing Deadpool NOW would be an INSANE thing to do. Which is exactly why we’re doing it.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

DEADPOOL TEAM-UP #2 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 4

ROB LIEFELD (W) • ROB LIEFELD (A/C) • Variant Cover by ROB LIEFELD

Variant Cover by DECLAN SHALVEY • Variant Cover by MARIA WOLF

STOP DRAGON DEADPOOL AROUND!

Who is Ral Dorn, and how does the Dragon Lord factor into Deadpool and his latest mission?! Join everyone’s favorite Merc with a Mouth and an all-star cast of Marvel’s finest as he races to obtain the Dragon Egg and save two worlds in the process. Featuring Crystar! Wolverine! Hulk! Spider-Gwen! Lady Anime! Major X! And many more!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

WOLVERINE: REVENGE #2 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 5

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • GREG CAPULLO (A/C)

Variant Cover by ROSE BESCH • Virgin Variant Cover by ROSE BESCH

Variant Cover by Stephen Platt

Variant Cover by Alessandro Cappuccio

LOGAN: OUT FOR VENGEANCE!

• The unspeakable has come to pass, and now SABRETOOTH, OMEGA RED and DEADPOOL WILL PAY!

• Jonathan Hickman and Greg Capullo raise the stakes for WOLVERINE as his near-death experience sends LOGAN toward untempered vengeance on his enemies.

• You won’t want to miss this key chapter of this prestige miniseries, destined to live on as one of Wolverine’s all-time most brutal tales!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

WOLVERINE: REVENGE #2 – RED BAND EDITION

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • GREG CAPULLO (A/C)

HORROR HOMAGE Red Band VARIANT Cover by Juan Ferreyra

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG CAPULLO

Slice deeper into WOLVERINE: REVENGE #2, with the Red Band edition featuring exclusive pages and elevated action! Polybagged to contain the violence within!

32 PGS./EXPLICIT CONTENT …$5.99 [polybagged]

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT: RED BAND #2

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JASON LOO (W) • SERGIO DÁVILA (A) • Cover by E.M. GIST

VARIANT COVER BY STEPHEN SEGOVIA

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MACK

LIKE A WILD BEAST AT BAY!

Jack Russell has found himself in the middle of mysterious massacre – and he’s the prime suspect! With his memories missing and his wolf form out of control and off the leash, will Jack be able to clear his name, or will his former allies and friends finally realize he’s a rabid dog that needs to be put down? READ AT YOUR OWN RISK, TRUE BELIEVERS!

32 PGS./EXPLICIT CONTENT …$4.99 [POLYBAGGED]

WOLVERINE: DEEP CUT #3 (OF 4)

Image 1 of 2

CHRIS CLAREMONT (W) • EDGAR SALAZAR (A) • Cover by PHILIP TAN

Variant Cover by Andrea Sorrentino

A SINISTER HOMECOMING!

• MR. SINISTER’s home base for his diabolical experiments at the State Home for Foundlings is crawling with MARAUDERS – and one of Wolverine’s most vicious enemies, SABRETOOTH!

• Last issue’s revelation means one thing for LOGAN – the fight of his life!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE #1 (of 5)

Image 1 of 4

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • CORY SMITH (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

AVENGERS JACKET VARIANT COVER BY CORY SMITH • VARIANT COVER BY EMILIO LAISO

VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA

MARVEL STUDIOS VARIANT COVER BY RYAN MEINERDING

DISCO DAZZLER VARIANT COVER BY ANAND RAMCHERON

RETURN TO AVENGERS MANSION!

• When vampires attacked, a ragtag group of volunteer Avengers changed the tide of battle. And in the aftermath, Captain America has formed the Avengers Emergency Response Squad! Steve’s handpicked team of veterans and newcomers live and train in Avengers Mansion, and when Captain America sounds the mission horn, whoever’s on base has seconds to pack up and deploy.

• When the Red Skull’s daughter discovers a dangerous artifact, Cap, Wasp, Photon and Shang-Chi set out to stop her – while Hawkeye hosts a poker game for the late arrivals. Will the AVENG.E.R.S. pass their first real test? And did someone say…jackets?

• Spinning out of Jed MacKay’s AVENGERS, comics powerhouses Steve Orlando (SCARLET WITCH, SPIDER-MAN 2099) and Cory Smith (WOLVERINE, GHOST RIDER) join forces to expand the world of the Avengers!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SPIDER-MAN: HOMEROOM HEROES #1

Image 1 of 1

Steve Foxe (W) • ARIANNA FLOREAN (A/C)

MARVEL'S NEW COMICS FOR YOUNG READERS CONTINUE!

Old foes, new tricks!

Teenage super hero Spider-Man has enough on his plate keeping New York City safe from the likes of Electro and Tombstone – but when you add in his life as high-schooler Peter Parker, things get REALLY stressful. Luckily, Spidey's got web-shooters, Spider-Sense, some super-friends, and a knack for creative problem-solving on his side! Featuring two ten-page short stories, this new series is the perfect introduction to the Marvel Universe and the wall-crawling world of Spider-Man!

All Ages …$3.99

VENOM WAR #2 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 2

AL EWING (W) • IBAN COELLO (A/C) • Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

Variant Cover by Chris Giarrusso • Variant Cover by Skottie Young

#TeamDylan Variant Cover by TBA • #TeamEddie Variant Cover by TBA

Virgin Variant Cover by IBAN COELLO

THE VENOM WAR RAGES ON!

Eddie and Dylan Brock, father and son, in a bloodthirsty battle to determine the one true VENOM! But there’s one more contender entering the ring – THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN! And the vengeful MERIDIUS begins his endgame, unleashing mindless half-zombie, half-symbiote ZOMBIOTES upon New York City and threatening to transform heroes, villains and innocents into his bloodthirsty servants!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

VENOM WAR: DEADPOOL #1 (OF 3)

Image 1 of 1

CULLEN BUNN (W) • ROB DI SALVO (A)

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Variant cover by DAVE JOHNSON

DEADPOOL KILLS…

A SYMBIOTE PLAGUE?!

The Merc with a Mouth bit off more than he can chew – a horde full of ravening ZOMBIOTES! Who has Wade not @#$’d off badly enough to actually lend him a hand? Fan-favorite DEADPOOL scribe CULLEN BUNN is back for more mercenary mayhem!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM WAR: DAREDEVIL #1

Image 1 of 1

CHRIS CONDON (W) • LAN MEDINA (A)

Cover by JAVI FERNÁNDEZ

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

NIGHT OF THE CRAWLING ZOMBIOTES!

As Venom War rages, Manhattan finds itself besieged by an infectious new strain of symbiotes – one that drives their living hosts to an all-encompassing hunger for human flesh and can even reanimate the dead! As the horde of zombiotes descends on Hell’s Kitchen, the two Daredevils must rise up to stand as the last line of defense – but will they be enough to stem the tide, or will their brains be first on the menu?

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM WAR: LETHAL PROTECTORS #1 (OF 3)

Image 1 of 1

Sabir Pirzada (W) • LUCA MARESCA (A) • Cover by Creees Lee

Variant Cover by Miguel Mercado

SILVER SABLE AND THE SYMBIOTE SQUAD…

JOIN THE VENOM WAR! Sable’s assembled a new, hyper-lethal mercenary team of: (REDACTED) in order to steal (CLASSIFIED). Standing in their way? Bloodthirsty ZOMBIOTES. Time to fight fire with fire – by unleashing the Life Foundation Symbiotes – SCREAM, RIOT, AGONY, LASHER and PHAGE – against their foes!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM WAR: VENOMOUS #2 (OF 3)

Image 1 of 2

ERICA SCHULTZ (W) • LUCIANO VECCHIO (A)

Cover by LEIRIX

Variant Cover by DAVID LOPEZ

BEWARE THE SYMBIOTE STING OF THE BLACK WIDOW!

BLACK WIDOW gains new symbiote allies – FLASH THOMPSON, AGENT ANTI-VENOM, and LIZ ALLAN, MISERY – in the VENOM WAR! And they’re winning the fight – until they come face-to-face with the ZOMBIOTE HORDE swallowing all of New York! One of Widow’s teammates may hold the key to victory – but the price they’ll need to pay may be too steep!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM WAR: ZOMBIOTES #2 (OF 3)

Image 1 of 1

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • JUAN JOSÉ RYP (A)

COVER BY JUAN FERREYRA

Variant Cover by KYLE HOTZ

ZOMBIOTE LAND!

As the two VENOMS fight, a darker strain of symbiotes – the ZOMBIOTES – slither across New York City. The dead are reanimated into CRAWLERS! The living possessed as SWINGERS – all intent on turning the entire city into mindless killing machines! An unlikely team – led by SHE-HULK, HELLCAT and SHOCKER – could be humanity’s only hope!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM WAR: WOLVERINE #1 (OF 3)

Image 1 of 1

TIM SEELEY & TONY FLEECS (W) • KEV WALKER (A) • Cover by KEN LASHLEY

Variant Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

THE WOLVERINE IS…A ZOMBIOTE?!

The only thing more dangerous than WOLVERINE – is Wolverine bonded to a mindless symbiote hungry for flesh! As ZOMBIOTES spread across NYC transforming everyone in their path into uncontrollable killing machines, Logan’s only hope to save lives and avoid infection lies in returning to a dark chapter from his past. Logan slashes his way into a horror story from the twisted writing team behind Local Man and the incredible art of Kev Walker (MARVEL ZOMBIES, VENOM)!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM WAR: CARNAGE #2 (OF 3)