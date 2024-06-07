Gen V creator reveals how The Boys spin-off will move forward without late star Chance Perdomo

Gen V co-creator Eric Kripke has confirmed how The Boys spin-off will address Chance Perdomo's passing in season 2.

In a new interview with TV Line, the writer revealed that Perdomo's character Andre Anderson will die in the next batch of episodes, as the idea of recasting the role was even more painful for both cast and crew.

"First, it's just so unbelievably tragic, and my heart goes out to his family," Kripke told the publication at the Gotham TV Awards on June 4. "We're not trying to replace him because we can't. We're playing the character's death on the show. So it's very heavy and it's really emotionally difficult for the cast. And we're just trying to honor Chance as best we can."

After they uncover Godolkin University's secret plot to manufacture a virus that can kill supes, Gen V season 1 ended with students Andre, Marie (Jaz Sinclair), Jordan (London Thor/Derek Luh), and Emma (Lizze Broadway) getting trapped in a hospital room with no doors. Might Andre lose his life in the inevitable escape?

Perdomo, who was best known for playing Ambrose in Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina before his appearance in Gen V, tragically died on March 29 in a motorcycle accident at the age of 27.

"As we continue to navigate the tragic loss of Chance Perdomo, everyone at Gen V is determined to find the best way to pay respect to his memory," Kripke and fellow co-creators Craig Rosenberg and Evan Goldberg confirmed in the days that followed. "We won't be recasting the role, because no one can replace Chance. Instead, we have been taking the time and space to recraft our season 2 storylines as we begin production in May. We will honor Chance and his legacy this season."

Gen V is streaming now on Prime Video. Season 2 is expected to air sometime in 2025. While we wait, check out our list of the best shows on Amazon Prime Video for some viewing inspiration.