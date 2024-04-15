Peacemaker season 2 is finally filming, and James Gunn confirmed the news with a fun behind-the-scenes snap

Peacemaker season 2 has finally started filming. The superhero show's creator James Gunn took to Instagram recently to confirm the news, sharing a fun behind-the-scenes photo from set.

"Day 1 S2", the filmmaker captioned the image, which sees him taking a distorted selfie in the back of the titular character's shiny gold helmet.

"WE USED TO PRAY FOR DAYS LIKE THIS," one excited fan commented, as another said: "James, take a nap or something, omg."

Since its such early days, it's kind of impossible to know what the likes of The Suicide Squad's weapons expert Christopher Smith (John Cena), Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks), Adrian Chase (Freddie Stoma), and Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) will get up to in the new batch of episodes. Thanks to another of Gunn's social media posts, fans are speculating as to whether DC villain Mister Mxyzptlk might make an appearance, though.

That said, Gunn is shooting Peacemaker season 2 and upcoming DCU movie Superman, starring Nicholas Hoult, Rachel Brosnahan, and David Corenswet, simultaneously, so there's just as much chance the baddie will feature in that instead. "Yes, I've written all the episodes; but, no, in the interest of getting the show out there I won't be able to direct them all (only some)," he said of Peacemaker and his commitment to juggling both projects, before revealing that season 2 will "take place after the events in Superman".

Peacemaker airs on HBO Max in the US and Sky Max and Now in the UK.