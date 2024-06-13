Dave Filoni is "very excited" about the opening scene of his Star Wars movie, but remains focused on Ahsoka season 2

We’ve heard precious little about Dave Filoni’s upcoming Star Wars film since it was announced at Star Wars Celebration but, now, a new hope – as Lucasfilm’s chief creative officer provides a quick update on his new feature.

"Because I’ve been writing [Ahsoka season 2], things have clicked and I have a much better idea about where things are going to go," Filoni said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

“I will say, I have an opening I really like quite a bit, I’m very excited about it for that picture. I’m excited about the potential of just doing it.”

That opening – whatever it may be – is still some way off, however. As of this moment, Filoni is focused on Ahsoka season 2, starring Rosario Dawson as the titular Jedi, which was announced in January.

“Right now, my focus is clearly on [Ahsoka season 2] as well as the rest of the galaxy and how it’s spinning,” Filoni said.

Filoni added that it’s been “fun to dive into and [work with]” Jon Favreau on The Mandalorian & Grogu and that he’s focused simply on putting "one foot in front of the other" when it comes to the packed slate of Star Wars projects in the pipeline.

Dave Filoni’s Star Wars movie, which was unveiled in 2023 alongside a new Rey movie and James Mangold’s Force-centric project, is described as a "cinematic event" that will take place between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens and tie together the ‘Mando-verse’ of TV shows.

On exactly who will appear in the movie, Filoni teased to Entertainment Weekly, "We are definitely in the right space. I think it's going to be a clamoring of characters saying, 'how do I get in this picture?' And that's what Jon [Favreau] and I have been figuring out."

For more on a galaxy far, far away’s exciting future, check out our complete guide to upcoming Star Wars movies and shows.