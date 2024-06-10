The Boys season 4 release schedule: When is episode 1 on Amazon Prime Video?

The Boys season 4 is finally arriving on our screens after more than a year of waiting. This time around, the Supe killing team are facing an uphill battle as Homelander's proxy Victoria Neuman edges closer to the White House and the maniacal leader of the Seven has more support than ever before. If that wasn't enough, there's also the small issue of Billy Butcher's Temp V death sentence as well as a few new Supes joining the team.

So if you're just as eager to find out what's happening with all of those story threads as we are, then you're in the right place. Ahead of The Boys season 4 release date, we've compiled a guide on what you need to know about streaming the new season. Below we cover everything from the exact episode 1 release time on Prime Video to how many episodes there are in total.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

The Boys season 4 release date is June 13 at 9:00 AM Pacific/12:00 PM Eastern on Prime Video in the US. In the UK, they'll be available at the same time, which means it will be released at 5:00 PM BST.

The first three episodes of The Boys are released on June 13, with new episodes to follow weekly.

For other regions, use the time zone converter.

The Boys season 4 release schedule: when are new episodes out?

(Image credit: Prime Video)

The Boys season 4 will release new episodes every Thursday on Prime Video. The current release schedule is:

The Boys season 4 episode 1 – 'Department of Dirty Tricks': June 13

The Boys season 4 episode 2 – 'Life Among the Septics': June 13

The Boys season 4 episode 3 – 'We'll Keep the Red Flag Flying Here': June 13

The Boys season 4 episode 4 – 'Wisdom of the Ages': June 20

The Boys season 4 episode 5 – 'Beware the Jabberwock, My Son': June 27

The Boys season 4 episode 6 – 'Dirty Business': July 4

The Boys season 4 episode 7 – 'The Insider': July 11

The Boys season 4 episode 8 – 'Assassination Run': July 18

How many episodes of The Boys season 4 are there?

(Image credit: Prime Video)

In total The Boys season 4 has eight episodes, which will air weekly after the initial three-episode premiere. Good news too, The Boys season 5 has already been announced ahead of its release.

Where can I watch The Boys season 4?

(Image credit: Prime Video)

The Boys season 4 is only available to stream on Prime Video. You'll need a subscription in order to be able to watch it, but it will be available for all tiers.

