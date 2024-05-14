The Boys has been renewed for season 5 – before season 4 has even aired

The Boys season 5 has been confirmed by Amazon Prime Video – before season 4 of the hit superhero show has even aired.

The streamer broke the news with a video of Karen Fukuhara's Kimiko carving something onto wood, which was revealed to say "season 5." That mysterious tease is all the information out there about the next season so far, and it's pretty hard to speculate on what might be coming considering season 4 has yet to debut on Prime Video.

You’re gonna wanna carve out time to watch this, luvs pic.twitter.com/8huvd3DOCKMay 14, 2024

The Boys season 4 is set to land this June 13, with the first three episodes arriving in one batch – and the rest following weekly until the finale on July 18.

It looks like we should expect big things from season 4 when it arrives, since showrunner Eric Kripke has previously teased: "As of today, #TheBoys #Season4 is completely, totally, absolutely DONE. I’m really grateful & so proud of this cast & crew. Could be our best yet. Can’t wait to unleash it onto the world."

The synopsis for season 4 hints at some major shake-ups on the way, too: "Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

While you wait for The Boys season 4, check out our guide to the best shows on Amazon Prime Video to fill out your watchlist.