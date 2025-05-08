Anime's summer season just got even more crowded with this new isekai series from the studio behind Fire Force and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure

【25年7月放送】TVアニメ『陰陽廻天 Re:バース』PV第２弾｜7月2日よりフジテレビ「+Ultra」ほかにて毎週水曜24:45~放送開始! - YouTube Watch On

The spring season may be in full flow, but there's now one more summer name to keep an eye on amid the wave of new anime hitting our screens.

Isekai series Onmyo Kaiten Re: Birth Verse is arriving on Crunchyroll on July 2. It sees a boy named Takeru become fixated on a girl who keeps appearing in his dreams.

But, of course, 'isekai' might have given the game away here. Suddenly, anime does anime things – and Takeru finds himself in a strange new land.

"After an unexpected accident, Takeru finds himself in a parallel universe, and the world that Tsukimiya lives in," the synopsis reads. "When Takeru and Tsukimiya are slain by a monster, he awakens again and realizes he has leapt through time. Now, Takeru must train with Abe Seimei to fight for Tsukimiya’s life!"

If the mind-melting plot doesn't get you hooked, the new trailer (which you can see above) just might. Featuring gorgeous animation and a stunningly realized world, there's every chance Onmyo Kaiten could be one of the star names to come out of a summer window that also includes Dan Da Dan season 2 and Kaiju No. 8.

It's all brought together by David Production, the studio behind Fire Force (a series that's coming to an end next year) and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, which has just announced a new show – Steel Ball Run – is in the works.

