The Boys season 5 will be its final season as creator admits that was "always my plan"

It’s official: The Boys is coming to an end after its fifth season.

Just days before the premiere of The Boys season 4 on Prime Video, creator Eric Kripke took to Twitter to announce plans for the show’s endgame.

"#TheBoys Season 4 Premiere Week is a good time to announce: Season 5 will be the Final Season!" Kripke wrote, alongside a redacted image of the fourth season’s finale script. "Always my plan, I just had to be cagey till I got the final OK from Vought. Thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax. Watch Season 4 in 2 DAYS, cause the end has begun!"

In recent weeks, Kripke has been non-committal over putting a season count on The Boys – despite previously outlining plans for five seasons of the Amazon series.

"I am – without hyperbole – literally the worst person in history at predicting how long their show should go," Kripke told SFX magazine. "No one in the entire history of the entertainment business has been more wrong than me, giving interview after interview on how I thought Supernatural should end after five years [the series went on for 15 seasons]."

Now, that seems, it was all a little bit of a Vought-style PR spin. The Boys will end after its fifth season, but no release window has yet been revealed.

That’s not to say The Boys universe is coming to a close. Far from it. Gen V season 2 will continue the college-set spin-off, though Eric Kripke has revealed how it will deal with actor Chance Perdomo’s death.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more, check out The Boys season 4 release schedule.