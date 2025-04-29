The director of one of the 21st Century's best anime movies is releasing a new film in 2025

【特報】『果てしなきスカーレット』＜11月21日（金）公開！＞ - YouTube Watch On

A new Mamoru Hosoda film is heading to cinemas later this year, and its first trailer promises an action-packed fantasy epic with unique visuals and a fascinating heroine. Studio Chizu has confirmed that Scarlet is releasing worldwide on December 12, only a few weeks after its Japanese release on November 21.

The announcement revealed some details about the upcoming anime movie, which follows a princess seeking revenge for the death of her father. In a story that "transcends time and space", Princess Scarlet will navigate "a world full of madness" in an adventure "beyond imagination" that will put her face to face with her nemesis. "Will Scarlett be able to find a way to live at the end of her endless journey?," reads an early synopsis (via Toho Movie Channel).

After Hosoda found inspiration in The Beauty and the Beast for his last feature, 2021's Belle, this new film is also set to draw inspiration from another global classic, according to Japanese website Natalie, but the director hasn't revealed further details yet. If you want to find some clues, you can watch the first trailer for Scarlet above.

Mamoru Hosoda is the director of one of the 21st Century's best anime movies, Mirai, which was nominated for an Oscar in 2019. Hosoda is also responsible for some all-time gems like The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, Summer Wars, Wolf Children, and The Boy and the Beast. He almost directed Studio Ghibli's Howl's Moving Castle too, before Hayao Miyazaki took over the project.

With Hosoda's new movie coming to cinemas, 2025 is turning into an amazing year for anime fans. Netflix just announced a new anime movie, Lost in Starlight, and the highly anticipated Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc has already confirmed a US release this fall.

