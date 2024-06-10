Batman: The Last Halloween will feature previously unseen covers by the late Tim Sale
Check out Sale's covers for the first six issues
As revealed at the end of May, a new sequel to the all time classic Batman tale The Long Halloween is on the way from DC in September titled The Last Halloween. Now, following a panel at the Fan Expo Dallas on June 9, the publisher has revealed a slate of new covers from the project, including several previously unseen pieces of Tim Sale art.
The original Long Halloween story was written by Jeph Loeb and drawn by Sale back in 1996. Loeb has also penned this 10-issue sequel, which will be drawn by a range of different artists. Sale passed away in 2022, but his work is still a major part of the new series with a range of unseen pieces by the beloved artist making up the main covers for each issue. You can check out the first six in the gallery below.
Tim Sale covers for Batman: The Last Halloween
DC has also revealed three new variant covers for The Last Halloween #1 by (from left to right) Cliff Chiang, Bill Sienkiewicz, and Enrico Marini, each of which offers a new portrait of a classic Batman character.
Variant covers
Jeph Loeb has previously described The Last Halloween as "Tim Sale's parting gift to me," before confirming that the Batman: The Long Halloween Special - which was published back in 2021 - will now serve as a prologue to the new 10-part series. He went on to say that the new series is, in part, "a tribute to Tim, who continues to be with us in spirit."
Batman The Long Halloween: The Last Halloween #1 is published by DC on September 25.
