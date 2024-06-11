Absolute Power: Ground Zero kicks off DC's summer event with three new stories - and the return of a long-dead character

DC's big summer event Absolute Power unites three villains - Amanda Waller, Failsafe, and Braniac - as they forge an unholy alliance that will have far-reaching consequences for all the DC superheroes.

The event kicks off with Absolute Power: Ground Zero - a new one-shot that hits comic shops on June 25. We've read the issue and while we can't get into specifics, we can say that it is told in three distinct 'stages,' each one focusing on a different character.

'Stage 2' of the issue is co-written by Batman's current lead-writer Chip Zdarsky and the legendary Mark Waid, and drawn by V Ken Marion with colors by Patricio Delpeche. The chapter hones in on Amanda Waller who has grown into one of the most powerful figures in the DC universe. Zdarsky took time to answer a few of our questions about the new issue and how he feels about comic crossovers as a whole.

Image 1 of 5 A gallery of covers for Absolute Power: Ground Zero (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Newsarama: Chip, first off, how was it writing the issue and collaborating with Mark Waid on your story?

Chip Zdarsky: Great! We talked through what we needed to accomplish with the story and then I went off and wrote a draft. And then Mark came back in and showed me how to really write it and make it good. Very embarrassing. But at least I was getting shown the ropes by the guy who wrote Kingdom Come!

The story revives John Starr and is told from his point of view. Why bring him back? And will see him again in the near future?

Zdarsky: Well, I can't say specifically without ruining the story! And I hope he gets to stick around as he's a fun character to write, for sure.

Comic deals, prizes and latest news Get the best comic news, insights, opinions, analysis and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Failsafe is part of a new "trinity of evil" with Braniac and Amanda Waller. How does it feel to have contributed such a memorable character to Batman's rogue's gallery?

Zdarsky: It hasn't quite sunk in yet? Weirdly, I see him as Jorge Jimenez's creation far more than mine 'cause the visual is just so damned good. That's what sells it, y'know? So whenever I see him in another book I just think, "Oh cool, Jorge's Failsafe character!"

Image 1 of 3 Interior pages from Absolute Power: Ground Zero (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Waller is the driving force behind this evil plan, but what role will Failsafe play in it?

Zdarsky: Waller may be the originator of all the nefarious plans, but Failsafe is extremely powerful, with the tactical mind of Batman, so his addition has doubled the threat level but with a stronger physical menace. Can they work together though?

Speaking of Waller, she's really grown in prominence lately. What makes her such an interesting character, in your opinion?

Zdarsky: The fact that she's human and genuinely believes she's saving humanity from all manner of powered beings. Her power, if anything, is knowledge.

You've been writing the main Batman comic for the last few years. What's it like when a big event like this comes along and kinda disrupts the flow?

Zdarsky: Events only disrupt the flow if you don't know about them until a few months before you're writing your scripts! This one has been in the works for a long while so I was able to line it up relatively well, I think. I always had in mind the idea of Failsafe/Zur becoming a global threat, so weaving that into Absolute Power made a ton of sense. You're always navigating continuity when working on these books so it doesn't really feel all that different from the month-to-month job.

Absolute Power: Ground Zero is published by DC on June 25.

You can find the full details of the Absolute Power event and how to read it right here.