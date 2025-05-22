Reacher star Alan Ritchson says season 4 could be the "best season yet" as he gets back into Reacher shape

Reacher is back as star Alan Ritchson shares some pictures of himself getting ready to return as the beefy wanderer once again in season 4 – which he says is the best yet.

"Season 4 is right around the corner, and dare I say… May be the best season yet?" said the star as he took to Instagram to share the behind-the-scenes snaps. Although the post does not confirm if filming has started on the upcoming season, it looks like stunt training and wardrobe fittings have commenced, as Ritchson said, "Back into stunts with Buster, Eric, and team. Season 4 is going to be the most intensely physical season yet. My body is ready." Check out the post below.

A post shared by Alan Ritchson (@alanritchson) A photo posted by on

This is the biggest Reacher season 4 update we have had since it was announced – and that was before season 3 even hit Prime Video. Following the explosive ending of Reacher season 3, which saw Reacher and co take down a drug importation business in Maine, the end of the season finale saw Ritchson’s hero pack his bags (or rather pocket) once again and set off for a new town.

While a release date is out of sight, the main issue is that we still don’t know which of author Lee Child’s Jack Reacher books the next season will adapt. Season 1 was taken from The Killing Floor, season 2 adapted Bad Luck and Trouble, and season 2 is based on The Persuader. However, as Ritchson’s post includes a picture of him and Child, it looks like the author is involved with the upcoming season, too.

"I wish everyone had the good fortune of being best friends for life with this man like we are," said Ritchson of Child. "Because we are best friends and he is adopting me officially soon, I think."

But before season 4 can hit Prime Video, first, Reacher co-star Maria Sten’s spin-off show, Neagley, will arrive. The show follows Reacher’s right-hand woman, Francis Neagley, as she becomes hell bent on revenge after her friend gets killed in a suspicious accident. Neagley is expected to be released sometime in 2026.

It is still not clear whether Reacher will show up in the spin off, but thanks to Ricthson, we do know that the star has been on set. "Stopped by the Neagley set to see my dear friend Maria Sten, who is absolutely crushing it," said Ritchson.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more, check out our Reacher season 3 review, or have a look through our list of the best shows on Prime Video.