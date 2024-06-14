DC reveals its full slate of September 2024 comics and covers featuring Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and more

Absolute Power is absolutely taking over in DC's September 2024 solicitations. The event - which launches this month with the Absolute Power: Ground Zero one-shot - sees a "Trinity of Evil" led by Amanda Waller bring the pain to DC's superheroes in the pages of their own books, with the event taking over Batman #152, Superman #18, Wonder Woman #13, Green Lantern #15, and Green Arrow #16.

September also marks Batman Day (this year falling on September 21) so look out for a raft of cool releases - the most exciting of which is surely Batman: The Long Halloween - The Last Halloween. This new series by writer Jeff Loeb continues the saga that began with the all time classic The Long Halloween and pays tribute to the great artist Tim Sale - his art is featured on the main cover of each issue.

Elsewhere it seems like DC is cutting loose and having some fun, particularly when it comes to titles. I Know What You Did Last Crisis is a brilliantly-named anthology focusing on short stories taking place within the likes of Crisis on Infinite Earths and Blackest Night. The Lobo Cancellation Special, meanwhile, promises to be "skull-crunching, crotch-punting" fun. Enjoy!

Upcoming DC September 2024 Comics: Spotlight

ABSOLUTE POWER #3

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by IVÁN TALAVERA, CARLA COHEN, MIKE DEODATO JR., STEPHEN BLISS, and MARC ASPINALL

Raised UV variant cover by TREVOR HAIRSINE

Comic deals, prizes and latest news Get the best comic news, insights, opinions, analysis and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Connecting Variant cover (7 OF 12) by JOHN TIMMS

Power Participation cover by MARK SPEARS

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/4/24

Our heroes are on the run following the Trinity of Evil’s devastating attack on the fortress of Solitude! With Superman’s headquarters in ruin and the super-powers on Planet Earth in the clutches of Amanda Waller, Failsafe, and the Brainiac Queen…is this the end of the line? No way—the resistance lives on! Using fortress technology cobbled together by Mr. Terrific and Air Wave, Earth’s last hope have retreated to Themyscira, home to Wonder Woman and famously suspicious of outsiders. Can Superman, Batman, and the rest of the depowered heroes strike an alliance with these elite Amazonian fighters? All this, and a mad mayday from Barry Allen as DC’s war for Absolute Power rages on!

BATMAN THE LONG HALLOWEEN: THE LAST HALLOWEEN #1

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Written by JEPH LOEB

Art by EDUARDO RISSO

Cover by TIM SALE

Variant covers by EDUARDO RISSO and JIM LEE 1:25 variant cover by EDUARDO RISSO

1:50 variant cover by TIM SALE

$4.99 US | 32 pages | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 9/25/24

In 1996, writer Jeph Loeb and artist Tim Sale teamed up for Batman: The Long Halloween, an award-winning 13-chapter saga that spawned multiple sequels and stands as the most influential Batman story of its era. Now, Loeb returns to the world of The Long Halloween for its long-anticipated final act: Batman: The Last Halloween, an all-new 10-part mystery continuing the story from 2021’s The Long Halloween Special. In each issue, Loeb will be joined by one of the top artists in comics, in a beautiful and lovingly crafted tribute to Sale’s art and legacy.

In issue one, Gotham City learns to fear Halloween once more as a terrible event threatens to destroy Jim Gordon’s life and puts Batman and Robin’s teamwork to the test more than ever before. In a city of liars, masked vigilantes, and criminals…can anyone be trusted?

NIGHWING #118

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by BRUNO REDONDO

Variant covers by JAMAL CAMPBELL, BRUNO REDONDO, and SERG ACUÑA 1:25 variant cover by TIRSO

Artist Spotlight variant cover by NICOLA SCOTT

Cardstock variant cover by BRUNO REDONDO

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/18/24

Embark on an exhilarating journey through the streets of Blüdhaven as we bid a heartfelt farewell to the dynamic duo of Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo in the epic conclusion to their award-winning run. With Nightwing’s fear of heights overcome, he returns to Blüdhaven for one final face-off with Heartless and Tony Zucco. It’s the battle you’ve all been waiting for! And if we’ve learned anything from Nightwing these last couple of years, we know he never has to do it alone. One thing’s for certain though: Blüdhaven will never be the same after this!

DC'S I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST CRISIS #1

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Written by DAN DiDIO, REX OGLE, DAVE WIELGOSZ, RACHEL PINNELAS, MATTHEW LEVINE, and others

Art by M.L. SANAPO, ADAM GRAPHITE, SID KOTIAN, WILL ROBSON,

JORDI TARRAGONA, and others

Cover by DAN HIPP

Variant covers by EJIKURE and NICOLA SCOTT

$9.99 US | 80 pages | Prestige | Variant $9.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/2/24

In the blackest night, when the darkness feels infinite, the very fabric of the universe begins to tear…as every major crisis in DCU history rises once again! These eight chilling tales, set during the events of crises past, serve to warn you, dear reader: when in crisis, watch your back. In the fractured world of Flashpoint, Professor Pyg is stalking Gotham City’s nightclubs, sniffing out victims! During Blackest Night, Scarecrow lurks outside a movie theater, recruiting new test subjects to perfect his fear toxin! Even heroes like Nightwing aren’t safe when his death might just have the power to reverse the damage of Infinite Crisis! All these, plus new stories from Crisis on Infinite Earths, Millennium, Zero Hour, The Final Night, and Final Crisis are collected in DC’s I Know What You Did Last Crisis, a deadly new horror anthology coming to haunt you this fall!

LOBO CANCELATION SPECIAL #1

(Image credit: DC)

Written by KYLE STARKS

Art by KYLE HOTZ

Cover by KYLE HOTZ

After Dark Black Polybagged variant cover by SIMON BISLEY

1:25 cover by KYLE HOTZ

$5.99 US | 48 pages | One-Shot | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 9/25/24

FEETAL’S GIZZ! Just when you thought it was safe to go back into outer space, the freakazoids at DC Comics ambush you with the scummiest comic book this side of Uranus! Get ready for the most skull-crunching, crotch-punting, and excrement asteroid-filled comic of the year!!! You’re going to be praying to gawd that we pulp this sleezefest before yer kids read it!

DC September 2024 Comic Books

BATMAN #152

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by MIKE HAWTHORNE and ADRIANO DI BENEDETTO

Backup by Kelly Thompson and Mattia De Iulis

Cover by Salvador Larroca

Variant covers by Guillem March and Dave Johnson

1:25 cover by Belén Ortega

1:50 variant cover by Joëlle Jones

Artist Spotlight variant cover by Nicola Scott

Hispanic Heritage Month variant cover by José Luis García-López & Joe Prado $4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/4/24

ABSOLUTE POWER TIE-IN!

In a thrilling Absolute Power tie-in, Batman and Catwoman must find the key to Amanda Waller’s plans in an extremely remote—and shockingly dangerous—location! Living (dying?) up to their name, some of the Suicide Squad won’t be coming back from their mission, but will Batman and Catwoman stay free to fight another day?! Plus, a Birds of Prey backup finds the Birds facing Waller’s minions in an unexpected adventure!

BATMAN THE LONG HALLOWEEN: THE LAST HALLOWEEN #0

(Image credit: DC)

Written by JEPH LOEB

Art by TIM SALE

Cover by TIM SALE

$3.99 US | 48 pages | One-Shot | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 9/18/24

Prelude to Batman The Long Halloween: The Last Halloween!

You thought you knew the whole story of Batman: The Long Halloween…you were wrong! Reprinting the final collaboration between legendary creators Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, this special uncovers a deadly mystery that could destroy Batman, Commissioner Gordon, Two-Face, and…well, that would be telling, wouldn’t it? Don’t miss out on this special reprint of the prelude to THE LAST HALLOWEEN.

ABSOLUTE POWER: SUPER SON

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Written by SINA GRACE and NICOLE MAINES

Art by JOHN TIMMS and TRAVIS MERCER

Cover by JOHN TIMMS

Variant cover by LUCIO PARRILLO and REIKO MURAKAMI Foil cover by JOHN TIMMS

$4.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/18/24

Jonathan Kent has suffered more than most at the hand of the Trinity of Evil—but the son of Superman will summon the will to FIGHT BACK. In this special, over-sized edition of Absolute Power, we’ll travel to the depths of despair as one of the most powerful beings on planet Earth must reckon with his own past to save his future…and the road to recovery will pave the way for a critical new chapter in the journey of the Super Son. It’s a clash of power, a tale of self-discovery, and the start of a new dream in Absolute Power: Super Son!

SUPERMAN #18

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

Variant covers by FRANCESCO MATTINA, W. SCOTT FORBES, and SWEENEY BOO 1:25 variant cover by AL BARRIONUEVO

Artist Spotlight variant cover by NICOLA SCOTT

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/18/24

ABSOLUTE POWER TIE-IN!

Waller has the powerless heroes of the DC Universe on the ropes! Can the powerless Superman and Zatanna find the mystical map to the Dark Roads in time to get some major back-up?!

Lex Luthor, Lois Lane, Mercy, Jimmy, and Silver Banshee are on the run from the superpowered Amazos but find themselves pulled into a battle for the soul of Metropolis! Don’t miss the shocking cliffhanger that impacts the future of the Superman titles!

WONDER WOMAN #13

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Written by TOM KING

Art by TONY S. DANIEL

Cover by TONY S. DANIEL

Variant covers by PHIL JIMENEZ and STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU

1:25 variant cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

Artist spotlight variant cover by NICOLA SCOTT

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/18/24

ABSOLUTE POWER TIE-IN!

Gamorra found! Wonder Woman and Robin have finally located Amanda Waller’s super jail holding the powerless heroes they once fought alongside. Can the new dynamic duo break them out before they become trapped themselves? An undercover ally may hold the key to everything!

GREEN ARROW #16

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

Cover by PHIL HESTER

Variant cover by MATT TAYLOR

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/25/24

ABSOLUTE POWER TIE-IN

Team Arrow is up against a wall. And it’s not Amanda Waller. It’s her agent of destruction Bright. Who is Bright and why does he hate Green Arrow, and his family? Ollie must decide if he should save his family, even if it means they become locked up in Waller’s super-prison!

GREEN LANTERN #15

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Written by JEREMY ADAMS and PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by FERNANDO PASARÍN, OCLAIR ALBERT, and MONTOS

Cover by ARIEL COLÓN

Variant covers by CHRIS SAMNEE and SIMONE DI MEO

1:25 variant cover by CRYSTAL KUNG

Artist Spotlight variant cover by NICOLA SCOTT

Hispanic Heritage Month variant cover by JOSÉ LUIS GARCÍA-LÓPEZ & JOE PRADO

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/11/24

ABSOLUTE POWER TIE-IN

Hal has a problem…He needs to charge his ring, but the entrance to the Power Battery is a continent away. Plus, the skies over Earth are patrolled by Amanda Waller’s modified Amazos, which leaves Hal with one choice…to ride into the Danger Zone! Don't worry, he totally got permission to use the Batplane for this mission *wink*. Plus, John Stewart’s tale from Green Lantern: War Journal

spills out into the battlefield of a new struggle brewing on the horizon…

ABSOLUTE POWER: ORIGINS #3

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Written by JOHN RIDLEY

Art by ALITHA MARTINEZ and NORM RAPMUND

Cover by EDWIN GALMON

Variant cover by KEN LASHLEY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/25/24

Amanda Waller’s journey has brought her to hell and back—from the blood-soaked streets of Chicago to the over-the-top exploits of her very own Task Force X (aka the Suicide Squad). Now, with the clock ticking on ultimate victory over the metahumans of Planet Earth, the origin of DC’s most methodical menace draws to a close. But what secrets lie within the terrifying alien mind of the Brainiac Queen—and will the Wall survive the very seeds she herself has sown? All this and Rustam’s revenge in the finale of Absolute Power: Origins.

ABSOLUTE POWER: TASK FORCE VII #6

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Written by STEPHANIE WILLIAMS

Art by KHARY RANDOLPH

Cover by PETE WOODS

Variant covers by LEIRIX, KHARY RANDOLPH, and STEPHEN PLATT Connecting variant cover (10 OF 12) by JOHN TIMMS

Foil Variant cover by DAN MORA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/11/24

Amanda Waller comes for the Amazons after they assist the heroes in their battle for survival! Will her weapon with the powers of the beloved champion of the island of Themyscira be able to unlock its secrets? Or will Queen Nubia and her sisters-in-arms send this robot straight to the Underworld?

ABSOLUTE POWER: TASK FORCE VII #7

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Written by DAN WATTERS

Art by FRAN GALÁN

Cover by PETE WOODS

Variant covers by RAHZZAH, TOM RANEY, and STEPHEN PLATT Connecting variant cover (11 OF 12) by JOHN TIMMS

Foil cover by DAN MORA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/25/24

The Trinity of Evil achieve total domination over Earth’s super-powered protectors! But what of the heroes NOT of this Earth? Just as Kal-El

of Krypton before him, J’onn J’onzz of Mars has felt the devastating effects of Waller’s Task Force VII fighters as they continue their mission of siphoning metahuman power across the globe…but hope glimmers even in the face of the ghastly Global Guardian, and a new generation of fighters from every corner of the world have joined forces to rise up! It’s the finale of Task Force VII as we near the grand finale of the epic Absolute Power event!

BATMAN: THE BARBARIAN #1

(Image credit: DC)

Written by GREG SMALLWOOD

Art and cover by GREG SMALLWOOD

Variant covers by DAN PANOSIAN and KELLEY JONES

Foil variant cover by DAN PANOSIAN

1:25 variant cover by TK

1:50 variant cover by GREG SMALLWOOD

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 1 of 6 | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

Foil variant $6.99 US (card stock)

Bi-Monthly

ON SALE 9/18/24

In a world where unspeakable beasts slither through silent temples, and sorcerers pledge innocent lives as blood sacrifices to incomprehensible cosmic designs, only one man has the strength of will and brute force required to protect the people who would become prey…the fearsome, blade-wielding Batman! But when the all-seeing Oracle warns him of a looming shadow creeping across the land, he will have to contend with foes that cannot be dispatched by sword alone…including the terrible memory of the catastrophe in which he was made!

Eisner Award-winning artist Greg Smallwood unleashes a brutal new vision of Bruce Wayne, shot through with high-fantasy hallmarks and awe-inspiring reimaginings of the classic Batman rogues gallery!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1089

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Written by RAM V

Art by GUILLEM MARCH

Cover by EVAN CAGLE

Backup written by DAN WATTERS

Backup art by TBD

Connecting variant covers by GUILLEM MARCH

1:25 variant cover by SEBASTIAN FIUMARA

Hispanic Heritage Month variant cover by JOSÉ LUIS GARCÍA-LÓPEZ & JOE PRADO$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/25/24

It began with a melody, strange and haunting, drawing Batman deeper and deeper into a demonic odyssey. From the sewers under Gotham to a hallucinatory desert, from the brink of death to a strange rebirth, from the iron grip of order to the deadly blades of chaos, it has all led to this moment. And now, the curtains close on Ram V’s epic Gothic Opera!

NIGHTWING UNCOVERED

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Written by IVAN COHEN

Art by DEXTER SOY, JIM LEE, DAN MORA, JAMAL CAMPBELL,

TRAVIS MOORE, and others

Cover by DEXTER SOY

Variant covers by SALVADOR LARROCA and GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

1:25 cover by VASCO GEORGIEV

1:50 variant cover by DEXTER SOY

Lenticular variant cover by BRUNO REDONDO

$5.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

Lenticular variant $9.99 US

ON SALE 9/11/24

Dick Grayson is front and center in a stunning collection of some of the most compelling cover art to grace his solo title over the years!

BATMAN: DARK AGE #6

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Written by MARK RUSSELL

Art and cover by MICHAEL ALLRED

Variant cover by BILL SIENKIEWICZ

1:25 variant cover by IAN BERTRAM

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/25/24

Gotham appears to be saved, but for how long? A face from Gotham's past emerges from the ashes and the Anti-Monitor threatens to destroy everything. Bruce Wayne looks back across the years and wonders if it was all for nothing.

BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #17

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Written by MICHAEL CONRAD and ALEX SEGURA

Art by MIGUEL MENDONÇA and CHRISTOPHER MITTEN

Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant covers by FRANCESCO MATTINA and CHRISTOPHER MITTEN

$7.99 US | 56 pages | Prestige | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 9/25/24

Leap year only comes once every four years, and for most, an extra day on the calendar is a mild novelty. But for Calendar Man, it’s a critical error in that which he holds most dear—and now, Batman and the GCPD respond to a deadly hostage situation, but can they work together to stop Calendar Man before it’s too late? And lastly, the Question—with the help of a surprise guest star—unmasks the mysterious villain Zerø!

CATWOMAN #68

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Variant covers by RACHTA LIN and ROSE BESCH

1:25 variant cover by MARCIO TAKARA

1:50 variant cover by TIRSO

Artist Spotlight variant cover by NICOLA SCOTT

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/18/24

As the forces of the WHITE GLOVE prepare to put Gotham City in a stranglehold, Selina finds herself in need of emergency medical treatment from the steady hands of none other than HUSH. Will the Feline Fatale survive her procedure and live to protect her beloved precious city…or will she be reduced to fish food at the bottom of the Gotham City bay?

BIRDS OF PREY #13