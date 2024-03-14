Harley Quinn and the Joker go full anime in new trailer for Suicide Squad series from Attack on Titan creators

Harley Quinn and The Joker take center stage in the new trailer for Suicide Squad Isekai.

The clip, which you can see above, begins with the DC villains wreaking havoc on Gotham City, before switching to the present day. Here, Harley is in prison with some familiar foes in Peacemaker, Deadshot, Clayface, and King Shark.

The series will follow Amanda Waller (who here is the head of A.R.G.U.S.) assembling a team of criminals for a mission. However, this is where things get really interesting: she sends them into an otherworldly realm for the task – one full of swords and magic. "Orcs rampage and dragons rule the skies," says the official synopsis.

This is what makes the reimagining an Isekai. Now, if you’re wondering what exactly that means, it traditionally follows a group of people transported to a new and unfamiliar world, and is a huge part of the anime genre.

We get a glimpse at the new realm in the latest trailer, and it looks absolutely epic. Fans have been sharing their excitement too on Twitter. "This actually looks peak," wrote one , while another added : "Wow! I'm loving the portrayal of this version of Harley Quinn!"

"I'm not even a fan of anime and I thought this concept would be dumb," wrote a third . "But I'm not going to lie, this looks peak. I'm definitely seeing it."

Suicide Squad Isekai doesn’t have an exact release date yet, but it is expected in July 2024. If you’re after more anime, here’s our pick of the new anime shows on the way, as well as our ranking of the best anime to watch right now.