The Boys season 4 wraps filming with first look at Jeffrey Dean Morgan's character

The Boys season 4 has officially wrapped filming and to celebrate, a few of the stars have shared exciting snaps from the set of the superhero series – including a first look at Jeffrey Dean Morgan's mysterious character.

Karl Urban, who plays Billy Butcher was the first to post the image of Morgan in costume on Instagram, alongside the caption: "Oi. That's a picture wrap on season 4. Massive thank you to our phenomenal crew & cast. Love you guys! I'm not allowed to post any photos from set… soooo here's a snap of [Jeffrey Dean Morgan] & moi on the set of a Cadillac commercial. Season 4 @theboystv @primevideo coming soon …ish."

While we still don't know who Morgan will be playing when The Boys' fourth chapter rolls around, it's interesting to note that he's just in a shirt, tie, and coat in the photo, which might suggest he's not a supe in the show.

There are set to be some more new additions to the cast in the new batch of episodes, too. Orange Is The New Black's Susan Heyward and The Tick's Valorie Curry are set to play Vought recruits Sister Sage and Firecracker, respectively. Cameron Crovetti, who plays Homelander's son Ryan, has also been upped to a series regular as well, following the character's decision to reconnect with his father and embrace his superpowers.

Familiar faces returning include Jack Quaid (Hughie Campbell), Erin Moriarity (Starlight), Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko), Tomer Capone (Frenchie), Laz Alonso (Mother's Milk), Colby Minifie (Ashley Barratt), Claudia Doumit (Victoria Neuman), Jessie T. Usher (A-Train), Antony Starr (Homelander), and Chase Crawford (The Deep).

There's no official word yet as to when The Boys season 4 will land on Prime Video, but we'll be sure to keep you posted. While we wait for more news, check out our breakdown of the best shows on Amazon Prime available to stream now.