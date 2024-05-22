After 60 years, Ultraman x Avengers brings comic and kaiju icons together for a four-issue run following Spider-Man's disappearance

The greatest hero of Japan is about to meet the self-proclaimed Earth's Mightiest Heroes this summer, as Marvel has announced Ultraman x Avengers, pairing up Marvel's flagship team with one of the world's most popular superheroes in any medium.

Marvel began teaming up with Ultraman's owner Tsubaraya Productions back in 2019, with two Ultraman series now having been published through Marvel Comics. Now, Marvel is bringing back the creative team from those stories, writers Kyle Higgins and Mat Groom and artist Francesco Manna for the big Avengers team up.

Consisting of four issues, Ultraman x Avengers brings Ultraman together with a team of Avengers including Sam Wilson/Captain America, Captain Marvel, Wasp, Tony Stark, and Miles Morales/Spider-Man. But what hasn't been revealed is the enemy they're up against - only that it's an "intergalactic invader" who seems to be tied to Spider-Man's disappearance.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Spider-Man has disappeared from New York, an intergalactic invader has arrived on Ultraman’s doorstep, and the Kaiju of Earth are acting even more mysteriously than usual," reads Marvel and Tsubaraya's official announcement.

"This can only mean one thing: It’s time for Ultraman to meet the Avengers! But what cosmic threat is great enough to require a team-up of Marvel’s mightiest champions and Japan’s greatest hero? Find out as Shin meets Sam, Spacium Ray meets Repulsor Ray, and “THWIP!” meets “SHUWATCH!” – in the epic crossover event."

The Avengers just turned 60 in 2023, having debuted all the way back in 1963. Meanwhile, Ultraman first appeared in 1966, meaning he will celebrate his 60th birthday in just a couple years.

"Of course we're excited to be back with more Ultraman, as ever, but especially for such a meaningful event," Groom and Higgins say in a joint statement. "This is the first time Ultraman will meet the Avengers, despite them having so much in common – both being created in the '60s, both being arguably the most popular and successful super heroes from their respective countries of origin."

"Being able to tell the story of this historic meeting: discovering how they interact, the ways in which they're different, what they have to learn from each other - it's a tremendous privilege."

Ultraman x Avengers #1 goes on sale August 14 with a cover by Dike Ruan, seen above.

If he joined the team, Ultraman might even make the list of the best Avengers members of all time.