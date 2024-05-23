Marvel reveals its full slate of August 2024 comics and covers featuring Spider-Man, Deadpool, X-Men, and more

Marvel Comics full August 2024 solicitations are here, and there's a lot to be excited about.

August is the second month of Marvel's 'From the Ashes' X-Men relaunch, and brings first issues for Uncanny X-Men , X-Factor , and Dazzler , as well as much more in the new X-line.

Then, in Spider-Man's world, there's the landmark Amazing Spider-Man #950, as well as the launch of Spider-Society , which brings together Spider-heroes from across the Spider-Verse..

And of course, it wouldn't be the Marvel Universe without checking in with Earth's Mightiest Heroes. In August, the Avengers will welcome Storm , formerly of the X-Men, into their ranks. At the same time, another selection of Avengers will be teaming up with beloved Japanese superhero Ultraman for a crossover comic.

But that's just scratching the surface of another packed month of releases. Read on for a closer look at some of the biggest highlights from Marvel's August 2024 solicitations followed by all of the comics and trades. If you still want more, you can also check out all of Marvel and DC's recent listings here on our solicitations tab .

And of course, be sure to click through the galleries where you see arrows to see all of Marvel's August variant covers.

Upcoming Marvel August 2024 Comics: Spotlight

UNCANNY X-MEN #1

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GAIL SIMONE (W) • DAVID MARQUEZ (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY ANDY KUBERT • VARIANT COVER BY STEPHEN SEGOVIA

NEGATIVE SPACE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

VARIANT COVER BY MR GARCIN • VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

WRAPAROUND CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY SCOTT KOBLISH

DISCO DAZZLER VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY JIM LEE

CHARACTER VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

CHARACTER VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

PROFESSOR X...IS GONE!

A core group of essential X-Men rise FROM THE ASHES to face a world without a home – and without Professor X!

All bonds among the mutant community seem to be slipping away, and ROGUE reluctantly finds herself as the hero designated to bring them back together...but a fearless, malignant power is out there hunting mutants, and it has a terrible secret that may destroy what remains of the X-Men!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

WOLVERINE: REVENGE #1 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • GREG CAPULLO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY JOHN GIANG • VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

VARIANT COVER BY TAKASHI OKAZAKI • VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

SATURDAY MORNING VARIANT COVER BY SEAN GALLOWAY

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA • MOVIE VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

HICKMAN AND CAPULLO JOIN FORCES FOR A WOLVERINE EPIC LIKE NO OTHER!

Greg Capullo makes his grand return to Marvel Comics storytelling as he and Jonathan Hickman pit WOLVERINE against a cadre of foes who will turn his world upside down! He’s been beaten! He’s been bloodied! And LOGAN only has one thought on his mind: REVENGE! Don’t miss this prestige miniseries, set to become one of the defining tales in Wolverine’s storied legend!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

WOLVERINE: REVENGE #1 – RED BAND EDITION

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • GREG CAPULLO (A/C)

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG CAPULLO • HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY Leinil Francis Yu

An even bloodier cut of WOLVERINE: REVENGE #1, with exclusive pages and elevated violence you won’t see anywhere else! Polybagged for the protection of innocent eyes!

32 PGS./EXPLICIT CONTENT …$5.99

X-FACTOR #1

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Mark Russell (W) • Bob quinn (A) • Cover by GREG LAND

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

HAVOK VARIANT COVER BY MARCUS TO

HAVOK VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARCUS TO

DISCO DAZZLER VARIANT COVER BY DAVID LOPEZ

VARIANT COVER BY EMA LUPACCHINO

VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WINDOWSHADES VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

FAME, FORTUNE, MUTANTS!

From the ashes of Krakoa, a new mutant arms race sweeps the globe! International governments are building their own mutant armies. But only America’s X-Factor has the most powerful, most patriotic, most marketable mutant heroes to stem the tide and make the world safe for democracy! Join Angel, Havok, Frenzy, Feral, Pyro and more as they go from one death-defying mission to another. Who will die? Who will fall in love? Who will be the first to sell out? Like, comment and subscribe to find out!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTRAMAN X AVENGERS #1 (OF 4)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KYLE HIGGINS AND MAT GROOM (W) • FRANCESCO MANNA (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN

VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MANNA • VARIANT COVER BY E.J. SU

VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA

THE GREATEST HERO OF JAPAN AND EARTH’S MIGHTIEST HEROES

JOIN FORCES FOR AN EPIC ADVENTURE!

Spider-Man has disappeared from New York, an intergalactic invader has arrived on Ultraman’s doorstep and the Kaiju of Earth are acting even more mysteriously than usual. This can only mean one thing: It’s time for Ultraman to meet the Avengers!

But what cosmic threat is great enough to require a team-up of Marvel’s mightiest champions and Japan’s greatest hero? Find out as Shin meets Sam, Spacium Ray meets Repulsor Ray and “THWIP!” meets “SHUWATCH!” – in the epic crossover event: ULTRAMAN x AVENGERS!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

IRON FIST 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHRIS CLAREMONT, ALYSSA WONG, JUSTINA IRELAND, FRANK TIERI & JASON LOO (W)

LAN MEDINA, VON RANDAL, ELENA CASAGRANDE, TY TEMPLETON & WHILCE PORTACIO (A)

Cover by ALAN DAVIS • VARIANT COVER BY KEVIN EASTMAN

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID AJA • HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY HOWARD CHAYKIN

CELEBRATING FIFTY YEARS OF THE IMMORTAL PROTECTOR OF K’UN-LUN!

• The LEGACY OF THE IRON FIST is a long-lived legend spanning centuries…all the way back to the year 10,000,000 B.C.E.!

• IN THIS ISSUE: Chris Claremont and Lan Medina bring you a classic tale featuring…WOLVERINE?!

• Alyssa Wong and Von Randal bring you a current tale of today’s IRON FIST, LIN LIE! PLUS: Justina Ireland and Elena Casagrande’s EMERGENCY CALL, featuring THE DAUGHTERS OF THE DRAGON! And Frank Tieri and Ty Templeton make the call to HEROES FOR HIRE!

• BUT THAT’S NOT ALL! The future of Danny Rand rests in the hands of JASON LOO and WHILCE PORTACIO… You won’t want to miss it!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

Marvel August 2024 Comic Books

X-MEN #2

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JED MACKAY (W) • RYAN STEGMAN (A/C)

MAGIK VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

MAGIK VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

DISCO DAZZLER VARIANT COVER BY OLIVIER VATINE • VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

MARVEL MULTIVERSE RPG VARIANT COVER BY RUAIRÍ COLEMAN

INVASION!

The X-Men fly to the rescue of a mutant in crisis in San Francisco. The problem? Alien invaders seem to have a similar idea. Six X-Men vs. an invading alien fleet? Sounds about right. PLUS: THE CONCLUSION OF DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE: WEAPON X-TRACTION!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN #3

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JED MACKAY (W) • RYAN STEGMAN (A/C)

ROGUE VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

ROGUE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND • VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR

SCOTT SUMMERS VS. THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!

How did the X-Men come to possess their HQ, the Factory, and how difficult a position does that put them in? As Cyclops meets the implacable Agent Lundqvist, the X-Men come to find that their new home may not be as secure as they had thought...

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AVENGERS #17

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JED MACKAY (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A) • Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

VARIANT COVER BY SAM DE LA ROSA • HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

STORM VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

STORM VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

DISCO DAZZLER VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE WEAPON X-TRACTION VARIANT COVER BY CAFU

STORM JOINS THE AVENGERS!

• New arc starts here! Superstar artist Valerio Schiti (G.O.D.S.) takes the helm as series artist!

• In the aftermath of Blood Hunt and Fall of the House of X, where does that leave the Avengers?

• The team’s roster won’t be the only thing shaken up when a deadly threat sets its vengeful sights on Earth!

PLUS: PART 6 OF DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE: WEAPON X-TRACTION!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-FORCE #2

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GEOFFREY THORNE (W) • MARCUS TO (A) • Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

RACHEL SUMMERS VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN

RACHEL SUMMERS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN

VARIANT COVER BY TODD HARRIS • VARIANT COVER BY ALAN QUAH

DISCO DAZZLER VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE WEAPON X-TRACTION VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

MARVEL MULTIVERSE RPG VARIANT COVER BY RUAIRÍ COLEMAN

WARFARE IN WAKANDA!

FORGE leads X-FORCE in their new, custom BLACKBIRD to the next world fracture in WAKANDA. But as the ground literally changes under their feet, the team will have to stop…the BLACK PANTHER?! That can’t be right, can it?! And what secret is bubbling under the surface that just might tear the X-Force team asunder? The new X-FORCE ongoing hits its stride in this issue – don’t miss jumping on early!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

NYX #2

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

COLLIN KELLY AND JACKSON LANZING (W) • FRANCESCO MORTARINO (A)

Cover by SARA PICHELLI • WOLVERINE VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

WOLVERINE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

VARIANT COVER BY MARIA WOLF

FROM THE SHADOWS COMES WOLVERINE!

• Every day, mutants are being stolen off the streets of Manhattan - unprotected and forgotten by the human world. Now a war-worn WOLVERINE will descend into NYC's criminal underworld to bring them back into the light.

• Who is the mysterious mutant fixer known only as LOCAL? Can Laura stand alone against the dangerous forces working to control the future of New York's mutants? What reality-bending threat waits in the night, already ten steps ahead?

• The shadows of NYX are calling. What secrets will you find lurking in that neon darkness?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

PHOENIX #2

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO (A) • Cover by YASMINE PUTRI

VARIANT COVER BY TRAN NGUYEN • PHOENIX VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

PHOENIX VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

VARIANT COVER BY NICOLETTA BALDARI

• JEAN GREY is dedicated to protecting innocents in deep space! Yes, space is vaster than imagination, greater and darker than the mind can comprehend – and yet, not big enough to stop family from dropping by without warning…

• But that’s how it goes when your father-in-law is CORSAIR of the STARJAMMERS! Leaving the pirate life behind, he’s got the inside line on huge news, and PHOENIX is the only one who can act to save untold lives – that is, if she can believe he’s telling the truth…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DEADPOOL TEAM-UP #1 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ROB LIEFELD (W) • ROB LIEFELD (A/C) • Foil Variant Cover by ROB LIEFELD

VARIANT COVER BY ROB LIEFELD

VARIANT COVER BY AMANDA CONNER

VARIANT COVER BY JONAS SCHARF

BLANK AND MOVIE VARIANT COVERS ALSO AVAILABLE

WOLVERINE! CRYSTAR! MAJOR X! GHOST-SPIDER! HULK! ROB LIEFELD RETURNS TO DEADPOOL WITH THE ULTIMATE TEAM-UP BOOK!

When you need some hired hands, DEADPOOL is your man! But when the Merc with a Mouth needs assistance, he’s got friends (and frenemies) from across the Marvel Universe!

Rob Liefeld weaves an epic tale bringing Wade Wilson together with MAJOR X, CRYSTAR, GHOST-SPIDER, WOLVERINE and the INCREDIBLE HULK for the first time, as the return of a LOST MARVEL COMICS CHARACTER necessitates the ultimate team-up mission!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

DEADPOOL #5

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • ANDREA DI VITO (A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT COVER BY YASMINE PUTRI • DISCO DAZZLER VARIANT COVER BY ANNIE WU

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • MOVIE VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

Deadpool is in Death Grip’s clutches and not in a fun way. This mad mystic martial artist will stop at nothing to find the limits of Deadpool’s healing factor. At what point will the Merc’s mouth stop growing back? And has Deadpool been a good enough father that his daughters will try to save him?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

WOLVERINE: DEEP CUT #2 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHRIS CLAREMONT (W) • EDGAR SALAZAR (A) • Cover by PHILIP TAN

Variant Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI • Variant Cover by Mike McKone

LOGAN VS. THE MARAUDERS!

• WOLVERINE got the scent from SABRETOOTH’s attack last issue, and it’s led him back to some old enemies: THE MARAUDERS!

• But if LOGAN can survive against RIPTIDE, VERTIGO, SCRAMBLER, BLOCKBUSTER, PRISM and the rest, he will have to face a darker SECRET that will cut them all to the bone!

• At last – Chris Claremont reveals Wolverine’s never-before-told mission before UNCANNY X-MEN #251 in this all-new series!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

UNCANNY X-MEN #266 FACSIMILE EDITION – NEW PRINTING!

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT

Penciled by MICHAEL COLLINS

Cover by ANDY KUBERT

Introducing the X-Man known as Gambit! The ragin’ Cajun makes his debonair debut in a thrilling chapter from the legendary Chris Claremont’s record-breaking UNCANNY X-MEN run! In her attempt to steal back some precious paintings, a young Storm falls into the clutches of the wicked Shadow King! But a mysterious and charismatic mutant thief comes to her aid while pulling the same heist. But can he be trusted? And working together, will Storm and Gambit manage to escape? Plus: the machinations of Nanny and Orphan Maker! And Mystique has a date with destiny! It’s one of the all-time-great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #266.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

PREDATOR VS. BLACK PANTHER #1 (OF 4)

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • CHRIS ALLEN (A) • Cover by KEN LASHLEY

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG • VARIANT COVER BY EDWIN GALMON

VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN • VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS ALLEN

BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

WAKANDA…IS PREY?

You saw the Marvel Universe’s most tenacious mutant go up against one of the greatest killing machines in history in PREDATOR VS. WOLVERINE – and survive. Now the planet Earth lives on in Predator lore…a planet full of the most exhilarating prey they could imagine! And the strongest weapons in the Multiverse are in their sights. When a young Predator with something to prove comes for Wakanda’s vibranium, the Black Panther faces an enemy whose resources rival those of his great nation. Who will prove stronger? Benjamin Percy teams up with Stormbreaker artist Chris Allen to pit king against king in a bloody new series!

40 PGS./Rated PARENTAL ADVISORY …$5.99

VENOM WAR #1 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AL EWING (W) • IBAN COELLO (A/C)

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEON

NEGATIVE SPACE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

TEAM DYLAN CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN

TEAM EDDIE CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN

VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH

VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO • VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

LAST VENOM STANDING!

The Venom Symbiote has bonded with both Eddie Brock and his son Dylan at different points. Now both Brocks are going head-to-head, determined to be the one, true Venom! Father versus son in a showdown of showdowns that threatens to tear the world asunder! From heavyweight talent champions Al Ewing and Iban Coello comes a Battle for the ‘Biote like you’ve never seen!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

order using 75960620887600111

VENOM WAR: VENOMOUS #1 (OF 3)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ERICA SCHULTZ (W) • LUCIANO VECCHIO (A) • Cover by LEIRIX

BLACK WIDOW VARIANT COVERBY DERRICK CHEW

BLACK WIDOW VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

THE VENOMOUS BLACK WIDOW!

Black Widow and her newly trained symbiote are jumping into the Venom War and picking a side! Fresh off their new understanding from the BLACK WIDOW: VENOMOUS one-shot, Widow starts looking into horrific experiments Alchemax has been running based on their symbiote program…but she isn’t the only one! Natasha’s old teammate from her Secret Avengers days, now known as Agent Anti-Venom, is also on the case!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM WAR: ZOMBIOTES #1 (OF 3)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • JUAN JOSE RYP (A)

COVER BY JUAN FERREYRA

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI

VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS CAMPANA

DEAD OR ALIVE? OR BOTH?

As the two Venoms face off, a darker strain of symbiote has slithered across New York City…one that can reanimate the dead and turn the living into an engine of mindless hunger with just one bite! That’s right – zombie symbiotes making symbiote zombies! And you thought they liked eating brains before!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM WAR: CARNAGE #1 (OF 3)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Torunn Grønbekk (W) • PERE PÉREZ (A) • Cover by KEN LASHLEY

VARIANT COVER BY Salvador Larroca

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA

You can’t have a war without CARNAGE!

As Dylan and Meridius rally their troops, Carnage has plans of his own. Could they involve the new deadly-to-symbiotes weapon he discovered in CARNAGE #8? And whose side will he ultimately be on? Writer Torunn Grønbekk and artist PERE PÉREZZ bring you a new series that’s just as blood soaked as you would hope!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM WAR: SPIDER-MAN #1 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

COLLIN KELLY AND JACKSON LANZING (W) • GREG LAND (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY ANAND RAMCHERON

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY MARTIN MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

THE SPIDER-MAN IN BLACK!

Eddie Brock wants the symbiote, Dylan Brock wants the symbiote…but they’re forgetting about the first host to ever wear the black…PETER PARKER! That’s right – Spider-Man is back in black again, and this time, he’s liking how it fits him! Maybe the winner of the Venom War could be the OG!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

VENOM #36

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Torunn Grønbekk (W) • CAFU (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY JOHN GIANG

DISCO DAZZLER VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VENOM WAR RAGES ON!

As Eddie and Dylan Brock’s father/son war breaks out, ANOTHER Dylan Brock is on a mission to make sure things go the way they’re supposed to. And he’s an OLDER Dylan Brock. That’s right – OLD MAN VENOM is jumping through time to guarantee the correct victor in the Venom War – starting with a jaunt that takes him right into Spider-Man’s history!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOMVERSE: REBORN #3 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GERRY DUGGAN, STEVE FOXE, RYAN NORTH & AL EWING (W)

KEI ZAMA, MATTHEW WAITE, DANILO S. BEYRUTH & MORE (A)

Cover by TONY DANIEL • CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • SYMBIOTE VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

SYMBIOTE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

A VENOM FOR EVERY UNIVERSE!

Our journey of Venomous beings across the Multiverse continues with darkness, light and everything in between! First up, Gerry Duggan brings us the tragic tale of Venom’s biggest fan! Then Ryan North & Matthew Waite bring us a surprising tail of Venom Rex! Next up is the reveal of the all-new symbiote who fights Spider-Verse breakout star, Web-Weaver, from Steve Foxe & Kei Zama! And it’s all wrapped up in a special black suit spun by Al Ewing & Danilo S. Beyruth!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99XXXXX

BLOOD HUNTERS #1 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ERICA SCHULTZ (W) • ROBERT GILL (A) • Cover by EMA LUPACCHINO

VARIANT COVER BY ERICA D’URSO • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

DAGGER VARIANT COVER BY AKA • DAGGER VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY AKA

DAGGER! ELSA BLOODSTONE! WHITE WIDOW! HALLOWS’ EVE!

Marvel’s newest team takes to the streets to clean up the aftermath of BLOOD HUNT – namely, hunting down the remaining vampires who threaten to spill innocent blood! Including the deadly super-vamps of the BLOODCOVEN! But when MILES MORALES, A.K.A. SPIDER-MAN, gets caught in the crosshairs…need we say it?! THERE WILL BE BLOOD! Don’t miss the beginning of an epic new adventure!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT RED BAND #1

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JASON LOO (W) • SERGIO DÁVILA (A) • Cover by E.M. GIST

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY Marcos Martin

VARIANT COVER BY JEFF DEKAL

DISCO DAZZLER VARIANT COVER BY JEREMY WILSON

SATURDAY MORNING VARIANT COVER BY SEAN GALLOWAY

VARIANT COVER BY Rahzzah • VARIANT COVER BY Sergio Davila

FULL MOON RISE – WEREWOLF KILL!

Jack Russell has been trying to live a simple life – but in the deadly and dramatic wake of the BLOOD HUNT, his life is about to be turned upside down in ways he never imagined! With new enemies hoping to extract a (literal) pound of flesh and Jack unsure if he can be trusted around old allies and a lost love, the original WEREWOLF BY NIGHT is in for the fight of his life…and he’s in it alone! POLYBAGGED FOR YOUR PROTECTION!

40 PGS./EXPLICIT CONTENT …$4.99 [POLYBAGGED]

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

order using 75960620927900111

SPIDER-SOCIETY #1 (of 4)

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ALEX SEGURA (W) • TBA (A) • Cover by PETE WOODS

SPIDER-GWEN VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

SPIDER-GWEN VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

WINDOWSHADES VARIANT COVER BY NICOLETTA BALDARI

VARIANT COVER BY TONY DANIEL • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

every Spider-Character you love!

(and some you haven’t met yet!)

May the first meeting of the Spider-Society commence! That’s right, every Spider-Character you love (and some you haven’t met yet) all show up in the same room for the most crazy meeting the Multiverse has ever seen. That’s right, every Spider-Person will be in the same room for the most crazy meeting the Multiverse has ever seen! Don’t miss the start of this incredible new miniseries!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SPIDER-MAN: BLACK SUIT & BLOOD #1 (OF 4)

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

J.M. DeMatteis, J. Michael Straczynski, Dustin Nguyen & More (W)

Dustin Nguyen, ELENA CASAGRANDE, SUmit Kumar & More! (A)

COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND • VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY MR GARCIN • VARIANT COVER BY RON FRENZ

BLACK BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

"THE RUMORS ARE TRUE!"

An all-star lineup of writers and artists assemble to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Spider-Man’s iconic black costume, “black, white & blood” style! J.M. DeMatteis returns to the pages of “Kraven’s Last Hunt” to tell a never-before-seen tale of Spidey’s past! J. Michael Straczynski rips Peter Parker's (and the symbiote's) heart out! And Dustin Nguyen’s stunning take on the wall-crawler will bring Spidey to uncharted heights against the backdrop of Dustin’s groundbreaking visual style!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS: MY FIRST COMIC READER

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

IT'S SPIDEY TIME!

WRITTEN BY Steve Behling

Swing into adventure with Spidey, Ghost-Spider, and Spin as they team up with heroic friends and face-off against Green Goblin, Doc Ock, and more! This new monthly comic features easy-to-read stories starring Peter, Gwen, and Miles from SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS: MY FIRST COMIC READER, perfect for young Spidey fans of all ages. Readers will also love testing their super smarts and skills with loads of fun bonus activities!

ALL AGES ... $3.99

*Retailers: please inquire regarding pricing

CHASM: CURSE OF KAINE #1 (OF 4)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STEVE FOXE (W) • ANDREA BROCCARDO (A) • Cover by Leinil FRANCIS Yu

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY Leinil FRANCIS Yu • VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

VARIANT COVER BY MARTIN COCCOLO

BATTLE OF THE CLONES!

• Kaine Parker is on a mission to track down his fellow clone Ben Reilly.

• But has becoming Chasm made Ben beyond saving? Or is there an even more menacing presence pulling his strings?

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

SPIDER-MAN: REIGN II #2 (of 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Kaare Andrews (W) • Kaare Andrews (A/C) • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANREWS

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Old Man Peter returns to the past!

• Can he save the future and, more importantly, Mary Jane?

• Not if MILES MORALES has anything to say about it.

• You don’t want to miss the latest chapter of the most notorious Spidey story ever told!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #7

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BRYAN HILL (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY JUAN FERREYRA • VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR

“WAR OF THE KINGDOMS” STARTS HERE!

• While T’Challa has sought to grow his power, so too have the forces of Moon Knight…

• And with access to a unique new resource, Ra and Khonshu are stronger than ever!

• How will Wakanda stand in its resistance against the kings of the Upper and Lower Kingdoms?

• And is T’Challa prepared to bear the consequences of tapping into such dangerous wells of power?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATES #3

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DENIZ CAMP (W) • JUAN FRIGERI (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN

ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY JUANN CABAL • VARIANT COVER BY EMA LUPACCHINO

INTRODUCING…THE SHE-HULK!

• The Ultimates search for a means of destroying the Maker’s most powerful pawn, the Hulk!

• And in the process they uncover an army of Hulks hidden away from the world…

• …with She-Hulk at the helm!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE X-MEN #6