The Boys season 4 creator says it could be the "best yet" – and confirms it’s completely finished

The Boys season 4 has got a new update from its creator, and it’s made us more excited than ever to return to the brutal world of the superhero show.

Posting on Twitter on April 10, Eric Kripke wrote: "As of today, #TheBoys #Season4 is completely, totally, absolutely DONE. I’m really grateful & so proud of this cast & crew. Could be our best yet. Can’t wait to unleash it onto the world."

The best yet? Very exciting. The Boys season 4 begins with a two-episode premiere on June 13, before airing the rest of its season weekly. We’ve had a look at the new season too, thanks to a very bloody trailer released at CCXP last year.

As well as debuting the first major look at Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s character, it also confirmed the storyline of the new show. The series begins when "the world is on the brink", as the official synopsis reads: "Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

We also know that the new season will pick up in the aftermath of the spin-off Gen V season 1 ending. However, it’s unclear whether the sad loss of actor Chance Perdomo will impact that at all, as filming on Gen V has been put on hold indefinitely.

The Boys season 4 begins on June 13. For more, check out our guides to the best Amazon shows and the best Amazon movies.