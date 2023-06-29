The Boys season 4 release is delayed due to the writers' strike

The Boys creator Eric Kripke has given an update on The Boys season 4 – and it looks like we'll all have to wait a little longer.

"#The Boys update! 1) When #Season4 drops depends on how long the #WGA Strike goes. No answer yet. Tell the studios to make a fair deal!" Kripke tweeted.

"There's a good amount of dialogue we write in post that the actors come back to record (called ADR), to help bridge story gaps or clarify a plot point." Kripke continued, in response to a fan who asked about filming having been completed. We'll also edit dialogue together in different ways to 'rewrite' it. Writing at every stage of the process. #WGAStrong"

Filming wrapped two months ago, with fans getting a first look at Jeffrey Dean Morgan's new character.

Plot details for the fourth season are scarce, though Homelander actor Anthony Starr teased that the season contains one of the most "bizarre" things he's ever done.

"There has to be a ceiling, but we can’t seem to find it," he told Variety. He recalled shooting one scene in particular: "I was looking at the person I was opposite, and I said, 'What are we doing? I can’t believe this! I could have done anything else with my life, but here I am doing this?' It was truly the most bizarre thing I’ve ever done."

The Boys season 4 doesn't have a release date just yet.