Do I need to watch Gen V before The Boys season 4?

The Boys spin-off show Gen V takes place just after the events of season 3, but do you need to watch it in order to understand season 4?

Gen V is based on The Boys comic book story arc "We Gotta Go Now" by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson and follows a group of young supes who attend Godolkin University, a college run by Vought International. It serves as a spin-off of The Boys, a gritty superhero comedy-drama that follows a band of superheroes who go rogue and set out to expose the truth about Vought and its Justice League-esque super-group known as the Seven.

Gen V is canon to The Boys universe, with season 1 setting up the events of The Boys season 4, but they do exist as separate shows with their own main plot and storylines. Scroll down for our verdict on whether or not you need to do a binge-watch before The Boys season 4.

Can you watch The Boys season 4 without watching Gen V?

In short, yes. In The Boys season 4 trailer, Billy mentions a "virus that kills supes." While Gen V did introduce us to the virus, which will no doubt be one of season 4's major plotlines if not the main plotline, showrunner Eric Kripke says the new season makes sure to spell it out for those who didn't watch the spin-off show.

"When it comes up, we’re very careful to say, 'Here’s where the virus came from, and here’s the story of it," Kripke told SFX Magazine in the issue that features The Boys season 4 on the cover.

While Gen V is canon to the Boys universe, it does a pretty good job of existing as its own entity. You don't have to watch The Boys before watching Gen V either. Gen V season 1 took place after the events of season 3 and does set up season 4, but audiences can go straight from The Boys season 3 to season 4 with no extra homework required.

Several major players from The Boys do make an appearance in Gen V and From what we've seen in the latest The Boys season 4 trailer, the shows do cross over yet again – though it seems like it might only be for a brief moment.

Overall, if you're someone who likes to follow a timeline and wants to see how a group of college-aged supes stumbled upon the biggest threat to supe lives as we know it – go for it. If not, the new season will catch you up.

The Boys season 4 hits Prime Video on June 13. It's been a while, so be sure check out our The Boys season 3 ending explained to refresh your memory.