Morbius may go from "Living Vampire" to very very dead vampire in Amazing Spider-Man: Blood Hunt #3

The finale of Amazing Spider-Man: Blood Hunt arrives this July, and it could be spelling curtains for none other than Morbius. That's right, the just revealed solicit and cover for Amazing Spider-Man: Blood Hunt #3 could be teasing that the so-called 'Living Vampire' could soon become very dead.

Series artist Marcelo Ferreira's cover for Amazing Spider-Man: Blood Hunt #3 shows Spider-Man cradling Morbius' limp body, while the newly revealed solicit text seems to foretell a dire fate for the complicated anti-hero.

"Morbius is the one man close enough to a cure for vampirism. The vampires of the world cannot allow that cure to be reached," it reads. "Spider-Man has Misty Knight, Colleen Wing and the Lizard on his side. But it won’t be enough."

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Newsarama recently spoke to Amazing Spider-Man: Blood Hunt writer Justina Ireland, who revealed her love of Morbius.

"He’s kind of the OG vampire. At least for me. I knew Morbius’ backstory before I ever read a single page of Dracula," she says. "Morbius is tragic and the epitome of the morally gray hero. Sometimes he’s on the side of good, sometimes not, but most importantly he’s always on his side. And I like that about him."

Morbius is technically the first vampire depicted by name in the Marvel Universe, with his qualifier of being a "living" vampire helping skirt the Comics Code Authority's censorship rules about depicting "undead" creatures.

Undead creatures are now common in superhero comics, as illustrated by Blood Hunt itself, in which vampires try to conquer the entire Marvel Universe, in an expansive story that ropes in nearly every major Marvel hero.

Amazing Spider-Man: Blood Hunt #3 goes on sale July 17.

