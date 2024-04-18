Spider-Man, X-Men, Avengers, and all of Marvel's July 2024 solicitations revealed

Marvel Comics is setting itself up for one heck of a big summer with the release of the publisher's full July 2024 solicitations, which are coming in hot with some major relaunches and crossovers.

First up, July is when we'll finally get a look at the new X-Men line, with the adjectiveless X-Men title relaunching with a new #1 alongside a brand new solo title for Jean Grey/Phoenix, a new relaunch of X-Force with Forge in charge, and a relaunch of the cult classic title NYX with Laura Kinney/Wolverine and Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel in the lead.

Meanwhile, writer Chris Claremont will continue his run of flashback X-Men stories with Wolverine: Deep Cut, which fills in a missing moment from X-Men history dating back to the '80s.

And of course, July also brings more of Marvel's massive Blood Hunt crossover, in which vampires threaten to destroy the entire Marvel Universe by plunging it into eternal night, roping in pretty much all of Marvel's major heroes - including the potential death of Morbius the Living Vampire.

Then there's another crossover in the works for July, this one centering on Thanos as he attempts to retrieve the Infinity Stones from their current bearers across a series of annuals starring characters such as Thor, Ms. Marvel, Spider-Man, and more.

But that's just scratching the surface of another packed month of releases. Read on for a closer look at some of the biggest highlights from Marvel's July 2024 solicitations followed by all of the comics and trades. If you still want more, you can also check out all of Marvel and DC's recent listings here on our solicitations tab .

Upcoming Marvel Comics July 2024: Spotlight

Editor's Note Editor's Note George Marston Staff Writer Marvel is pulling out all the stops for a blockbuster July, as seen in its now fully released solicitations, below. But before you dig into the whole thing, we've got a few picks for the big books of the month. Naturally, we're singling out X-Men #1 as the initial flagship book of the X-line's relaunch. Along with X-Men, July brings new titles for Phoenix, X-Force, and NYX. And we're also highlighting Aliens Vs. Avengers, which is exactly how it sounds - Earth's Mightiest Heroes fighting a horde of Xenomorphs. And speaking of aliens (of a totally different kind) Black Widow: Venomous #1 will continue the story of Natasha Romanoff and her new Venom offshoot symbiote. Meanwhile, Elektra returns to the spotlight as a second Daredevil in Daredevil: Woman Without Fear #1, and writer Jason Aaron launches a new Namor limited series.

X-MEN #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JED MACKAY (W) • RYAN STEGMAN (A/C)

NEGATIVE SPACE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

VARIANT COVER BY MR GARCIN • VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

PSYLOCKE VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

PSYLOCKE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ • VARIANT COVER BY TONY DANIEL

WRAPAROUND CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY SCOTT KOBLISH

BLANK VARIANT COVER AND LOGO VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

FROM THE ASHES!

Krakoa is gone, ORCHIS has fallen...but the X-Men remain, always. Cyclops leads, because that is what he does. Beast builds, because that is what he does. And from their new home in Alaska, the X-Men raise a flag of defiance. Mutant business is their business. Join CYCLOPS, BEAST, MAGNETO, PSYLOCKE, KID OMEGA, TEMPER, MAGIK and JUGGERNAUT as new forces in the world move into position, battling for the destiny and philosophy of the mutant species.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

ALIENS VS. AVENGERS #1 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Jonathan Hickman (W) • Esad Ribić (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVER BY ZU ORZU • VARIANT COVER BY TONY DANIEL

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

ALIENS AND AVENGERS FACE OFF!

It’s all led to this: Xenomorphs reach Earth! The perfect organism meets a planet of superhumans. Who will be first to fall? Legendary collaborators Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribić cut loose in this four-part epic unmissable for Marvel and Alien fans alike!

48 PGS./Parental Advisory …$7.99

BLACK WIDOW: VENOMOUS #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ERICA SCHULTZ (W) • LUCIANO VECCHIO (A) • Cover by LEIRIX

BLACK WIDOW VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

BLACK WIDOW VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW • VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

THE WIDOW’S BITE IS VENOMOUS!

Natasha Romanoff, the infamous spy known as the Black Widow, didn’t go looking to bond with an alien symbiote. But a good spy works with all the tools available to her, and when one of the most powerful and versatile weapons in the universe lands in your lap…you take it. Now she just needs to figure out how to work with a weapon with its own drives and desires. Redefining Widow’s relationship with her symbiote, and setting the stage for her appearance in Venom War!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

NAMOR #1 (OF 8)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JASON AARON (W) • PAUL DAVIDSON & ALEX LINS (A)

Cover by ALEXANDER LOZANO

VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE • VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

VARIANT COVER BY ALEX MALEEV • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX MALEEV

“LAST KING OF ATLANTIS”

War rages beneath the waves, from the lost cities of the Secret Seas to the fathomless depths where the Elder Whales reign. Seven kings, old and new, fight to rule the watery realm. But where is Namor, the once mighty Sub-Mariner? He’s sitting behind bars on the surface, with no intention of ever setting foot in the seas again. So begins an oversized Atlantean event that will forever reshape the landscape of the undersea world while at last laying bare the dark history of Atlantis and its fiercest, most infamous defender.

An epic that will redefine the King of the Seas in the manner of Jason Aaron’s PUNISHER series!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DAREDEVIL: WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR #1 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ERICA SCHULTZ (W) • MICHAEL DOWLING (A) • Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

DAREDEVIL VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY

DAREDEVIL VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY SERGIO DÁVILA • VARIANT COVER BY TRAN NGUYEN

SPINNING OUT OF DAREDEVIL #11!

After the stunning events of DAREDEVIL #11, Daredevil’s allies are left more vulnerable than ever before. If they’re able to survive, it will fall to Elektra and Matt Murdock to not only save their city as Daredevil, but also protect the people they love the most as they’re targeted by some of the most dangerous, violent elements the Marvel Universe has to offer!

40 PGS./Rated T+ ...$4.99

Marvel July 2024 Comic Books

X-FORCE #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GEOFFREY THORNE (W) • MARCUS TO (A) • Cover by Stephen Segovia

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

FORGE VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN

FORGE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS ALLEN

VARIANT COVER BY TONY DANIEL • VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG • LOGO VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

A NEW PATH FORGED!

The world is fractured. FORGE uses his powers of invention to devise the only fix: an all-new, all-different X-FORCE! Forge leads a custom-made, handpicked team of mutants – RACHEL SUMMERS, BETSY BRADDOCK, SAGE, SURGE and introducing TANK – in off-the-books missions so dire, so integral to the fate of the Marvel Universe, there’s no time to stop for permission! As Forge detects increasing threats across the planet, he will recruit a specialist for each target – first up: that regenerating degenerate, DEADPOOL! Be here for an X-Force like you’ve never seen them before, stick around to see who joins, who lives, who dies and uncover the mystery of Forge’s discovery!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

NYX #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W) • FRANCESCO MORTARINO (A)

Cover by SARA PICHELLI

VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU

VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

VARIANT COVER BY ROGÊ ANTÔNIO • VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA

WINDOWSHADES VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

LOGO VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THIS IS NYX!

• This isn't a book about X-Men. This is a book about mutants living past the end of their world and into a new beginning.

• This is MS. MARVEL embracing her mutant life in the neon streets of the Lower East Side. This is ANOLE trying to keep his head above water. This is WOLVERINE in the shadows of Bushwick, protecting her own. This is PRODIGY writing history as it happens - and SOPHIE CUCKOO finding her own way.

• The news reports are bleak. The streets feel dangerous. There’s something lurking underground. Evil coming from every direction. But they’re determined to make it. This is mutant community. This is mutant pride. This is NYX.

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

PHOENIX #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO (A)

Cover by YASMINE PUTRI • FOIL VARIANT COVER BY JOE QUESADA

VARIANT COVER BY AKA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY AKA

VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND • VARIANT COVER BY MR GARCIN

VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH

MARVEL VS. ALIEN VARIANT COVER BY ERICA D’URSO

LOGO VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

LIFE! FIRE! POWER! POSSIBILITY! PHOENIX!

• She is JEAN GREY. She is PHOENIX. She saves the world. She brings death. One woman, alone in space, who not only must do what no one else can: she yearns to.

• A desperate S.O.S. from NOVA brings the Phoenix to the edge of a black hole, where hundreds of lives hang in the balance…and whatever Jean does – or fails to do – will bring darkness to the universe and haunt her in ways she can scarcely imagine…

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: WWIII #3 (OF 3)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JOE KELLY (W) • ADAM KUBERT (A/C)

DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE VARIANT COVER BY Leinil Francis YU

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY Lucas Werneck

MOVIE VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

WADE AND LOGAN’S ALL-OUT WAR CONCLUDES!

• WWIII has emerged. WOLVERINE is tested beyond his limits. DEADPOOL is…no more?!

• Discover how this drastic showdown figures into the DELTA’s plans. And with THOSE WHO WATCH counting on unending bloodshed, whose will be the last blood to spill?

• The epic finale to the Deadpool and Wolverine doubleheader that’ll be the talk of the summer!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

WOLVERINE #88 FACSIMILE EDITION

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by LARRY HAMA

Penciled by ADAM KUBERT & FABIO LAGUNA

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID YARDIN

FOIL VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

The first comic-book meeting of Wolverine and Deadpool! And when Logan meets Wade Wilson, they don’t waste time on introductions before they get right down to the business of trying to kill each other! But as Deadpool and Wolverine test their respective healing factors to their limits, they’re not the only players on this stage: Garrison “Weapon X” Kane and Wade’s ex-girlfriend Copycat are trying to have a normal life together, which includes joining a theater troupe! And as Deadpool enters stage right looking to exact painful revenge on Kane, Logan will have to act fast to save him! It’s one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting WOLVERINE (1988) #88.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

DEADPOOL #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by JOE KELLY

Penciled by ED MCGUINNESS

Cover by ED MCGUINNESS

VARIANT COVER BY BENJAMIN SU

FOIL VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

Representing the landmark first issue of Joe Kelly and Ed McGuinness’ character-defining run! Wade Wilson really finds his voice on a mission to Antarctica, where he comes face to fist with Sasquatch of Alpha Flight! After brutalizing a crew of mercenaries, Deadpool takes on another “easy" mission: taking out an unmanned research station. Simple, right? Unfortunately, it's not only very manned, but also brimming with gamma radiation! Kelly’s hilarious script and McGuinness’ larger-than-life action proved a winning combination in the issue that launched Deadpool’s first-ever ongoing series – featuring Deadpool’s fan-favorite pal, Weasel; the mercenary hangout that is Hellhouse; and the first appearance of Wade’s imprisoned housemate, Blind Al! It’s one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all!

40 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

DEADPOOL #4

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • ROGÊ ANTÔNIO (A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA

MARVEL VS. ALIEN VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND • MOVIE VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

DEADPOOL V.S. DEATH GRIP!

The showdown you’ve been waiting for! But first, a training montage for Deadpool’s newest recruit!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

WOLVERINE: DEEP CUT #1 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHRIS CLAREMONT (W) • EDGAR SALAZAR (A)

Cover by PHILIP TAN

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY C.F. Villa

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID YARDIN

VARIANT COVER BY Declan Shalvey • VARIANT COVER BY Phil Jimenez

OUT OF THE OUTBACK ON A LIFE-AND-DEATH MISSION!

• At last – LOGAN’s secret adventure revealed! Featuring a sinister revelation and claw-to-claw confrontations with SABRETOOTH, this is a must-have WOLVERINE story for new and long-standing fans alike that simply cannot be missed!

• Back in UNCANNY X-MEN #246, Logan set off from the Australian outback, leaving behind what was left of the X-MEN, for a personal mission. Now, after decades of mystery, Chris Claremont reveals just what Wolverine got up to before his classic battle with the REAVERS!

• The next Chris Claremont-penned mutant saga begins, with the untold story of Wolverine’s most personal mission!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

LIFE OF WOLVERINE #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JIM ZUB (W) • RAMÓN F. BACHS (A) • Cover by RON LIM

LOGAN’S LIFE STORY – IN CHRONOLOGICAL ORDER FOR THE FIRST TIME!

WOLVERINE has been mindwiped, manipulated and given false memories so many times, what is the truth of his long life? Now, as a journey into his own past becomes paramount to the survival of mutantkind, delve into the TRUE story of LOGAN’s life, from his earliest days in the late 1800s, to the many wars he’s fought alongside comrades like CAPTAIN AMERICA and SABRETOOTH, to the WEAPON X procedures that changed his life forever, his days on the X-MEN and more! All IN CONTINUITY, this includes some adventures and links to the past never before revealed, giving the most complete picture of WOLVERINE’s history EVER ASSEMBLED! In print for the first time!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Parental Advisory …$4.99

MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? DONALD DUCK BECAME WOLVERINE #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

LUCA BARBIERI (W) • GIADA PERISSINOTTO (A/C)

DONALD DUCK WOLVERINE VARIANT COVER BY TBA

DONALD DUCK WOLVERINE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

BLACK AND WHITE VARIANT COVER BY GIADA PERISSONOTTO

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM • VARIANT COVER BY Peach Momoko

CELEBRATING THE 90th ANNIVERSARY OF DONALD DUCK AND THE 50th ANNIVERSARY OF...WOLVERINE?

In the most unexpected mashup of our time, we travel to the near future where chaos rules as PETE-SKULL has turned DUCKBURG into a super-hero-less WASTELAND. Only OLD DUCK DONALD can turn the tide but he's given up his battling' days and prefers naps and GRANDMA's apple pie over fighting villains. But when MICKEY-HAWKEYE comes knocking at the door with GOOFY-HULK at his side, WOLVERINE-DONALD has to make a choice! Will a trip down memory lane change his mind to save the world or will the lure of the backyard hammock and a long nap keep him from popping his claws one last time? Featuring some of DONALD-WOLVERINE'S greatest moments!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/ALL AGES …$4.99

DRACULA: BLOOD HUNT #3 (OF 3)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DANNY LORE (W) • VINCENZO CARRATÙ (A) Cover by ROD REIS

VARIANT COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI

WHAT CANNOT BE DONE…IS WHAT MUST BE DONE!

The vampire scourge continues to ravage Earth as the BLOOD HUNT rages on – and DRACULA must move to assert his place in the hierarchy of the night! That is, if he can convince Brielle Brooks, A.K.A. Bloodline, to bend to his will – unfortunately, she’s a teenage girl, and convincing her of anything will take every resource the immortal Lord of Vampires has at his disposal…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MIDNIGHT SONS: BLOOD HUNT #3 (OF 3)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BRYAN HILL (W) • GERMÁN PERALTA (A) Cover by KEN LASHLEY

VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY

MARVEL MASTERPIECES III VARIANT COVER BY GREG AND TIM HILDEBRANDT

MARVEL MASTERPIECES III VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG AND TIM HILDEBRANDT

THE TRUTH BEHIND BLADE!

• With the Midnight Sons now (mostly) banded together, a showdown is imminent…

• Which means Blade must finally answer to his former comrades!

• Can Blade be saved? What about his enemies? And what’s the future for the Midnight Sons?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

BLOOD HUNT #5 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JED MACKAY (W) • PEPE LARRAZ (A/C)

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL’OTTO

CONNECTING VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL’OTTO

VARIANT COVER BY KAEL NGU • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR

FANGS VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEÓN

Doctor Strange is presented with a dread bargain to gain a chance to save the world. The Avengers ride into a battle they cannot win. The dead battle the undead across the globe. Will it be enough? Will the world be saved, and how will it be changed if it is? Featuring a dramatic shift for the future of the Marvel Universe!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

BLOOD HUNT #5 (OF 5) – RED BAND EDITION [POLYBAGGED]

JED MACKAY (W) • PEPE LARRAZ (A/C) • BLOODY HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS

A climax so brutal, so unnerving, with lasting ramifications for the Marvel Universe that we had to seal it in a polybag to protect innocent eyes from its awesome majesty!

48 PGS./Explicit Content …$6.99

BLOOD HUNTERS #3 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SEAN MCKEEVER, JOSH TRUJILLO & ERICA SCHULTZ (W)

LAN MEDINA, ROBERT GILL & BERNARD CHANG (A)

Cover by GREG LAND

VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY

Dr. Doom has used his iron fists to keep his entire nation of Latveria safe from the vampire menace. But when a new threat arises elsewhere, Doom personally intervenes – with a vengeance! Elsewhere, in a remote farmhouse, a group of ordinary humans fight for survival against the bloodthirsty menace known as…Hellcow! (You didn’t think we’d get through this event without a Hellcow story – did you?!). And in the ongoing saga, Dagger and Elsa Bloodstone must

reluctantly team up with the deadly White Widow in order to survive the night. Witness the formation of the soon-to-be-legendary BLOOD HUNTERS!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

BLOOD HUNTERS #4 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

FABIAN NICIEZA, MARY SANGIOVANNI & ERICA SCHULTZ (W)

PATCH ZIRCHER, GIADA BELVISO & BERNARD CHANG (A)

Cover by GREG LAND

VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY

When Earth’s skies go dark, it attracts the attention of the Silver Surfer! See the BLOOD HUNT event from an entirely new and cosmic perspective! Then Satana and her basilisk intend to show the invading vamps exactly what happens when you cross the daughter of Satan! And finally, Hallows' Eve enters the fray, joining Dagger, Elsa Bloodstone and White Widow for a final showdown with the vampiric hordes! But the end of this tale is just the beginning for…the BLOOD HUNTERS!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AVENGERS #16

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JED MACKAY (W) • C.F. VILLA (A) • Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE VARIANT COVER BY CHAD HARDIN

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MCKONE

BLOOD HUNT TIE-IN - BARON BLOOD STRIKES!

• Captain America must battle a vampire-overrun Hydra!

• Will Cap’s ragtag group of heroes be able to handle Baron Blood’s army of vampires? And what about rescuing the hordes of civilian prisoners?

• PLUS: What’s next for the Avengers Emergency Response team?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DOCTOR STRANGE #17

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JED MACKAY (W) • PASQUAL FERRY (A)

Cover by ALEX ROSS

DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT

BLOOD HUNT TIE-IN – FRIEND TURNED FOE!

• As the BLOOD HUNT tie-in rumbles towards its blood-chilling conclusion, Wong must stalk the monster that his closest friend has become.

• Even if he can overcome the beast, can Wong bring himself to put down Stephen Strange?

• Is there anyone the agent of W.A.N.D. can turn to. or has the Sanctum Sanctorum become a killing jar?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT #7

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JED MACKAY (W)

ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO (A)

Cover by Davide Paratore

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MAYHEW

MARVEL VS. ALIEN VARIANT COVER BY STEPHEN SEGOVIA

BLOOD HUNT TIE-IN – MIDNIGHT MISSION IMPOSSIBLE!

Hunter’s Moon, Tigra and Reese launch their boldest offensive yet! The clock is ticking, the odds are against them, and the (vampiric) stakes have never been higher! BUT WILL THEY SUCCEED?! The entire Earth’s future just might depend on it!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT: BLOOD HUNT #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JASON LOO (W) • ADAM GORHAM (A) • Cover by Davide Paratore

SATURDAY MORNING CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY SEAN GALLOWAY

VARIANT COVER BY MARIA WOLF • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

As the BLOOD HUNT wreaks untold havoc across the Marvel Universe, one of those affected in most unexpected ways is the WEREWOLF BY NIGHT! Imbued with NEW ABILITIES, a NEW LOOK, and a DANGEROUS NEW DIRECTION, this Werewolf by Night is UNLIKE ANY YOU HAVE SEEN OR KNOWN BEFORE! Starring JAKE GOMEZ, this is one tie-in no BLOOD HUNT reading order is complete without!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

BLACK PANTHER: BLOOD HUNT #3 (OF 3)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHERYL LYNN EATON (W)

FARID KARAMI (A)

Cover by ANDREA SORRENTINO

VARIANT COVER BY DAVI GO

THE DEEP-SEA FINALE!

• Black Panther must battle Atlantis in an underwater temple that holds the key to the vampires’ power!

• Will the gods help or harm the protector of Wakanda when his spirit is mired by vampirism?

• And what of T’Challa’s exile while he has been sneaking around within the Wakandan borders? Can this lost son finally return home?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

UNION JACK THE RIPPER: BLOOD HUNT #3 (OF 3)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • KEV WALKER (A) Cover by RYAN BROWN

VARIANT COVER BY KYLE HOTZ

BLOOD BEGETS BLOOD!

• UNION JACK’s one-man war on vampires comes to a head!

• But what will he sacrifice to save his country?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

HULK: BLOOD HUNT #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

PHILLIP Kennedy Johnson (W) • Danny Earls (A) • Cover by Joshua Cassara

Saturday Morning Connecting Variant by Sean Galloway

Variant Cover by Simone Bianchi • Variant Cover by GEOFF SHAW

WHAT LIES BENEATH!

Hulk and Banner’s quest to save Charlie’s soul leads them through the Old West town of OLD TUCSON, population of one… but the last man in town has a heck of a story to tell. Before the night ends, Hulk and Banner will learn that there’s a lot more than meets the eye in Old Tucson, and that there’s a lot more under the desert floor than either of them could have guessed. Don’t miss this spine-chilling chapter of the BLOOD HUNT event!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: BLOOD HUNT #3 (OF 3)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JUSTINA IRELAND (W)

MARCELO FERREIRA (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• Morbius is the one man close enough to a cure for vampirism.

• The vampires of the world cannot allow that cure to be reached.

• Spider-Man has Misty Knight, Colleen Wing and the Lizard on his side.

• But it won’t be enough.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

STRANGE ACADEMY: BLOOD HUNT #3 (OF 3)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DANIEL JOSÉ OLDER (W)

LUIGI ZAGARIA (A)

Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Variant Cover by TBA

• The kids have found the Darkhold and are ready to cast the spell to destroy ALL vampires.

• But they don’t have the power to do so…

• Will DOCTOR DOOM help them?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #22

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • TRAVEL FOREMAN (A) • Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI

DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH

BLOOD HUNT TIE-IN: IF YOU CAN’T BEAT ‘EM – BITE ‘EM!

Miles Morales’ life is UTTERLY TRANSFORMED! Vampirically speaking. And he’s not the only one – vampires are swarming NYC. And Miles’ biggest ally just became his worst nightmare.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

WOLVERINE: BLOOD HUNT #3 (of 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

TOM WALTZ (W) • JUAN JOSÉ RYP (A) Cover by BEN HARVEY

Variant Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

IN TOO DEEP!

WOLVERINE and NIGHTGUARD have made it to the heart of the vampire base. But if they can fight through the aquatic AQUEOS VAMPIRES, what untold horrors await in the caverns above?!

Tom Waltz’s debut Marvel series continues as he and Juan José Ryp bring LOGAN on his long journey into darkness…against OLD FRIENDS and NEW ENEMIES!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

WOLVERINE: BLOOD HUNT #4 (of 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

TOM WALTZ (W) • JUAN JOSÉ RYP (A) Cover by BEN HARVEY

Variant Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

WOLVERINE: LORD OF THE VAMPIRES?!

BETRAYAL lands WOLVERINE in a precarious spot – under the vampiric thrall of his enemies! With his healing factor stunted and the apex of the renegade vampire scheme at hand, ALYSSA takes her place as QUEEN OF THE VAMPIRES – with LOGAN as her king!

The shocking finale to WOLVERINE: BLOOD HUNT…might just be the BEGINNING!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #22

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

RYAN NORTH (W) • IVAN FIORELLI (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE VARIANT COVER BY ETHAN YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY SERGIO DÁVILA

WOLVERINE & DEADPOOL WEAPON X-TRACTION VARIANT COVER BY STEVE MCNIVEN

BLOOD HUNT TIE-IN: ONE LAST HOPE!

• Alicia Masters and Reed Richards – and the survivors of New York – are lost, alone against the vampire menace, and Reed’s exhausted.

• But they still need to survive – and avoid being turned into undead blood parasites.

• Reed has one last desperate hope, and it’s not guaranteed to work – but there is at least a chance…if he can survive long enough to test it!

• This conclusion to our BLOOD HUNT tie-in ends in a twist that you will NOT want to miss!

PLUS: PART 3 OF DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE: WEAPON X-TRACTION!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN: BLOOD HUNT – PSYLOCKE #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STEVE FOXE (W) • LYNNE YOSHII (A)

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

NINJA VS. VAMPIRE!

After serving on the frontlines in the war against Orchis, KWANNON is enjoying some much-deserved downtime with her new lover Greycrow. But when darkness falls across Japan, PSYLOCKE will wield her psionic blade against bloodsucking creatures of legend and faces a foe unlike any she’s ever seen. An all-new villain emerges in the mayhem of BLOOD HUNT!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN: BLOOD HUNT – LAURA KINNEY THE WOLVERINE #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • ROBERT GILL (A)

Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI

THE BLOODIEST RESCUE MISSION YET!

The vampires will stop at nothing in their bid for supremacy, including capturing mutants for hellacious experiments to boost their own power. But not on LAURA KINNEY’s watch! The WOLVERINE slices a swath through the vamps, but when she encounters the TRUTH behind their machinations, will an UNLIKELY ALLY prove to be more than she bargained for?

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Parental Advisory …$3.99

DAREDEVIL #11

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SALADIN AHMED (W) • AARON KUDER (A) • COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

DEAD ON TARGET!

Beset by the most vicious foes they’ve ever known, the DAREDEVILS - MATT MURDOCK and ELEKTRA NATCHIOS - are on their last legs. Everything they’ve fought for, together and apart, has led to this – and now the stage (literally) stands set for a brutal and barbaric finish!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #6

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BRYAN HILL (W) • CARLOS NIETO (A) • Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MACK • VARIANT COVER BY FELIPE MASSAFERA

ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY BOSSLOGIC

BLACK PANTHER’S DARING TRIAL TO FACE RA AND KHONSHU!

• While T’Challa has sought to grow his power, so too have the forces of Moon Knight…

• And with access to a unique new resource, Ra and Khonshu are stronger than ever!

• How will Wakanda stand in its resistance against the kings of the Upper and Lower Kingdoms?

• And is T’Challa prepared to bear the consequences of tapping into such dangerous wells of power?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATES #2

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DENIZ CAMP (W) • JUAN FRIGERI (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN

ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW • VARIANT COVER BY TERRY DODSON

SHOCKING SECRETS OF THE ULTIMATE UNIVERSE REVEALED!

• Captain America reckons with the Maker’s dismantling of nations…by visiting the White House!

• Leading to a massive brawl between MIDAS and this young band of freedom fighters…

• …but Midas has been holding a superhuman hostage as a power source!

• PLUS: The dark history of what used to be the United States on Earth-6160…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE X-MEN #5

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

PEACH MOMOKO (W) • PEACH MOMOKO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY PEPE LARRAZ • VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA

THE NEW MUTANTS FACE THEIR FIRST ENEMY!

• Maystorm isn’t the only mutant with electric powers – and Noriko Ashida is here to make sure she knows it!

• A fun summer festival turns haunted and dangerous as spirits and surges collide!

• PLUS: The shadow who has been haunting Armor finally reveals his true face!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #7

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY MARCO MASTRAZZO • VARIANT COVER BY DOALY

THE ULTIMATES RETURN! NEW ARC STARTS HERE!

• After their intense battle with the Kingpin, Green Goblin and Spider-Man both know they aren’t as ready to reshape the world as they hoped.

• Harry and Peter get to work, while Ben and Jonah work on “the truth”…

• And problems for their resistance arise when the ULTIMATES return!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SPIDER-MAN: REIGN II #1 (of 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Kaare Andrews (W) • Kaare Andrews (A/C)

VIRGIN VARIANT BY KAARE ANDREWS

VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU • VARIANT COVER BY MIKE DEL MUNDO

VARIANT BY SKOTTIE YOUNG • VARIANT COVER BY LEIRIX

VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS

BACK TO THE (AMAZING SPIDER-MAN’S) FUTURE!

• Award-winning writer/artist Kaare Andrews returns to the world of SPIDER-MAN’S dystopian future in this sequel to the landmark, genre-defying SPIDER-MAN: REIGN!

• And who is the new BLACK CAT?!

• What tragedies and triumphs await this older, grizzled Peter Parker?

• Peter isn’t the only one who aged… wait until you see what happened to MILES MORALES!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #53

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ZEB WELLS (W) • TODD NAUCK • COVER BY ED McGUINNESS

DISNEY WHAT IF? VARIANT COVER BY NICO PICONE

DISNEY WHAT IF? BLACK AND WHITE VARIANT COVER BY NICO PICONE

MARVEL VS. ALIEN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SECRET REVEALED – MEET SPIDER-GOBLIN!

• Following the shocking events of #50, PETER PARKER is a changed man. He’s now SPIDER-GOBLIN, the most dangerous superhuman in the world. And his chaos is DEADLY!

• Meanwhile, who will stop Norman Osborn?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #54

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ZEB WELLS (W) • ED McGUINNESS (A/C)

DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRON

VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICA MANCIN • VARIANT COVER BY YASMINE PUTRI

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ED MCGUINNESS

THE MIND-BLAZING CONCLUSION OF “EASY BEING GREEN”!

• The SINISTER SIX will try to fight. But they should have run.

• Who can possibly put a stop to Peter Parker’s spree of mayhem and destruction? (Hint: No one).

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #3

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • FEDERICA MANCIN (A)

MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

BIG MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

BIG MARVEL SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

WOLVERINE & DEADPOOL WEAPON X-TRACTION VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

GWEN VS. GWEN!

Gwen has had a hard time figuring out who she can trust in her new life in 616 or convincing anyone to trust her. All of which is about to get a whole lot worse as a classic Spider-foe sets about making everyone see her as a villain!

PLUS: PART 4 OF DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE: WEAPON X-TRACTION!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MEN #5

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GREG WEISMAN (W) • HUMBERTO RAMOS (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY MARC ASPINALL • VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID YARDIN

PETER PARKER vs. MILES MORALES!

• No holds barred, each trying to take the other OUT!

• What could have pitted them against each other so viciously?

• Who has the skills to pull that off? What effect wiLL the collateral damage have?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

SPIDER-WOMAN #9

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STEVE FOXE (W) • Ig Guara (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE

VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA

Jess learns the truth about these new champions of The Assembly and whose side they’re really on. But the shocking reveals keep piling up with the return of someone we thought was dead!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN 2099 #5 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

PETER DAVID (W) • ROGÊ ANTÔNIO (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

BROTHER AGAINST BROTHER!

Miguel O’Hara is completely out of control. The symbiote is taking over. Kron Stone, A.K.A. VENOM 2099, has pushed them both over the edge. Is Miguel willing to trade the lives of his friends and family, the years of good he did as SPIDER-MAN – all for unrivaled power?! All of Nueva York will be Spidey and Venom’s battlefield for this climactic conclusion!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM #35

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Al Ewing (W) • Cafu (A/C)

DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO

VARIANT COVER BY MICO SUAYAN

"VENOM WAR" PRELUDE – BROCK AGAINST BROCK!

Following CARNAGE’s battle with VENOM and his assault on the Garden of Time, Eddie Brock – all the Eddie Brocks – are in free fall... literally! The future of the entire Earth – and all of time – is now at stake. For both Eddie Brock and his son, Dylan, have glimpsed terrifying visions of each other’s future as Venom. For calamity to be averted, can either Brock suffer the other to live?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM: SEPARATION ANXIETY #3 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DAVID MICHELINIE (W)

GERARDO SANDOVAL (A)

Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA

VARIANT COVER BY ALEX MALEEV

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA

TORN TO PIECES!

The stronger the Purple Man grows, the weaker Venom becomes! Eddie Brock races to stop the walking, reality-altering weapon of mass destruction from unleashing untold horror on the entire world, but an entire army of super-powered foes stands in his way. Every death, every innocent life not saved – will be on Eddie Brock’s head!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIDER-MAN: SHADOW OF THE GREEN GOBLIN #4 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

J.M. DEMATTEIS (W)

MICHAEL STA. MARIA (A)

Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA

GREEN GOBLIN RISING!

• PETER PARKER must stop PROTO-GOBLIN – but is he strong enough?

• Witness the birth of the GREEN GOBLIN as there is no coming back from the choice NORMAN OSBORN makes in this issue.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

VENOMVERSE REBORN #2 (of 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON, ADAM WARREN, CHRIS GIARRUSSO & AL EWING (W)

JOHN McCREA, CHRIS GIARRUSSO, DANILO S. BEYRUTH & MORE (A) • Cover by TONY DANIEL

SYMBIOTE VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW • SYMBIOTE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

VARIANT COVER BY ROGÊ ANTÔNIO • CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

ACROSS THE VENOMVERSE!

Symbiotes have long taken hosts all over the multiverse, and this issue brings a mix of the all-new with the returning favorites! First up, Phillip Kennedy Johnson brings us a brutal take on Venom born in the age of Vikings! Then, Adam Warren brings us the return of the final biological life in his universe, the Venom of Venom: The End! Plus, Chris Giarrusso brings us a tale of Mini-Marvels Venom! And of course, it’s all framed up by current Venom mastermind Al Ewing with artist Danilo S. Beyruth!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SPIDER-BOY #9

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DAN SLOTT (W) • NATHAN STOCKMAN (A) • Cover by PACO MEDINA

DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE VARIANT COVER BY Nao Fuji

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SPIDER-BOY VS. SPIDER-VERSE!

Bailey Briggs, the one and only Spider-Boy, is trapped in the Web of Life and Destiny! Tumbling through the Multiverse! Featuring at least one Spider you’ve seen before but NEVER on these mighty Marvel pages. Maybe someone out there will find a way to get his life back.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

SCARLET WITCH #2

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • JACOPO CAMAGNI (A) • Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE VARIANT COVER BY CORIN HOWELL

VARIANT COVER BY JESSICA FONG • VARIANT COVER BY DIKE RUAN

The Scarlet Witch is trapped in a realm where her survival depends on the strength of her will – and the benevolence of its overseer, the Queen of Nevers! And Darcy Lewis, convinced Wanda’s never coming back, chooses to bet Lotkill’s survival on the aid of a sworn enemy…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #258 FACSIMILE EDITION

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by TOM DEFALCO

Penciled by RON FRENZ

Cover by RON FRENZ

VARIANT COVER BY EMA LUPACCHINO

Continuing a Facsimile celebration of the early days of Spider-Man’s black costume – which he’s about to discover is really an alien symbiote intending to bond with him forever! But that isn’t the only revelation to rock Peter Parker’s world. Because when Mary Jane Watson tells him she’s known his secret for years, it will change everything! Torn between MJ and the Black Cat, Peter is put into an emotional tailspin – and a shocking nightmare forces him to seek answers about his remarkable suit! But will Mister Fantastic of the Fantastic Four be able to help him? Plus: Spidey dons an even newer, instantly iconic ensemble! It’s one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #258.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS #7 FACSIMILE EDITION

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by JIM SHOOTER

Penciled by BOB LAYTON

Cover by BOB LAYTON

VARIANT COVER BY W. SCOTT FORBES

FOIL VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

Marvel’s monthly celebration of the finest crossover of them all continues with the shocking introduction of a new Spider-Woman! But just as the heroes of Battleworld gain a new recruit, could it be that one of the greatest of their number has fallen? Grief-stricken over the fate of her friend, She-Hulk seeks revenge on the Wrecking Crew — but bites off more than she can chew as the Absorbing Man and the powerhouse named Titania join the fight on the side of the villains! Plus: The X-Men stand their ground against an enemy attack! Galactus takes action against Doctor Doom! And Captain America wrestles with a difficult decision! It’s one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS #7.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

GIANT-SIZE SILVER SURFER #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MAT GROOM (W) • TOMMASO BIANCHI (A) • Cover by BRYAN HITCH

DEADLY FOES VARIANT COVER BY DAVE BARDIN

VARIANT COVER BY PAUL RENAUD

• Terrax the Tamer is determined to escape the Silver Surfer’s shadow for once and for all – and to do so, he has created a deadly trap that the Surfer cannot escape! But in the midst of Terrax’s brutal campaign to destroy the Surfer’s reputation, can the Surfer maybe find a way to save Terrax himself?

• PLUS: A reprint of SILVER SURFER #80, in which the Surfer is caught in the crossfire of an epic throwdown between Terrax and Morg the Executioner!

48 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$6.99

X-MEN: HEIR OF APOCALYPSE #3 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STEVE FOXE (W) • NETHO DIAZ (A)

Cover by DOTUN AKANDE

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY NIC KLEIN

Warren Worthington III long ago – and at great cost – made peace with the seed of Death that Apocalypse planted within him. But as the contest to choose an heir rages on, ARCHANGEL takes the fight to Apocalypse himself, to make sure no one else suffers at the hands of En Sabah Nur!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN: HEIR OF APOCALYPSE #4 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STEVE FOXE (W) • NETHO DIAZ (A)

Cover by DOTUN AKANDE

VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA

The survivors of Apocalypse's deadly trials confront the final test as their past, present and future converge. When the dust settles, only one will remain to safeguard mutantkind's destiny by any means possible. Only one will become...the HEIR OF APOCALYPSE.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ANNIHILATION 2099 #1 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • IBRAIM ROBERSON (A) • Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

FRAME VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

FIRST APPEARANCE VARIANT COVER BY PETE WOODS

WHO IS THE LAST NOVA?!

• A remote town on a remote world is devastated by the ravenous, unforgiving KNULL SET, a gang of raiders and thieves obsessed with offering all life up to the darkness.

• But that all changes when a stranger comes to town, a stranger from the stars who answers to his own code. THE LAST SURVIVOR OF XANDAR…the LAST NOVA.

• Who is the Last Nova, and what great tragedy does he carry on his back? Is he the inheritor of the NOVA CORPS or its destroyer?

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ANNIHILATION 2099 #2 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • JOSÉ LUÍS (A) Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

FRAME VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

FIRST APPEARANCE VARIANT COVER

BY PETE WOODS

A WAKANDAN TECH GODDESS!

• STAR LORD guards the solar systems of 2099!

• But she faces a villain like no other: QUASAR, THE LIVING STAR!

• Born to a fallen star, raised on PLANET WAKANDA, Starlord risks her life to save a world against a sun gone mad!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ANNIHILATION 2099 #3 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • PETE WOODS (A) Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

FRAME VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

FIRST APPEARANCE VARIANT COVER

BY PETE WOODS

RAGE OF THE RED HULK!

• Explorer ROSS ROMERO’S team ends up mining EGO THE LIVING PLANET!

• What makes Ross transform into an ALL-NEW RED HULK whose cosmic strength and hyperspace jumps are fueled by the power primordial?

• And is the new Red Hulk’s power enough to defeat TERRAX, THE PLANET HUNTER?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ANNIHILATION 2099 #4 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • ARIO ANINDITO (A) Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

FRAME VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

FIRST APPEARANCE VARIANT COVER

BY PETE WOODS

A FAUSTIAN PACT TO SHAKE THE STARS!

• His life cut short, MEPHISTO offers JONAH MARLO a deal – more time among the living in return for his soul.

• Now he collects souls for his master…as the SILVER SURFER of 2099!

• But he can do the devil’s bidding no longer! It’s Mephisto vs the Silver Surfer with a galaxy of souls on the line!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ANNIHILATION 2099 #5 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • DALE EAGLESHAM (A) Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

FRAME VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

FIRST APPEARANCE VARIANT COVER

BY PETE WOODS

FIRST CONTACT WITH THE IMPALER!

• After a derelict spacecraft crashes on an alien world, the wreck reveals a deadly discovery – DRACULA!

• But this is a planet terrified of the daylight, which Dracula couldn’t love more. Soon, he’s their hero.

• When a DARKHAWK attacks from the stars, Dracula fights back! But does he want to save the planet or make it the first world in his new empire?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

HELLVERINE #3 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • JULIUS OHTA (A)

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER

BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

VARIANT COVER BY Stan Sakai

THE HUNT FOR HELLVERINE!

HELLVERINE will stop at nothing to accomplish his mysterious mission…but what is the PENTANGLE, and how will their own plans influence the HELLFIRE DESTROYERS? The hunt for Hellverine is on, as LOGAN makes a discovery that will change him forever!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

GET FURY #3 (OF 6)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GARTH ENNIS (W) • JACEN BURROWS (A) Cover by DAVE JOHNSON

• The Viet Cong have Nick Fury in the infamous “Hanoi Hilton” prison.

• Even a man with Frank Castle’s specific skill set (which gets shown off in a brutal fashion this issue) will not be enough to get in, get Fury and get out.

• Making matters worse, Castle isn’t the only party trying to get Fury…

32 PGS./Rated MAX …$3.99

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #20

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • ANDREA DI VITO (A) • Cover by KAEL NGU

DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE VARIANT COVER BY DAVE WACHTER

VARIANT COVER BY JUAN FRIGERI

THE WAR IS OVER.

• The war with Orchis is over.

• What does the future hold for Tony and Emma Frost?

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DEREK LANDY (W)

RON LIM & SARAH PICHELLI (A)

Cover by SALVADORE LARROCA

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY R.B. SILVA

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

INFINITY WATCH VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MCKONE

"INFINITY WATCH" PART TWO!

• The TIME STONE BEARER, a.k.a. OVERTIME, takes on SPIDER-MAN!

• Time travel vs. Spider-Sense!

• The Infinity Watch grows and the universe is in deep deep trouble…

• PLUS- THE DEATH STONE BEARER HAS ARRIVED! Derek Landy and Sara Pichelli’s Annual-Linking story marches on with more surprises than you can handle!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

IMMORTAL THOR ANNUAL #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AL EWING (W)

BALDEÓN & SARA PICHELLI (A)

Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY R.B. SILVA

VARIANT COVER BY WALTER SIMONSON

INFINITY WATCH VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MCKONE

"INFINITY WATCH" PART THREE!

• Faced with the menace of Utgard and a prophecy of his own doom, the son of Odin sought out the legendary Power Stone to aid his fight. Only two things were in his way.

• Firstly, the mighty CHAMPION OF THE UNIVERSE – with strength to match Thor's own – was also questing for the stone.

• Secondly, the Stone is now inside a person – THE PRINCE OF POWER!

• PLUS, Derek Landy and Sara Pichelli continue the journey of the Death Stone Bearer and the scar it will leave on the universe!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

MS. MARVEL ANNUAL #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

IMAN VELLANI & SABIR PIRZADA (W) • GIADA BELVISO & SARA PICHELLI (A)

Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

INFINITY WATCH VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MCKONE

"INFINITY WATCH" PART FOUR!

Hero or Villain? That’s the question Multitude must answer as he stands at the crossroads of his own destiny, bonded to one of the Infinity Stones and brimming with power but no purpose. Will a run-in with Ms. Marvel be enough to tip the scales toward good, or will Multitude’s guilt drag him down? Don’t miss out as the Marvel Universe-shaking saga continues here, True Believers! PLUS, Derek Landy and Sara Pichelli bring NICK FURY into the story. But what ties him to the INFINITY WATCH?!”

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

MARVEL ZERO #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JED MACKAY, GAIL SIMONE, ZEB WELLS & DENIZ CAMP (W)

SARA PICHELLI, DAVID MARQUEZ, RYAN STEGMAN & JUAN FRIGERI (A) • Cover by IBAN COELLO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY KAEL NGU

A deluxe edition collecting Marvel's GOLD 2024 FREE COMIC BOOK DAY titles! This giant-sized issue is jam packed with entry points into the biggest comic storylines of the year!

• Direct lead into the new ULTIMATES series, showcasing the next evolutionary step of the Ultimate Universe with the first appearance of a powerful new hero!

• The dance of death begins here! The overture to this summer's major crossover event, which also happens to be the bloodiest Marvel event ever – BLOOD HUNT!

• The future of mutantkind also starts here – as Jubilee learns that you CANNOT go home again!

• Spider-Man must deal with THE RETURN OF THE GOBLIN!

• Collecting Free Comic Book Day 2024: Blood Hunt/X-Men #1 & Free Comic Book Day 2024: Ultimate Universe/Spider-Man #1.

56 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$6.99

INCREDIBLE HULK #14

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Phillip Kennedy Johnson (W) • NIC KLEIN (A/C)

DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY

VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

TEASER WEAPON X-TRACTION VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRON

As Banner struggles to escape the terrifying mindscape in which Hulk keeps him prisoner, Charlie’s soul is trapped inside a nightmare of her own…and she’ll need both Hulk and Banner if she has any hope of escape! Meanwhile, the mysterious ELDEST is watching Hulk's every move, as her plan to free the MOTHER OF HORRORS takes shape…and we get a glimpse at just how far back her grudge against Hulk goes!

PLUS: PART 1 OF DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE: WEAPON X-TRACTION!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IMMORTAL THOR #13

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AL EWING (W) • JAN BAZALDUA (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY WALTER SIMONSON • VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

WOLVERINE & DEADPOOL WEAPON X-TRACTION VARIANT COVER BY JORGE MOLINA

ENTER: HERCULES!

• The son of Zeus sought Thor out – for Toranos' wheel had turned for the Olympians too, and two Gods together might solve such a mystery.

• The trail took them to a wasteland of snow and ice...to terror and treachery...and to an old foe of Hercules, at the height of her dread power.

• New series artist JAN BAZALDUA draws the story of the IMMORTAL THOR...and the Night Mother's vengeance.

PLUS: PART 5 OF DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE: WEAPON X-TRACTION!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA #11

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI (W) • JESÚS SAIZ (A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

WOLVERINE & DEADPOOL WEAPON X-TRACTION VARIANT COVER BY STEVE MCNIVEN

Steve Rogers finds the last change agent, someone who can change the direction of the world forever...by dying. And as Steve wrestles with the morality of his task, a member of his inner circle is moving to betray him...

PLUS: PART 2 OF DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE: WEAPON X-TRACTION!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

CAPTAIN MARVEL #10

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Alyssa Wong (W) • Jan Bazaldua (A) Cover by Stephen Segovia

VARIANT COVER BY CORIN HOWELL

DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

ALONE AT LAST!

One more fight to win it all. To save everyone. Carol Danvers is the only one who can do it – if anyone can at all. The Captain lies bleeding on the crystal plains of the Negative Zone. Can she get up, just STAND UP, one more time?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK #10

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

RAINBOW ROWELL (W)

ANDRÉS GENOLET (A/C)

MARVEL VS. ALIEN VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

VARIANT COVER BY AMY REEDER

• What is the fate of SHE-HULK and JACK OF HEARTS?!

• Their love has blossomed over the last two years of this She-Hulk story, but this issue will define it for the future!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

GHOST RIDER: FINAL VENGEANCE #5

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Benjamin Percy (W) • Danny Kim (A) • Cover by JUAN FERREYRA

DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE VARIANT COVER BY JONAS SCHARF

VARIANT COVER BY ANDREI BRESSAN

JOHNNY BLAZE VS. THE HOOD!

• The grudge match you’ve been waiting for is here!

• But can Johnny bear to be joined to the Spirit of Vengeance again?

• And with the fate of Chicago hanging in the balance, can he afford not to?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

ALIENS: WHAT IF...? #5 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Paul Reiser, Leon Reiser, Adam F. Goldberg, Hans Rodionoff & Brian Volk-Weiss (W)

Guiu Vilanova (A) • Cover by Phil Noto • Variant Cover by Andrei Bressan

WHAT IF…CARTER BURKE HAD LIVED?

As if Burke wasn’t already the worst boss in this galaxy, he just kicked off the office party from hell. Xenomorphs are loose in the mines, in the vents…hell, someone better check under the copier. It’s all to save his beloved wife and redeem himself in the eyes of his estranged daughter, but Burke’s in WAY over his head. Did he escape Hadley’s Hope all those years ago just to meet the same fate now? We make no promises, True Believer – except the promise of entertainment!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory…$3.99

STAR WARS: INQUISITORS #1 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Rodney Barnes (W) • RAMON ROSANAS (A) • Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

VARIANT COVER BY ALEX MALEEV

THE PHANTOM MENACE 25TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

VARIANT COVER BY WALTER SIMONSON

THE JEDI MUST DIE!

• Weapons of the EMPEROR, sent out into the galaxy to track down and kill any Jedi who survived ORDER 66, the ruthless INQUISITORS are among the most skilled and deadly threats to those who served the light side of the Force.

• Buried in the annals of Jedi lore is the story of TENSU RUN, the Jedi who faced the Inquisitors and DARTH VADER!

• What became of him, and why did the EMPIRE so greatly fear his existence?

40 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

STAR WARS: AHSOKA #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Rodney Barnes (W) • Steven Cummings (A) • Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

VARIANT COVER BY AKA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY AKA

VARIANT COVER BY ANNIE WU • VARIANT COVER BY JAN DUURSEMA

THE PHANTOM MENACE 25TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

CONCEPT ART VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE • TV VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

Former Jedi Knight AHSOKA TANO investigates

an emerging threat to the NEW REPUBLIC!

• A valuable prisoner escapes New Republic custody; a search for answers reunites two old friends.

• The villainous MORGAN ELSBETH returns along with two new mysterious Force users, BAYLAN SKOLL and his apprentice, SHIN HATI.

• Will Ahsoka be able to prevent the return of the lost GRAND ADMIRAL THRAWN?

• Don't miss this amazing adaptation of the hit Disney+ series!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #9 [PHASE III]

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • LAURA BRAGA (A) • COVER BY PHIL NOTO

ASSAULT ON FORTRESS BOOLAN!

• A secret space station is on the point of collapse as THE NAMELESS close in!

• A foe turned ally reaches a crossroads while loyal companions risk everything to save their friends.

• Meanwhile, the Nihil's Chief Scientist finally makes his move...but will BARON BOOLAN's shocking gambit pay off?

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: DARTH MAUL - BLACK, WHITE & RED #4 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GREG PAK (W) • LUCA PIZZARI (A) • Cover by E.M. GIST

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ • VARIANT COVER BY WALTER SIMONSON

WHERE IS THE DARKEST SIDE OF THE FORCE?

• An assassin in the shadows.

• A forgotten temple.

• A quest for silence.

• Why does PALPATINE send DARTH MAUL to an ancient world? And who pays the price...for patience?

40 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

STAR WARS #48

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • JETHRO MORALES (A) • Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM • VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT

THE PHANTOM MENACE 25TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

LAST CHANCE FOR SOLO!

• LEIA ORGANA has put the galaxy's freedom before all else, including her lost love, HAN SOLO.

• With the growing threat of the second DEATH STAR looming over THE REBEL ALLIANCE, should she try to save him…while she still can?

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #48

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GREG PAK (W) • RAFFAELE IENCO (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

THE PHANTOM MENACE 25TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

VARIANT COVER BY JEREMY WILSON

LUKE…JOINS THE DARK SIDE?!

• It is said there can be only two SITH, the EMPEROR AND DARTH VADER. But could it someday be PALPATINE and LUKE SKYWALKER? Or Vader and his son?

• THE HANDMAIDEN SABÉ finally tests Luke – with WARBA'S life in the balance!

• And THE SCHISM IMPERIAL reveals its hidden hand!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

Marvel Comics July 2024 Comic Books Schedule

On sale July 3

ALIENS: WHAT IF...? #5

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #1

ANNIHILATION 2099 #1

BLACK PANTHER: BLOOD HUNT #3

BLOOD HUNTERS #3

DEADPOOL #4

DOCTOR STRANGE #17

DRACULA: BLOOD HUNT #3

MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS #7 FACSIMILE EDITION

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #22

SPIDER-MAN: REIGN II #1

STAR WARS: INQUISITORS #1

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #9 [PHASE III]

THE LIFE OF WOLVERINE #1

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #7

VENOM #35

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT: BLOOD HUNT #1

WOLVERINE: DEEP CUT #1

X-MEN: BLOOD HUNT - PSYLOCKE #1

X-MEN: FROM THE ASHES SAMPLER [BUNDLES OF 20]

On sale July 10

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #53

ANNIHILATION 2099 #2

AVENGERS #16

DAREDEVIL #11

DEADPOOL #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

GET FURY #3

GHOST RIDER: FINAL VENGEANCE #5

GIANT-SIZE SILVER SURFER #1

HULK: BLOOD HUNT #1

SPIDER-BOY #9

STAR WARS: AHSOKA #1

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN 2099 #5

ULTIMATES #2

UNION JACK THE RIPPER: BLOOD HUNT #3

WOLVERINE: BLOOD HUNT #3

X-MEN #1

X-MEN: HEIR OF APOCALYPSE #3

On sale July 17

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #258 FACSIMILE EDITION

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: BLOOD HUNT #3

ANNIHILATION 2099 #3

BLOOD HUNTERS #4

DAREDEVIL: WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR #1

IMMORTAL THOR ANNUAL #1

INCREDIBLE HULK #14

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #20

NAMOR #1

PHOENIX #1

SCARLET WITCH #2

SPIDER-WOMAN #9

STAR WARS #48

THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MEN #5

ULTIMATE X-MEN #5

X-MEN: BLOOD HUNT - LAURA KINNEY THE WOLVERINE #1

On sale July 24

ALIENS VS. AVENGERS #1

ANNIHILATION 2099 #4

BLOOD HUNT #5

BLOOD HUNT: RED BAND #5 [POLYBAGGED]

CAPTAIN AMERICA #11

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: WWIII #3

FANTASTIC FOUR #22

MARVEL ZERO #1

MIDNIGHT SONS: BLOOD HUNT #3

NYX #1

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #48

STRANGE ACADEMY: BLOOD HUNT #3

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #6

VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT #7

VENOM: SEPARATION ANXIETY #3

VENOMVERSE REBORN #2

WOLVERINE #88 FACSIMILE EDITION

WOLVERINE: BLOOD HUNT #4

On sale July 31

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #54

ANNIHILATION 2099 #5

BLACK WIDOW: VENOMOUS #1

CAPTAIN MARVEL #10

HELLVERINE #3

IMMORTAL THOR #13

MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? DONALD DUCK BECAME WOLVERINE #1

MS. MARVEL ANNUAL #1

SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK #10

SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #3

SPIDER-MAN: SHADOW OF THE GREEN GOBLIN #4

STAR WARS: DARTH MAUL - BLACK, WHITE & RED #4

X-FORCE #1

X-MEN: HEIR OF APOCALYPSE #4

On sale August 7

MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS #8 FACSIMILE EDITION

VENOM WAR #1

On sale August 14

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT #1

Marvel Comics July 2024 - Solicited Collections

HULK BY CATES & OTTLEY OMNIBUS HC

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

RYAN OTTLEY TITAN COVER

Written by DONNY CATES, RYAN OTTLEY & DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

Penciled by RYAN OTTLEY & MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

Covers by RYAN OTTLEY

Bruce Banner thinks he finally has total control of his emerald alter ego – but unexpected variables can arise at any time, and there are some things even his brilliant mind cannot imagine. As Bruce hurtles deep into outer space on a dangerous quest, he's about to find out that the Hulk isn't alone! When mysterious circumstances bring him into conflict with Thor, can a more-powerful-than-ever God of Thunder triumph against a Bruce Banner who can now control his rage? And will Iron Man regret coming between these two titans? Then, as Banner’s space odyssey continues, an entire planet of Hulk-like creatures may offer the paradise he’s been looking for – or a new nightmare waiting to unfold! Get ready to meet Titan, the Hulk’s Hulk! Collecting HULK (2021) #1-14, HULK VS. THOR: BANNER OF WAR ALPHA, THOR (2020) #26, and material from FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2021: AVENGERS/HULK and THOR (2020) #25.

424 PGS./Rated T+ …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95857-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

RYAN OTTLEY AVENGERS COVER [DM ONLY]

632 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95963-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

DEATH OF WOLVERINE OMNIBUS HC

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ALEX ROSS COVER

Written by PAUL CORNELL, ELLIOTT KALAN, CHARLES SOULE, TIM SEELEY, KYLE HIGGINS, MARGUERITE BENNETT, RAY FAWKES, JAMES TYNION IV, GERRY DUGGAN, JASON LATOUR, GREG PAK & MORE

Penciled by ALAN DAVIS, MIRCO PIERFEDERICI, RYAN STEGMAN, GERARDO SANDOVAL, KRIS ANKA, PETE WOODS, SALVADOR LARROCA, JONATHAN MARKS, STEVE MCNIVEN, ANGEL UNZUETA, IBAN COELLO, OLIVER NOME,

ARIELA KRISTANTINA, JUAN DOE, ELIA BONETTI, ANDY CLARKE, PETER NGUYEN, SCOTT KOLINS, TODD NAUCK, VICTOR IBÁÑEZ & MORE

Covers by ALEX ROSS & JOE QUESADA

The complete saga of the momentous death of Wolverine! When Logan loses his healing factor, he must quickly adjust to a very different reality. All of a sudden, the unkillable mutant is all too mortal – and an army of villains and mercenaries are lining up to be the one who puts him in the ground! With a new protective suit, Wolverine joins with old allies – including Kitty Pryde, Storm and Nick Fury – on a hunt for a cure. But faced with only months to live, he must prepare himself for one final encounter with his greatest foe, Sabretooth! And when the time comes to die, you can be sure Logan will go out fighting! But how will those he leaves behind grapple with his loss? Collecting WOLVERINE (2013) #1-13, WOLVERINE (2014) #1-12, WOLVERINE ANNUAL (2014) #1, DEATH OF WOLVERINE #1-4, DEATH OF WOLVERINE: THE WEAPON X PROGRAM #1-5, DEATH OF WOLVERINE: THE LOGAN LEGACY #1-7, DEATH OF WOLVERINE: DEADPOOL & CAPTAIN AMERICA, DEATH OF WOLVERINE: LIFE AFTER LOGAN, NIGHTCRAWLER (2014) #7, WOLVERINE & THE X-MEN (2014) #10-11, STORM (2014) #4-5 and material from MARVEL 75TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION.

1232 PGS./Parental Advisory …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95987-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

JOE QUESADA COVER [DM ONLY]

1232 PGS./Parental Advisory …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95988-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

FANTASTIC FOUR: RECKONING WAR HC

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by DAN SLOTT

Penciled by CARLOS PACHECO, RACHEL STOTT,

ANDREA DI VITO, DAVIDÉ TINTO, FARID KARAMI, CAFU & JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ

Cover by CAFU

ON SALE DECEMBER 2024

Dan Slott presents the cosmic saga he’s been waiting his entire Marvel Comics career to tell! Before the Kree, Skrull or Shi'ar empires...before the emergence of Galactus...before the birth of Asgard...there was the First War. Today, the greatest conflict to ever rage across the Multiverse is reignited. This...is the Day of Reckoning! And all that stands between all of reality and revenge from the dawn of time are the heroes of Earth – and the mind of Mister Fantastic! Starring the FF, She-Hulk, Jack of Hearts, the Unseen, the Silver Surfer, Thor and everyone in the whole dang Marvel Universe – but as oblivion approaches, will Doctor Doom be the hero all of reality needs? For the Multiverse to survive, the Watchers must all break their most sacred oath! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR: RECKONING WAR ALPHA, FANTASTIC FOUR (2018) #40-46 and RECKONING WAR: TRIAL OF THE WATCHER.

256 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95624-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

CAPTAIN AMERICA OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

IBAN COELLO COVER – NEW PRINTING!

Written by STEVE ENGLEHART with GERRY CONWAY, STEVE GERBER, ROY THOMAS, TONY ISABELLA, MIKE FRIEDRICH, JOHN WARNER, BILL MANTLO & MARV WOLFMAN

Penciled by SAL BUSCEMA & FRANK ROBBINS

with JOHN ROMITA SR., ALAN WEISS & HERB TRIMPE

Covers by IBAN COELLO & SAL BUSCEMA

ON SALE DECEMBER 2024

The early ’70s were interesting times for America – and adventurous ones for Captain America! Featuring more than forty issues of Cap action, this oversized Omnibus collects writer Steve Englehart’s and artist Sal Buscema’s iconic run on the Star-Spangled Avenger! Cap battles enemies – and allies – including Doctor Faustus, S.H.I.E.L.D. and the Captain America and Bucky of the 1950s. And that’s just the beginning! The Falcon co-stars throughout, and only the combined efforts of Cap, the Falcon, S.H.I.E.L.D. and the X-Men can hope to topple the Secret Empire! Prepare to relive a shocking saga that defined Captain America for a generation. But what happens when Cap quits – and becomes the Nomad?! Each issue has been beautifully restored, including the original letters pages! Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (1968) #149-192, and material from GIANT-SIZE CAPTAIN AMERICA #1 and F.O.O.M. (1973) #8.

976 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95841-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SAL BUSCEMA COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

976 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95842-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THE FANTASTIC FOUR OMNIBUS VOL. 5 HC

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

RICH BUCKLER FRIGHTFUL FOUR COVER

Written by ROY THOMAS & GERRY CONWAY with LEN WEIN, STEVE ENGLEHART, MARV WOLFMAN,

TONY ISABELLA & CHRIS CLAREMONT

Penciled by JOHN BUSCEMA & RICH BUCKLER with ROSS ANDRU, RAMONA FRADON, SAL BUSCEMA

& BOB BROWN

Covers by RICH BUCKLER

You didn’t think we were going to stop with Vol. 4, did you? Marvel presents a fifth oversized Omnibus of the series that started it all! Roy Thomas, Gerry Conway, John Buscema and Rich Buckler continue the FF’s adventures as the Frightful Four launch a surprise attack with their newest member – Thundra – that pushes Reed and Sue to the breaking point! And when Sue leaves the team, an Inhuman joins the FF. Who will it be? Also featuring Agatha Harkness, world’s creepiest babysitter; Annihilus’ plan to harness the enormous powers of Franklin Richards; the return of the Silver Surfer; Namor’s invasion of New York; a royal wedding; and, of course, Doctor Doom! Plus: All four of the FF’s Giant-Size adventures, letters pages and more! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #126-163, GIANT-SIZE SUPER-STARS #1, GIANT-SIZE FANTASTIC FOUR (1974) #2-4 and AVENGERS (1963) #127.

1008 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95552-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

RICH BUCKLER THING VS. HULK COVER [DM ONLY]

1008 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95553-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-MEN: ROAD TO ONSLAUGHT OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BRYAN HITCH COVER

Written by SCOTT LOBDELL, FABIAN NICIEZA, TERRY KAVANAGH, J.M. DEMATTEIS, RALPH MACCHIO,

MATT IDELSON, HOWARD MACKIE, LARRY HAMA, JEPH LOEB & WARREN ELLIS

Penciled by TOM GRUMMETT, BRYAN HITCH, ROGER CRUZ, JOE MADUREIRA, PAUL SMITH, ANDY KUBERT, TERRY DODSON, JOHN PAUL LEON, RAMON BERNADO, DAN LAWLIS, TOM GRUMMETT, VAL SEMEIKS,

GARY FRANK, TIM SALE & CARLOS PACHECO

Covers by BRYAN HITCH & SAM LIU

A terrifying new villain lurks in the shadows, one so powerful he put the unstoppable Juggernaut into a coma! Who is Onslaught? As the X-Men scramble for answers, they must help Magneto’s Acolytes battle Holocaust, escapee of the Age of Apocalypse timeline – and confront the Morlocks’ legacy when Gene Nation strikes! But how will the world react when the Legacy virus’ existence is made public? Can Rogue handle learning Gambit’s greatest secret? And did Sabretooth’s brain damage truly change his personality, or is he a time bomb waiting to go off inside the X-Men’s home? Plus: A solo adventure of the Starjammers, and Gambit stalks the streets of London, hunting…Wolverine?! Collecting X-MEN PRIME #1, UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #322-328, UNCANNY X-MEN ANNUAL ’95, X-MEN (1991) #42-47, X-MEN ANNUAL ’95, X-MEN UNLIMITED (1993) #8-9, SABRETOOTH SPECIAL #1, WOLVERINE/GAMBIT: VICTIMS #1-4 and STARJAMMERS (1995) #1-4.

912 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95950-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SAM LIU COVER [DM ONLY]

912 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95951-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-MEN: DECIMATION OMNIBUS HC

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MIKE DEODATO JR. COVER

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS, DAVID HINE, CHRIS CLAREMONT, PETER MILLIGAN, CRAIG KYLE,

CHRISTOPHER YOST, PETER DAVID, PAUL JENKINS, JOHN LAYMAN & MORE

Penciled by OLIVIER COIPEL, LAN MEDINA, RANDY GREEN, AARON LOPRESTI, SALVADOR LARROCA,

MARK BROOKS, PACO MEDINA, RYAN SOOK, DENNIS CALERO, RAMÓN F. BACHS, ROY ALLAN MARTINEZ,

JIM MUNIZ, STEVE MCNIVEN, MIKE DEODATO JR. & MORE

CoverS by MIKE DEODATO JR. & SALVADOR LARROCA

“No more mutants.” With those fateful words, the Scarlet Witch ushered in one of the most shocking eras of all for mutantkind – with fan-favorite characters depowered and only 198 mutants believed left on Earth! Even worse, they’re not being born – and those who remain must grapple even more than ever before with the threat of extinction! How do the X-Men pick up the pieces in a world that has completely changed? Can a traumatized Quicksilver cope with losing his super-speed? What comes next for the ever-unpredictable X-Factor? What is the Sentinel Squad? And out of the ashes of Decimation, a deadly new force emerges that proves to be bad news for Alpha Flight and the New Avengers! Collecting HOUSE OF M (2005) #8, MUTOPIA X #5, DECIMATION: HOUSE OF M – THE DAY AFTER, X-MEN (1991) #177-179, NEW X-MEN (2004) #20-24, X-FACTOR (2005) #1-4, GENERATION M #1-5, SON OF M #1-6, X-MEN: THE 198 #1-5, SENTINEL SQUAD O*N*E #1-5, NEW AVENGERS (2004) #16-20, X-MEN UNLIMITED (2004) #13 and X-MEN: THE 198 FILES.

1088 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96025-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SALVADOR LARROCA COVER [DM ONLY]

1088 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96024-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

WHAT IF?: INTO THE MULTIVERSE OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BRYAN HITCH COVER

Written by ANN NOCENTI, JIM VALENTINO, MICHAEL GALLAGHER, RON MARZ, KURT BUSIEK,

JOHN ARCUDI, SIMON FURMAN, DAN SLOTT, LEN KAMINSKI, CHUCK DIXON, MARIANO NICIEZA,

IAN EDGINTON, D.G. CHICHESTER & STEFAN PETRUCHA

Penciled by JIM VALENTINO, KEVIN WEST, SCOTT CLARK, LUKE MCDONNELL, DALE EAGLESHAM, TOD SMITH, KEVIN KOBASIC, ARMANDO GIL, PARIS CULLINS, MANNY GALÀN, GEOFF SENIOR, CRAIG BRASFIELD,

MIKE HARRIS, GORDON PURCELL, BRYAN HITCH, RON RANDALL, JOHN HIGGINS, JOHN ROYLE,

DARIO CARRASCO JR., JUSTINIANO, LARRY STROMAN, CRAIG BRASFIELD, TOM GRINDBERG, NATE PALANT, GREG LUZNIAK & MORE

Covers by BRYAN HITCH & JIM VALENTINO

Head deeper into the Marvel Multiverse with more uncanny adventures that ask the eternal question…What If? Imagine if Galactus came to consume Earth, but the Avengers – not the FF – stood in his way! Or if Spider-Man never lost his four extra arms! Or if the Hulk killed Wolverine! Ponder what might become of Earth if Doctor Doom was its Sorcerer Supreme! Or if Cable destroyed the X-Men! Or if Rogue possessed the power of Thor! And just think how the cosmos would be reshaped if the Silver Surfer wielded the Infinity Gauntlet! In one world, Venom possesses the Punisher – and in another, Frank Castle becomes Captain America! Plus: Logan gets married! Storm remains a thief! Magneto takes over the United States! Barbara Ketch becomes Ghost Rider! Iron Man goes public! And the Kingpin…adopts Daredevil?! Collecting WHAT IF? (1989) #40-75.

1096 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95388-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

JIM VALENTINO COVER [DM ONLY]

1096 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95389-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC PHASE II – QUEST OF THE JEDI OMNIBUS HC

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

PHIL NOTO COVER

Written by CAVAN SCOTT & CHARLES SOULE

Penciled by ARIO ANINDITO, ANDREA BROCCARDO, MARIKA CRESTA, DAVID MESSINA, MARCO CASTIELLO & JETHRO MORALES

Covers by PHIL NOTO & MARC LAMING

One hundred and fifty years before the fall of Starlight, another beacon burns bright in the galaxy. Jedha. The Pilgrim Moon. The Kyber Heart. But tensions are rising in the holy city, and dark days are to come. Jedi Vildar Mac arrives just as Jedha's fragile peace begins to crumble. With one Jedi lying dead in an ancient shrine, another takes up the murderer's trail. Who is using ancient Force powers on the holy city’s streets? Why are sacred relics going missing? And why do all roads lead to the Temple of the Whills? Plus: Witness the birth of a Jedi legend! Porter Engle is perhaps the most skilled lightsaber wielder in the High Republic – a guardian of peace and justice, traveling the galaxy with his sister and fellow Jedi Knight, Barash Silvain! Collecting STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC (2022) #1-10 and STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – THE BLADE #1-4.

360 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95850-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARC LAMING COVER [DM ONLY]

360 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95849-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: WEREWOLF BY NIGHT VOL. 3 HC

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by DOUG MOENCH

Penciled by DON PERLIN with VIRGIL REDONDO & YONG MONTAÑO

Cover by GIL KANE

Now is the hour to bark at the moon: The third WEREWOLF BY NIGHT Marvel Masterworks is here! This volume goes straight for the good stuff: A battle between the Werewolf and Frankenstein’s monster – and another with Morbius! Then Jack Russell is framed for murder. It’s going to be hard to find out whether Dr. Redditch’s serum can cure Jack of his curse while the LAPD is in pursuit and the Hangman wants to play executioner! Next, dreams of Topaz will bring her together with Jack again as they face a resurrected Taboo and the machinations of Dr. Glitternight! And unfortunately, it runs in the family when Jack’s sister Lissa’s birthday arrives and the curse of werewolf falls on her too! Collecting WEREWOLF BY NIGHT (1972) #22-30 and GIANT-SIZE WEREWOLF #2-5.

328 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95550-2

Trim size: 7 x 10

VARIANT EDITION VOL. 369 [DM ONLY]

328 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95551-9

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE UNCANNY X-MEN VOL. 2 HC [REMASTERWORKS]

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT with BILL MANTLO

Penciled by DAVE COCKRUM & JOHN BYRNE with BOB BROWN & TONY DeZUNIGA

Cover by JACK KIRBY

Back in hardcover, beautifully restored to match the original comics and boasting expanded bonus material – welcome to Marvel’s ReMasterworks! Chris Claremont and Dave Cockrum didn’t just aim for All-New and All-Different on X-MEN – they were shooting for the stars! But first, Jean Grey must emerge from the ashes as the Phoenix! Then the Juggernaut and Black Tom Cassidy drive Storm, Colossus and Wolverine to the edge, and the X-Men are pushed to the breaking point with the return of Magneto. Next, it’s off to outer space to meet the Shi’ar and the Starjammers! Also featuring the first appearance of Weapon Alpha and a baseball game so wild the players could only be the X-Men! With all-new restoration and an expansive section of rarities, character designs, original art and more, this is the last word on these mutant milestones! Collecting X-MEN (1963) #101-110.

240 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95146-7

Trim size: 7 x 10

VARIANT EDITION VOL. 12 [REMASTERWORKS, DM ONLY]

976 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95842-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN BY JONATHAN HICKMAN VOL. 1: MARRIED WITH CHILDREN TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Penciled by MARCO CHECCHETTO

Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

The most surprising Spider-Man story of the 21st century! Visionary writer Jonathan Hickman (HOUSE OF X/POWERS OF X) and acclaimed artist Marco Checchetto (DAREDEVIL) unite for a bold new take on Spider-Man at the dawn of the reimagined Ultimate Universe! After the events of ULTIMATE INVASION, the world needs a hero. Step forward, Peter Parker! But this is an older, wiser web-slinger — one who balances his costumed duties with his responsibilities as a husband and a father. That’s right, Peter and Mary Jane are married with kids! The stakes have never been higher — and as Spider-Man faces his first super villain, J. Jonah Jameson’s quest to uncover who’s really pulling the strings of this new Ultimate Universe leads to a shocking revelation! Plus: New York City welcomes its newest hero…the Green Goblin! But who’s behind the mask? And what does the Goblin know of the true status of the world in which he lives? Collecting ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN (2024) #1-6.

162 PGS./Rated T …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95729-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY ZEB WELLS VOL. 10: BREATHE TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by ZEB WELLS

Penciled by CARMEN CARNERO, TODD NAUCK, JOHN ROMITA JR., Ed McGuinness & RYAN STEGMAN

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

The Gang War is over, but New York City still bears the scars. While Peter Parker was fighting the war, other parts of his life continued on – and he’ll soon feel the consequences of neglecting them! But Electro isn’t just going to wait for him to figure out all his problems! Then, when Peter’s clone Ben Reilly – now known as Chasm – finds his way out of Limbo, it’s up to Spider-Man to track down Ben…and Hallows' Eve! Meanwhile, what mystery is bubbling up at Ravencroft? What’s going on with Norman Osborn?! And when vampires run rampant through New York City, someone has to take care of the citizens of the Big Apple. Spidey joins the BLOOD HUNT! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #45-49, and material from FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2024: SPIDER-MAN/ULTIMATE UNIVERSE and WEB OF SPIDER-MAN (2024) #1.

128 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95461-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN BY CODY ZIGLAR VOL. 3 – GANG WAR TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by CODY ZIGLAR

Penciled by FEDERICO VICENTINI, FEDERICA MANCIN & IBAN COELLO

Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI

The Big Apple is under siege! As super villains and criminal gangs violently carve the city up like pie, it’s Miles Morales’ job to save all of Brooklyn from destruction! But between the Scorpion, the anti-super Cape Killers and the Hobgoblin making moves, there are too many fires for Miles to put out on his own. Maybe Ms. Marvel can lend a big hand? And when the Prowler enters the battlefield, whose side will he be on? When it comes down to it, Miles is on a collision course with the Hobgoblin – and if the maniacal villain’s masterstroke comes off, he’ll be the most powerful super villain in all of New York City! Plus: There’s a traitor in Miles’ midst, and a single act of betrayal could define the rest of Spider-Man’s life! And Dylan Brock, A.K.A. Venom, has a bone…or a brain…to pick with Miles Morales, the young Spider-Man! And it’s not the first time that Miles has had to survive an encounter with a Venom! Collecting MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN (2022) #13-16 and GIANT-SIZE SPIDER-MAN (2024) #1.

112 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95469-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DEADLY HANDS OF KUNG FU: GANG WAR TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by Greg Pak

Penciled by Caio Majado

Cover by David Aja

ON SALE AUGUST 2024

Whose side is Shang-Chi on? When he became leader of his family’s Five Weapons Society, he promised to use it for good – but friends and foes alike have been unsure of his true intentions. Now, the stakes of GANG WAR will force Shang-Chi’s hand as he vows to protect Chinatown – and take advantage of the opportunity to eliminate the Five Weapon Society’s biggest rivals! He’ll use his world-class fighting skills as well as deceit, calculation and manipulation to navigate the battlefields – learning along the way that the Art of War is all about the shades of gray! Also featuring a trio of modern-classic tales! Shang-Chi and Spider-Man must stop the Mister Negative’s Inner Demons from adding Hell’s Kitchen to his criminal empire! Spider-Senseless, the wall-crawler turns to Shang-Chi to learn the Way of the Spider! And using an evil secret organization as a force for good gets a lot harder when Shang-Chi’s fellow super heroes, including Spider-Man, start to see him as the bad guy! Collecting DEADLY HANDS OF KUNG FU: GANG WAR #1-3, SHADOWLAND: SPIDER-MAN, FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2011 (SPIDER-MAN) and SHANG-CHI (2021) #1.

152 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95734-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

THANOS: RETURN OF THE MAD TITAN TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL

Penciled by LUCA PIZZARI & GERMÁN PERALTA

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

ON SALE AUGUST 2024

Thanos vs. the Illuminati with the fate of the planet at stake! As the Mad Titan descends to retrieve a cherished something he has lost, the Illuminati must band together once again to stop him – because they’re the ones who hid it from him in the first place! And to prevent Thanos from destroying the planet as part of his quest, they’ll need to bring in the biggest gun they’ve got: the Incredible Hulk! But what – or who – is Thanos looking for? And when he finds what he seeks, what fate awaits the Illuminati? With powerhouses Emma Frost and Blue Marvel joining Iron Man, Doctor Strange and Mister Fantastic – and Thanos raging mad following a painful rejection – get ready for the most consequential showdown in the history of the Marvel Universe! Collecting THANOS (2023) #1-4.

112 PGS./Parental Advisory …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95749-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DAREDEVIL BY SALADIN AHMED VOL. 2: HELL TO PAY TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by SALADIN AHMED & MORE

Penciled by AARON KUDER, JUANN CABAL & MORE

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

Matt Murdock has been born again, but his past isn’t done with him! In their first no-holds-barred arc of DAREDEVIL, Saladin Ahmed and Aaron Kuder tore Matt’s world asunder! With those closest to him ensnared by a dangerous and malevolent force, Matt has been left with nothing but questions. He’s about to finally start getting some answers from the strangest source of all, but whatever mysterious evil has made Matt’s life a living hell for weeks has now put him and his fearless alter ego Daredevil on a collision course with the one and only Wolverine! A dragnet is closing around Matt Murdock, with police on both sides of the law hunting him, something vicious stalking his friends and the return of an old foe with the blood of Matt’s closest allies on his hands! Plus: Stories celebrating sixty years of the Man Without Fear! Collecting DAREDEVIL (2023) #6-10.

160 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95123-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AVENGERS: TWILIGHT TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Penciled by DANIEL ACUÑA

Cover by ALEX ROSS

A thrillingly dark new vision of the Avengers! In a gleaming new world of prosperity, Captain America is no more. But Steve Rogers still exists, floating through an America where freedom is an illusion, the Avengers are strangers and his friends are long dead. But is the Dream itself dead? And how do you assemble Avengers in a world that doesn’t want them? With the clock ticking down to New Year’s Day, Steve must build an army to save America! Will his surviving friends sign up, or will he have to lead the ragtag group called the Defenders against the expert military marksman known as Bullseye? And can Steve infiltrate the Raft, a government facility full of secrets and danger off the shores of New York City, before the new Iron Man sentences him to the same gruesome fate as Tony Stark? Collecting AVENGERS: TWILIGHT #1-6.

200 PGS./Rated T+ …$29.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92148-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SPIDER-BOY VOL. 2: FUN & GAMES TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by DAN SLOTT

Penciled by PACO MEDINA, TY TEMPLETON & JASON LOO

Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

At the mercy of Madame Monstrosity! Bailey Briggs lost his family when she made him into Spider-Boy – now she's taken his best friend! And as Bailey finds his way back to the woman who created him, the lives of his new family hang in the balance. And all of his amazing friends are showing up to help! Guest-starring Captain America, Thor, Squirrel Girl, the Toy Soldier, Miles Morales and Peter Parker! And featuring a major turning point in the life of Spider-Boy! His life (and this comic) will never be the same again! But just as Bailey is so close to reuniting with someone from his past, he must make his way through the perilous puzzles, menacing mazes and brutal brainteasers of Marvel’s newest villain. Trust us, this is anything but fun and games! Collecting SPIDER-BOY #5-8.

112 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95716-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CARNAGE VOL. 2: SYMBIOSIS NECROSIS TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by TORUNN GRØNBEKK

Penciled by PERE PÉREZ & KEN LASHLEY

Cover by JUAN FERREYRA

The symbiotic psychopath continues his reign of terror! Born anew in symbiote goo and blood, Cletus Kasady is more dangerous and violent than ever before – and he has his sights dead set on the unsuspecting Venom! Untested against the might of his symbiotic sibling without his father by his side, Dylan Brock must hold the sadistic serial killer at bay. But is Carnage’s young symbiotic “sibling” just bait for Eddie Brock, the King in Black himself? Time for some bloody brother bonding! Meanwhile, there’s still one thing out there that can kill Carnage: Flash Thompson, A.K.A. Anti-Venom! Liz Allan makes a discovery that changes the symbiote balance of power! Flash and Cletus are both armed with surprising weapons! But while Carnage’s followers fight in his name, Cletus begins to question his godliness! Collecting CARNAGE (2023) #5-8 and VENOM (2021) #31-32.

136 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95502-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SPIDER-GWEN: SMASH TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by MELISSA FLORES

Penciled by ENID BALÁM

Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

The multiversal web-slinger returns! It’s time to face the music when the Mary Janes head off on a four-city tour as the opening act to one of Earth-65’s biggest rock stars! Gwen has promised the band that this big break will be all about the music. No web-slinging, just drums. But when a mysterious assassin targets the headliner, Gwen begins to wonder how she got this gig in the first place. And as the tour continues, she’ll share the stage with stunning new versions of some of your favorite characters – pulling double duty as drummer and secret bodyguard for Dazzler! Collecting SPIDER-GWEN: SMASH #1-4.

112 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95655-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SPIDER-PUNK: ARMS RACE TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by CODY ZIGLAR

Penciled by JUSTIN MASON

Cover by TAKASHI OKAZAKI

The acclaimed creative team reunites for more anarchic adventures! In a world without Norman Osborn, Spider-Punk reigns! This ain’t no victory lap, though: Just as Hobie Brown gets the Spider-Band of Earth-138 back together in a bid to rebuild society, Justin Hammer and Doctor Otto Octavius have other plans – like introducing the world to the Spider-Slaying Sentinels! Grab your boots, your instruments, your amps and let’s go! Guest-starring T’Challa and Shuri from Wakanda! Collecting SPIDER-PUNK: ARMS RACE #1-4.

112 PGS./ Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95808-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER BY GREG PAK VOL. 9 – RISE OF THE SCHISM IMPERIAL TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by GREG PAK

Penciled by ADAM GORHAM & SALVADOR LARROCA

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2024

The saga of Darth Vader continues as the Empire is rocked by treason! In the wake of DARK DROIDS, Vader explores his powers and takes on the most dangerous team of rebel heroes he’s ever faced! Meanwhile, the greatest threat to the Emperor’s rule is rising – from within the Empire itself! Will the Dark Lord quell this insurrection…or join it? Palpatine's aide and double agent, the Umbaran Sly Moore nurtures her conspirators! Kitster and Wald return – along with the death machinery of Governor Tauntaza! But when a group of betrayers comes together, how long will it be until they turn on one other? Plus: A rebel squad of cyborgs brings chaos – and meet Vader’s enforcers! But what treasure or horror lies within the Martyrium of Frozen Tears? Collecting STAR WARS: DARTH VADER (2020) #42-45, STAR WARS: THE PHANTOM MENACE 25TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL and material from STAR WARS: REVELATIONS (2023) #1.

128 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95476-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS VOL. 8: THE SITH AND THE SKYWALKER TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Penciled by STEVEN CUMMINGS, MADIBEK MUSABEKOV, ANDREA DI VITO & IBRAIM ROBERSON

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2024

The next shocking chapter in the saga of Luke Skywalker! Luke knows his destiny is leading him toward a confrontation with Darth Vader. But Vader is a Dark Lord of the Sith, and Luke is barely even a Jedi. To have any chance at survival, he must find a way to train himself in the battle techniques he will soon face. He must find…another Sith! But his target senses a chance at a new ascendancy! Trapped deep behind enemy lines, how will Luke survive? And who will he be if he does? Plus: Lando Calrissian’s past actions come back to haunt him as he faces trial for crimes against the Alliance! And his only hope may lie with…Darth Vader?! Collecting STAR WARS (2020) #42-45, and material from STAR WARS: REVELATIONS (2023) #1 and FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2024: STAR WARS.

112 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95478-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

BEWARE THE PLANET OF THE APES TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by MARC GUGGENHEIM

Penciled by ÁLVARO LÓPEZ

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

A new story set in the classic continuity of the original PLANET OF THE APES films! In a hostile world run by aggressive gorillas, scientists Cornelius and Zira are the only apes alive who see value in the mute, dumb human race – but even they know human capabilities have severe limits. So when their nephew Lucius goes missing, it is with great trepidation that they turn to a human ally – a young woman who will someday earn the moniker “Nova”! But the search for Lucius brings them all deeper into the Forbidden Zone – which is forbidden for a reason. What never-before-seen dangers await them in the ruins? The citizens of Ape City believed they were alone on this planet, but a world of violence lies beyond their borders! Collecting BEWARE THE PLANET OF THE APES #1-4.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95741-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

BLADE VOL. 2: EVIL AGAINST EVIL TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by BRYAN HILL

Penciled by ELENA CASAGRANDE & VALENTINA PINTI

Cover by ELENA CASAGRANDE

ON SALE AUGUST 2024

Blade learns lessons from the Incredible Hulk…and the infernal Dracula! Until the day-walking vampire hunter called Blade became sheriff of Vampire Nation, Dracula was his sworn enemy. Now Dracula is the only one who can teach Blade what he still needs to know about himself – and how to unlock new powers of vampirism Blade didn’t even know he possessed! But in preparation to face the deadly Adana once more, Blade must confront the monster he fears he is – and who knows better what it’s like to live with a dark side than Bruce Banner? Mustering all the power gained with Dracula's and Hulk’s aid, Blade must gather knowledge about the Adana by going deep into the heart of enemy territory! A bloody rematch is coming. At stake? The fate of every soul on Earth! Collecting BLADE (2023) #6-10.

112 PGS./Parental Advisory …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95211-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SENTRY: LEGACY TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by JASON LOO

Penciled by LUIGI ZAGARIA & DAVID CUTLER

Cover by BEN HARVEY

ON SALE AUGUST 2024

Who will be the new Sentry? The one-time Avenger is dead, but ordinary people all over the world are suddenly manifesting his incredible powers and experiencing snippets of Bob Reynolds’ memories. Will one of them survive long enough to emerge as the new Sentry? Or will their awesome power destroy them? When Misty Knight and Jessica Jones cross paths in search of answers, they open an investigation that will change everything you think you know about the Sentry! As more people begin manifesting Sentry’s powers, it’s all Misty and Jessica can do to keep track of the incidents, let alone discover any connections between them. Meanwhile, each new Sentry must reckon with their newfound abilities – and, unfortunately, one of them isn’t a team player. Collecting SENTRY (2023) #1-4.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95570-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X/RISE OF THE POWERS OF X TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by GERRY DUGGAN, KIERON GILLEN, AL EWING, CHRIS CLAREMONT & MORE

Penciled by LUCAS WERNECK, JETHRO MORALES, R. B. SILVA, LUCIANO VECCHIO, JOSHUA CASSARA, PHIL NOTO & MORE

Cover by Mark Brooks

The shocking conclusion of the Krakoan era! Mutantkind has never had a greater fall, from the highs of Krakoa – their own glorious nation, a place where they were safe and happy – to the lowest of lows. Now, they face two of the greatest threats to ever target them at the same time. Orchis has left them outlawed and hunted, with most of their kind missing or dead – and now one of their greatest leaders, Cyclops, is on trial and facing the death penalty. Meanwhile, a secret adversary has risen to power outside of reality, and as hopeless as the fight to save their species might seem, it’s nothing compared to the fight to save the entirety of reality. Ready or not, the time has come to make their final stand against the forces that have struck them low – across every corner of the globe and all of time itself! The threats that began with the very inception of the nation of Krakoa finally come to fruition to wipe out all life and all freedom. All that stands against them is the X-Men. What can they do? They’re the X-Men. They’ll find a way, and the future of mutantkind will be forever changed! Collecting FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X #1-5, RISE OF THE POWERS OF X #1-5 and material from X-MEN (2021) #35.

312 PGS./Rated T+ …$50.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95658-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CABLE: UNITED WE FALL TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by FABIAN NICIEZA

Penciled by SCOT EATON

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

ON SALE AUGUST 2024

The future must not come to pass! All the signs are here: The Neocracy is coming – and with it comes not only the end of mutantkind, but all of humanity as well! As if rescuing his time-traveling younger self from the ongoing threat of Orchis weren’t enough, can Cable root out this growing threat and decimate it before the Neocracy has a chance to take hold and exterminate all life on Earth? Or is he already too late to change the future? When their investigation sends Nates old and young crashing into the Grey Gargoyle, they’ll have to battle for their lives to avoid being turned into stone! And each step forward brings them further into the crosshairs of the mysterious Parvenu! The weight of the world is on the shoulders of Cable and Nate! Collecting CABLE (2024) #1-4.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95745-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

RESURRECTION OF MAGNETO TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by AL EWING

Penciled by LUCIANO VECCHIO

Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

ON SALE AUGUST 2024

As the Krakoan era approaches its end, the X-Men’s greatest enemy returns! On Krakoa, resurrection from the dead was as easy as completing a circuit – but Krakoa fell. The time of easy miracles is over, and only the hard roads are left. Now it falls to Storm to bring Magneto home to fight against the FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X – but after all he did and all that was done to him, can the Master of Magnetism bear to come back to life? In the depths, Magneto was given a key by strange forces – and impossibly, he holds it still. Now, in death, Max Eisenhardt judges his own life – and counts the cost. Should he return to the world? And what does the Deep Key unlock? Collecting RESURRECTION OF MAGNETO #1-4.

128 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95702-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

WOLVERINE BY BENJAMIN PERCY VOL. 9: SABRETOOTH WAR PART 2 TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY, VICTOR LAVALLE & MORE

Penciled by CORY SMITH, GEOFF SHAW & MORE

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

ON SALE AUGUST 2024

If you thought the first chapter of SABRETOOTH WAR was violent, you ain’t seen nothing yet! Wolverine’s memory has been altered, erased, restored, forgotten and destroyed. But if Logan can't get his head on straight, Sabretooth will do far worse! And it’s a family affair as Graydon Creed, the maligned son of Victor Creed, brings the fight to his father. The winner gets Wolverine – or, rather, what’s left of him! But just because Logan is powerless doesn’t mean he’s defenseless. Forge built one last invention – and with the lives of the X-Men and all mutants on the line, it’s time to unleash the ultimate weapon! Get ready for the adamantium armor – and the final battle between Wolverine and Sabretooth! Plus: Legendary creators celebrate fifty years of the Best There Is! Collecting WOLVERINE (2020) #46-50.

176 PGS./Parental Advisory …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95473-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-MEN BY GERRY DUGGAN VOL. 6 TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Penciled by PHIL NOTO & JOSHUA CASSARA

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

ON SALE AUGUST 2024

The X-Men’s last stand! As the chaos of mutantkind's fight back against their fall at the hands of Orchis rages in FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X, other forgotten foes come out of the woodwork to take on the X-Men in their time of peril! Synch and Talon find themselves once more besieged by the High Evolutionary and his creations to reap the consequences of their last encounter – and the results will be devastating! Then Nimrod shows just why the X-Men lived in fear of its creation! The ultimate weapon of mutant extinction is ever-adapting, ever-evolving, with only one goal: death to mutantkind! But with the end nigh, Kate Pryde and Illyana Rasputin fight side by side – blades in hand! And the X-Men assemble for what might be the last battle of the heroes of Krakoa! Collecting X-MEN (2021) #30-34.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95721-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

VENOM MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: SPACE KNIGHT TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Volume #6 in the Venom Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by CULLEN BUNN & ROBBIE THOMPSON

Penciled by PEPE LARRAZ, KIM JACINTO, JORGE COELHO, ARIEL OLIVETTI, GERARDO SANDOVAL & MORE

Cover by ARIEL OLIVETTI

Flash Thompson, Agent of the Cosmos! If Venom and his new symbiotic sidekick, Mania, survive a war to save Philly from underworld boss Lord Ogre, Flash will have to confront his past as a bully and make a momentous decision about his future! Taking on a new mission as a Space Knight, Venom swashbuckles his way across the universe, helping the helpless and punishing the violent – until he's made to fight in an alien arena! Flash faces one surprising enemy when his symbiotic relationship with his Klyntar becomes one of hunter and prey – and then another as he returns to Earth just in time for CIVIL WAR II and a showdown with one of his oldest friends! Get ready for Venom vs. Spider-Man like you’ve never seen it before! Collecting VENOM (2011) #36-42 and VENOM: SPACE KNIGHT #1-13.

440 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95985-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

VENOM EPIC COLLECTION: THE HUNGER TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Volume #7 in the Venom Epic Collections

Written by LEN KAMINSKI, LARRY HAMA & IVAN VELEZ

Penciled by TED HALSTED, JOE ST. PIERRE, JOSHUA HOOD, DEREC AUCOIN, JAMES FRY, TOM DERENICK,

TOM LYLE & MARK PAJARILLO

Cover by Mark Pajarillo

The former villain continues his transformation into Marvel’s most unlikely antihero! The symbiote is dying to eat brains – literally! If the suit doesn't scarf down gray matter, it'll bite the big one! Can Eddie keep his “other” in check, or will Venom become a crazed cannibal? Then, one lethal protector joins another, Wolverine, on an unwilling interdimensional adventure – and you'll still hear the screams, even in space! The law finally catches up with Eddie Brock, and Venom goes on trial! But even with Matt "Daredevil" Murdock on defense, what possible verdict could hand Venom a license to kill?! When he targets Ghost Rider and J. Jonah Jameson, Spider-Man must intervene! The bitter feud between Peter Parker and Eddie Brock is reignited, but can Spidey finally bring about Venom's big finish? Collecting VENOM: THE HUNGER (1996) #1-4, VENOM: TOOTH AND CLAW (1996) #1-3, VENOM: ON TRIAL (1997) #1-3, VENOM: LICENSE TO KILL (1997) #1-3, VENOM: SEED OF DARKNESS (1997) #-1, VENOM: SIGN OF THE BOSS (1997) #1-2, SPIDER-MAN: THE VENOM AGENDA (1998) #1 and VENOM: THE FINALE (1997) #1-3.

512 PGS./Rated T …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95989-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DAREDEVIL EPIC COLLECTION: ROOT OF EVIL TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

NEW PRINTING!

Volume #19 in the Daredevil Epic Collections

Written by GREGORY WRIGHT, D.G. CHICHESTER, ALAN SMITHEE, WARREN ELLIS & J.M. DEMATTEIS

Penciled by TOM GRINDBERG, SCOTT MCDANIEL, ALEXANDER JUBRAN, KEITH POLLARD, ARVELL JONES & RON WAGNER

Cover by TOM GRINDBERG

ON SALE AUGUST 2024

Dark times for Daredevil – and Elektra! When DD heads underground, he gets drawn into an ordeal involving Bushwacker, the Devourer and…Deathlok? But as things get explosive, is the biggest menace the underground King – or the rising Kingpin? Out of costume, it’s Matt Murdock no more – now he’s Jack Batlin, street hustler! But when a Kruel menace targets Matt’s friends, “Jack’s” old life quickly comes back to haunt him! It’s time for the ’Devil to do a little soul-searching before his identity crisis pushes him over the edge! Will Nick Fury and the Punisher play a part in the return of the “real” Daredevil? Plus: DD’s former flame, the assassin Elektra, stars in her own epic tale of darkness and deception – taking on the Hand and the sinister Snakeroot! Collecting DAREDEVIL (1964) #333-344 and ELEKTRA: ROOT OF EVIL #1-4.

440 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95791-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

GENERATION X EPIC COLLECTION: PRIDE AND PENANCE TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Volume #4 in the Generation X Epic Collections

Written by LARRY HAMA, JAY FAERBER & JOSEPH HARRIS

Penciled by STEVE HARRIS, JASON JOHNSON, ANDY SMITH, TERRY DODSON, DAN LAWLIS, ALÉ GARZA, AARON LOPRESTI, TOMM COKER & ADAM POLLINA

Cover by TERRY DODSON

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2024

What do you get when you merge M with Emplate? M-Plate – and the combined entity spells big trouble for Generation X! Meanwhile, a theft at the Academy exposes secrets that Husk, Jubilee and Skin would rather stay hidden! And as these problems collide, the students face an interdimensional adventure some of them might not walk away from! Penance’s secrets are revealed at last, but what will that mean for Monet? Plus: The team deals with Asgardian trolls, Emma Frost suffers a loss of powers just as an old foe returns and emotions run high for Husk and Chamber! But when Dracula sets up shop in Massachusetts, will Jono end up under the dark prince’s thrall? And can Generation X save Christmas? Collecting GENERATION X (1994) #33-47 and #1/2, GENERATION X/DRACULA ANNUAL ’98, X-MEN UNLIMITED (1993) #20, and GENERATION X HOLIDAY SPECIAL #1.

496 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95652-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DEADPOOL EPIC COLLECTION: JOHNNY HANDSOME TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Volume #5 in the Deadpool Epic Collections

Written by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST, GLENN HERDLING, ROB LIEFELD, ERIC STEPHENSON, JOE KELLY,

EVAN DORKIN & MARC ANDREYKO

Penciled by PACO DIAZ, ANDY SMITH, JIM CALAFIORE, SAL VELLUTO, ROB LIEFELD, EVAN DORKIN,

WALTER MCDANIEL & MORE

Cover by ROB LEIFELD

Acclaimed writer Christopher Priest’s entire DEADPOOL run in one book! What happens when Deadpool crosses paths with royalty? Watch the madness unfold as the Merc with a Mouth learns what it's like to cavort with two of Marvel's mightiest monarchs – of the Asgardian and Wakandan varieties! But when Loki gives Wade Wilson the handsome face of a movie star, will it be a blessing…or a curse? Domestic bliss is unlikely when Deadpool starts rooming with Constrictor and Titania – and when Taskmaster hires Wade to train a group of his super-villain-wannabe students, he assigns them the ultimate test: taking over an orbiting space station! Plus: Katanas clash with claws when Deadpool battles Wolverine! And the unlikely heroes of Counter-Earth, the Remnants, must battle their former leader…Deadpool?! But why does everybody hate Fight-Man? Collecting DEADPOOL (1997) #34-45, BLACK PANTHER (1998) #23, WOLVERINE (1988) #154-155, HEROES REBORN: REMNANTS, FIGHT-MAN #1 and material from WOLVERINE ANNUAL ’99.

488 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95957-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

NAMOR THE SUB-MARINER EPIC COLLECTION: TITANS THREE TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Volume #3 in the Namor the Sub-Mariner Epic Collections

Written by ROY THOMAS & GERRY CONWAY with ALLYN BRODSKY

Penciled by SAL BUSCEMA & GENE COLAN with ROSS ANDRU, GEORGE TUSKA, MARIE SEVERIN & FRANK SPRINGER

Cover by SAL BUSCEMA

Prepare yourself for one of the most epic eras in the history of Namor, the Sub-Mariner! It’s a string of Marvel classics that have defined the Atlantean’s life forevermore. There are team-ups, gladiator battles, the return of Attuma and Prince Byrrah and the founding of the Titans Three (A.K.A. the Defenders to be). But the heart of the drama is Prince Namor’s and Lady Dorma’s wedding and the scheming Lemurian Llyra’s plans to destroy it all! In the aftermath, Namor is on a rampage, and in his pursuit of vengeance, he learns that his father – the long-thought-dead Captain Leonard McKenzie – is still alive! If that’s not enough, Namor, Doctor Doom and M.O.D.O.K. battle each other for the Cosmic Cube! Collecting SUB-MARINER (1968) #28-49, DAREDEVIL (1964) #77 and material from KA-ZAR (1970) #1.

512 PGS./Rated T …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95539-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

INCREDIBLE HULK EPIC COLLECTION: GROUND ZERO TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Volume #15 in the Incredible Hulk Epic Collections

Written by PETER DAVID & JIM STARLIN

Penciled by TODD MCFARLANE, JOHN RIDGWAY, ERIK LARSEN & BERNIE WRIGHTSON

Cover by TODD MCFARLANE

A truly incredible era! Writer Peter David’s character-defining eleven-year stint on INCREDIBLE HULK kicks off with a fan-favorite collaboration with Todd McFarlane! Rick Jones’ days as a rampaging Hulk are numbered, but only if Bruce Banner manages to force his own transformation into a gray-skinned goliath! As the Hulk’s new status quo causes marital strife for Bruce and Betty, the Hulk battles the original X-Men – now calling themselves X-Factor – and squares off in a classic rematch with Wolverine! Plus: Bruce plans to destroy the government’s stockpile of gamma bombs, but the newly restored Leader has a plan of his own that will spell disaster for the Hulk! And on an alien world, the Hulk and the Thing share an offbeat team-up! Collecting INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #331-346 and MARVEL GRAPHIC NOVEL: THE INCREDIBLE HULK AND THE THING – THE BIG CHANGE.

464 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95632-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION: THE REBELLION VOL. 6 TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by JOHN WAGNER, MARK SCHULTZ, ARCHIE GOODWIN, BRUCE JONES, KEVIN RUBIO, MARK EVANIER & MORE

Penciled by KILIAN PLUNKETT, JOHN NADEAU, MEL RUBI, AL WILLIAMSON, BRET BLEVINS, LUCAS MARANGON,

SERGIO ARAGONÉS & MORE

Cover by HUGH FLEMING

The Rebellion on the verge of triumph – or tragedy! On the eve of RETURN OF THE JEDI, as the rebels struggle to find enough allies to counter the Empire, they must contend with notorious crime lords Prince Xizor and Jabba the Hutt! Determined to redeem himself, Lando Calrissian tasks smuggler Dash Rendar with tracking down the captured Han Solo, now in the hands of the galaxy’s most feared bounty hunter: Boba Fett! It’s up to Lando, Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa and Chewbacca to rescue Han, destroy the new Death Star, and defeat Darth Vader and the evil Emperor Palpatine! Plus: Go way behind the scenes with unexpected and hilarious tales from around the galaxy! Collecting STAR WARS: SHADOWS OF THE EMPIRE (1996) #1-6, STAR WARS: THE BOUNTY HUNTERS – SCOUNDREL'S WAGES (1999) #1, CLASSIC STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI (1994) #1-2, STAR WARS: TALES FROM MOS EISLEY (1996) #1, STAR WARS: TAG & BINK II (2006) #1, SERGIO ARAGONES STOMPS STAR WARS (2000) #1 and STAR WARS: SHADOWS OF THE EMPIRE MINICOMIC (1996) #1-2 – plus material from STAR WARS KIDS (1997) #12; STAR WARS VISIONARIES (2005); and STAR WARS TALES (1999) #2, #4-8, #10, #12, #14 and #20.

488 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95640-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ALIENS EPIC COLLECTION: THE ORIGINAL YEARS VOL. 2 TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by MIKE RICHARDSON, JOHN ARCUDI, JERRY PROSSER & STEPHEN BISSETTE

Penciled by DAMON WILLIS, KELLEY JONES, DAVE DORMAN, JIM SOMERVILLE, DEN BEAUVAIS & MORE

Cover by MIKE RICHARDSON

The ALIENS mythos expands in frightening new directions! Billionaire Daniel Grant leads an expedition to the Alien homeworld! But what could possibly be worth a journey into ultimate terror? It’s one planet, two Alien queens, millions of hungry monsters and a king’s ransom awaiting any survivors! Then, Stanislaw Mayakovsky and his partner, the young thief Gill, design a cybernetic Alien to steal the precious royal jelly of the Alien Queen Mother – but a powerful corporation wants what they have! And when an Alien is detected on board a space station orbiting Earth, all hope of destroying it depends on one man’s sinister secret! Plus: The full story of Newt from the Aliens movie and more tales of horror! Collecting ALIENS: GENOCIDE #1-4, ALIENS: HIVE #1-4 and ALIENS: TRIBES, ALIENS: NEWT’S TALE #1-2 – plus material from DARK HORSE INSIDER #14-27, DARK HORSE PRESENTS FIFTH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL and DARK HORSE PRESENTS (1986) #56.

456 PGS./Mature …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95631-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DARKHOLD: THE SAGA OF THE BOOK OF SINS TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by GERRY CONWAY, MARK GRUENWALD, STEVEN GRANT, DAVID MICHELINIE, ROGER STERN & STEVE GERBER

Penciled by MIKE PLOOG, JOHN BYRNE, DAN GREEN, STEVE LEIALOHA & GENE COLAN

Cover by GREG SMALLWOOD

Learn the hidden history of Marvel's most terrifying tome! Penned by the elder god Chthon and containing the blackest of magic, the Darkhold is the most dangerous book in the Marvel Universe! And it may just be responsible for the terrible curse that afflicts Jack Russell, the Werewolf by Night! But Jack’s quest for the truth will lead him into some very dark and deadly places! When Modred the Mystic dares to learn the Darkhold's secrets, what he uncovers only spells trouble for the Avengers when Chthon chooses the Scarlet Witch as the vessel for his rebirth! And Doctor Strange attempts to use arcane words from the Darkhold to destroy all vampires, including Dracula himself! Collecting MARVEL SPOTLIGHT (1971) #4, WEREWOLF BY NIGHT (1972) #1 and #3, AVENGERS (1963) #185-187, DOCTOR STRANGE (1974) #59-62, and material from DRACULA LIVES #6.

224 PGS./Rated T+ …$29.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96023-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AGATHA HARKNESS: THE SAGA OF THE SALEM WITCH TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by STAN LEE, LEN WEIN, DOUG MOENCH, STEVE ENGLEHART & ETHAN SACKS

Penciled by JACK KIRBY, GEORGE PÉREZ, BILL SIENKIEWICZ, SAL BUSCEMA, LUIGI ZAGARIA & ALBERTO FOCHE

Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

The comic-book history of the breakout star of MARVEL STUDIOS’ WANDAVISION! When Reed and Sue Richards of the Fantastic Four hire a new nanny for their son, Franklin, they get more than they bargained for in the form of Agatha Harkness – a powerful witch capable of holding her own against the Frightful Four! But Agatha’s son, the warlock Nicholas Scratch, may prove to be one of the FF’s deadliest foes! Agatha takes the Scarlet Witch under her mystical wing, but the sorceress hides a terrible secret. As a dark prophecy comes true and Earth is terrorized by apocalyptic new villains with horrifying powers, an unlikely team of heroes will form to wage mystical war: Magik, Wolverine, Blade, Spirit Rider and Nico Minoru! And the saga of these Midnight Suns will transform Agatha in unexpected ways! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #94, #185-186 and #222-223; AVENGERS (1963) #128; and MIDNIGHT SUNS #1-5.

224 PGS./Rated T …$29.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96007-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SPIDER-GWEN: INTO THE UNKNOWN GN-TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by SEANAN MCGUIRE

Penciled by TAKESHI MIYAZAWA, IG GUARA & ROSI KÄMPE

Cover by JORGE MOLINA

ON SALE AUGUST 2024

SPIDER-GEDDON rocks Gwen Stacy’s world! Trapped in a parallel dimension as her friends and fellow Spiders battle for their lives, what can Gwen do to stop the Inheritors from wreaking havoc across the Web of Life and Destiny? From out of the chaos, Gwen takes on a new name and faces one of her deadliest – and most familiar – enemies yet: the Gwen Goblin! Back home, Gwen’s father is pressuring her to return to school, while an interdimensional stalker is creeping her out – and all the while, something sinister is roaming the streets of New York. Can Gwen track down the thing that goes bump in the night? Or will she become one more victim of the Man-Wolf? And the heroic Sue and Johnny Storm have resurfaced, but is their return too good to be true? Collecting GHOST-SPIDER #1-10.

224 PGS./Ages 10-14 …$13.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95695-0

Trim size: 6 x 9

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE MIGHTY THOR VOL. 4 – WHEN MEET THE IMMORTALS GN-TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ROMERO COVER

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY

Covers by LEONARDO ROMERO & JACK KIRBY

Batten down the hatches, set the emergency brake and make sure your fillings aren’t loose because it’s time for not just the first meeting of Marvel gods, but also the first battle between those gods, Thor and Hercules! Universes will tremble as the mighty fists of these two immortals crash down, and you will be thrilled by every moment. This Mighty Marvel Masterworks edition also features the ever-mischievous Loki, everyone’s favorite lunkhead with the always-adaptable power – the Absorbing Man – and the classic “Tales of Asgard” backup feature recounting the myth and legend of Thor’s and the Asgardians’ early days. Collecting JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY (1952) #120-125 and ANNUAL (1965) #1, and THOR (1966) #126-127.

200 PGS./Ages 10-14 …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95426-0

Trim size: 6 x 9

ORIGINAL COVER [DM ONLY]

200 PGS./All Ages …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95425-3

Trim size: 6 x 9