First trailer for My Adventures with Superman season 2 confirms a curious team-up, a Supergirl cameo, and its official release date

The first trailer for My Adventures with Superman season 2 has landed, and it looks to reveal a whole lot – from a Supergirl cameo and the second chapter's official release date, to a curious team-up.

Created by Jake Wyatt, the show focuses on the twenty-something titular hero as he gets to know Lois Lane and their mutual friend Jimmy Olsen.

Fans had been wondering whether the Man of Steel's Kryptonian cousin, Kara Zor-El, was set to appear in the new batch of episodes after an arm that looked like it could be hers was glimpsed in some early footage. In the new promo, which you can watch above, you can clearly see Supergirl in all her glory.

"I'm not alone?" a forlorn Kal-El says in another scene, as he appears to hold up Kara as a baby, which suggests the new installment will catch viewers up on the details of her arrival on Earth. Elsewhere, Lex Luthor strikes up an alliance with big bad Amanda Waller, who is currently the main villain in all of the DC Comics. Uh oh.

(Image credit: Adult Swim)

"Ever since that alien showed up, Metropolis has been a parade of freaks and destruction," he says off-camera. "With this many toys to play with, we can finally take out Superman," adds another of the twosome's allies off-screen. DC supervillain Metallo can also be seen in the clip, so it's safe to say, Clark Kent is going to have his hands full when the animated series returns later this month.

My Adventures with Superman season 2 premieres with a one-hour special on Toonami on May 25. Each new episode will be available to stream on Max the following day. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows heading our way.