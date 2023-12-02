The Boys season 4 trailer sees Homelander make a bloody return and the first look at Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s character

Prime Video has dropped the first teaser trailer for The Boys season 4 and... oh my god.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed above, we see the gang return for another brutal and bloody season. As the new synopsis teases, Victoria Neuman is close to power under the watchful influence of Homelander. Meanwhile, Butcher is dealing with his supposed death sentence from misusing Temp V as he makes the acquaintance of Jeffrey Dean Morgan's character.

The Boys season 4 picks up days after the events of the Gen V season 1 finale, which was, uh, quite a doozy. You don't need to watch Gen V before watching The Boys season 4, but it does heavily include some of your favorite main characters characters and tease what horrors are to be unleashed into The Boys universe.

In case you forgot, The Boys season 3 ended with Neuman becoming Robert Singer's running mate, Maeve kicking an exploding Soldier Boy out of a window at Vought Tower (and Mallory later imprisoning him indefinitely in a cryo chamber), Ashley being named as the new CEO of Vought International, and Homelander being celebrated for committing a very public murder.

The series was one of many affected and delayed by the WGA strike. Creator Eric Kripke took to Twitter to explain to eager fans that writers are needed at every single stage of the process – and they just couldn't move ahead with post-production without them.

The Boys season 4 does not yet have a release date.