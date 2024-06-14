Astro Bot was the most-wishlisted game from Summer Game Fest - beating Doom: The Dark Ages and Gears of War: E-Day

Astro Bot has beaten both Doom: The Dark Ages and Gears of War: E-Day to claim pole position as the most-wishlisted game from Summer Game Fest 2024.

That's according to IGN research data, as reported by GamesIndustry.biz. Of all the games either shown off or revealed for the very first time over the past two weeks or so, it's Team Asobi's Astro Bot that's become the most-wishlisted game of anything showcased at Summer Game Fest 2024.

When acquiring the data, over 43,000 users' purchase intentions were taken into account. This factored in wishlist changes from May 30, the most recent PlayStation State of Play broadcast, all the way to June 12, which would be less than two days removed from Ubisoft Forward, the final showcase of the springtime festival.

So Astro Bot has taken the crown as the most-wishlisted for game over the last two weeks, and it's followed by Doom: The Dark Ages, which opened the Xbox Games Showcase, in second position. Third is Gears of War: E-Day, the hotly anticipated Gears series prequel, which similarly had a big showing at the Xbox presentation, and fourth is Perfect Dark, another Xbox-developed game.

After that comes Assassin's Creed Shadows in fifth position, which is drawing a ton of attention over the last few weeks, and the French-made JRPG-styled Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 clocks in at the sixth position. South of Midnight, the new action game from ex-Arkane developers, is seventh on the list, while Fable 4 is at eight, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is at nine, and rounding out the list at 10 is the long-awaited Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Astro Bot is admittedly a bit of a surprise, in beating out both Doom and Gears of War, two heavily established franchises. It's always worth remembering that Astro's Playroom was bundled in free with every PS5 console out there, and veteran players out there utterly adored the game's use of cameo appearances from gaming franchises over the last few decades. In other words, it's a big win for PlayStation.

