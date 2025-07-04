New Chainsaw Man trailer sees Denji caught in an explosive love triangle as one of the year's most anticipated anime movies gets a full first look

The highly anticipated upcoming anime movie Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc has revealed a brand new trailer, full of chaos, a love triangle, and a fresh theme song.

The new trailer, which you can watch below, opens with Denji seemingly professing his love for Makima in a lengthy monologue. However, later, we see the protagonist caught in the middle of Makima and another girl named Reze, creating an explosive love triangle. It's not all about the movie’s love troubles, though, as the new clip also gives us a glimpse of Denji transforming into the fearsome Chainsaw Man.

CHAINSAW MAN – THE MOVIE: REZE ARC - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

It has also been confirmed that the new song you can hear playing throughout the trailer will be the film's main. The song, titled 'Iris Out', is sung by Kenshi Yonezu, the same musician behind the Chainsaw Man series' theme tune, titled 'Kick Back'.

The movie has announced the addition of four more voice actors. The newcomers include Hidenori Takahashi, who will play the vice-captain of the Public Safety Demon Suppression Special Section 2, and Kenji Akabane, who takes on the role of Nomo, also from Section 2. Kenji Nomura has been cast as the mysterious man who is after the Chainsaw Heart, and Eri Kitamura as the Typhoon Demon.

The four newcomers join the main cast: Kikunosuke Toya (Denji), Tomori Kusunoki (Makima), Reina Ueda (Reze), and many more.

Directly following on from Chainsaw Man season 1, Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc adapts the Reze Arc from the Chainsaw Man manga, and continues Denji's story. The official synopsis reads, "Denji's feelings are torn between his crush Makima and the mysteriously attractive girl Reze, who suddenly appears. Then, the story takes a sudden turn, and a breathtakingly powerful battle scene takes place."

Chainsaw Man—The Movie: Reze Arc will premiere in Japan on September 19 and then will hit movie theaters in the US and UK on October 29. For more, check out our list of the best anime, or keep up with new anime heading your way this year.