Almost 30 years later, Batman: The Last Halloween closes the book on fan favorite story The Long Halloween

A new Batman limited series is set to continue - and complete - the Long Halloween saga, first begun by Jeff Loeb and Tim Sale in 1996.

The 10-issue Batman The Long Halloween: The Last Halloween will be written by Loeb and drawn by a range of fan favorite artists, including in the first issue, Eduardo Risso, Dave Stewart and Richard Starkings. The series will pick up the threads left by 2021's The Long Halloween Special one-shot, which was originally intended to be the start of a new story, but was eventually put on hold in the wake of Tim Sale's death in 2022.

"Batman The Long Halloween: The Last Halloween is Tim Sale's parting gift to me," said Loeb in a statement. "Tim and I had already decided to tell this last chapter following Batman: The Long Halloween Special, which will serve as the prologue to this 10-part action-packed mystery."

(Image credit: DC)

"Tim's unfortunate passing put our plans for this series on hold," Loeb continued. "About a year later, after speaking with Mark Chiarello and Richard Starkings, my partners on the previous Long Halloween titles, we decided the time was right to move this forward as a tribute to Tim, who continues to be with us in spirit."

He added that "This story concludes the war between the freaks and the crime families forever, as Batman, Robin, and DC's most infamous Bat-villains face off against Holiday, and secrets dating back to Batman The Long Halloween Special will be revealed."

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Some of the other artists who will be involved in the new series include Klaus Janson, Mark Chiarello, with other names yet to be revealed.

The Long Halloween is generally considered one of the greatest Batman stories of all time, as well as one of the most impactful comics of the 1990s, with a twisty murder mystery plot and deeply atmospheric art from Sale. It was heavily influential on Matt Reeves' 2022 The Batman film, and an animated adaptation was released in 2021. The original comic also later received a pair of sequels in the form of the Batman: Dark Victory and Catwoman: When in Rome limited series, as well as the previously mentioned Batman The Long Halloween Special.

Batman The Long Halloween: The Last Halloween #1 is published by DC on September 25.

The Long Halloween makes out list of the best Batman stories of all time.