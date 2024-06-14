Helldivers 2 dev says there's still time to get the new Stratagem even after we chose to save the children, but GM Joel says we "never will"

Helldivers 2 players can give themselves a hearty pat on the back after choosing to save thousands of sick children instead of liberating the planet Marfark and getting a new Stratagem, but now there's a seemingly insurmountable challenge to overcome.

The latest Helldivers 2 major order presented freedom fighters a very difficult choice: Drop down into Vernen Wells to save the children trapped in Super Citizen Anne's Hospital for Very Sick Children; a heroic task but one without any real reward beyond the ability to sleep at night; or liberate Marfark and get access to the new MD-17 Anti-Tank Mines Stratagem. The Major Order was a test of moral fortitude, and the Helldivers 2 community passed with flying colors. As an unexpected reward, Arrowhead is donating $4,311 (the number of children saved and also the numeric equivalent to the word 'hell') to a real-life charity benefiting children impacted by tragic events.

"Since the @helldivers2 community chose to save the children, @arrowheadgs does the same," Arrowhead COO Johan Pilestedt said in a tweet. "We have made a donation to, well, Save the Children. Great job Divers!"

While I'd love to end the story on such a feel-good note, Pilestedt followed up with a reply to a fan asking if it's still possible to liberate Marfark before the Major Order timer runs out and secure the new Stratagem, and surprisingly, the answer was yes. According to Pilestedt, game master Joel said, "If the community does both 'which they never will', they'll get both" their free and clear consciences and also the new anti-tank mines.

Hear that folks? Here's our chance to have our cake and eat it too, but we're gonna have to really hustle. The current major order ends in less than 24 hours, and when I logged in this morning the planet wasn't even 0.1% liberated. It's an uphill battle, but I'll never underestimate the Helldivers community's will to get themselves another toy to blow things up with.

