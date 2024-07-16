Gen V teases start of season 2 filming with cryptic tweet ahead of The Boys season 4 finale

It may still be summer, but it's time to go back to school: filming has seemingly begun on Gen V season 2.

"Class is in session," the official Gen V Twitter account posted , along with a photo of series star Jaz Sinclair in a Godolkin University hoodie. Sinclair plays Marie Moreau, a young Supe with hemokinetic powers (i.e. the ability to control blood with her mind).

Production on the next installment of the college-set The Boys spin-off was supposed to kick off earlier this year, but was put on hold after the death of Chance Perdomo, who played Andre Anderson , in March. Prime Video has confirmed that the character will not be recast.

The Boys season 4 is currently airing weekly on Prime Video, which has seen cameos from Gen V characters Cate (Maddie Phillips) and Sam (Asa Germann) so far. The so-called Guardians of Godolkin were revealed to be starring in the Vought movie Flipped in The Boys season 4 episode 5, and the duo have also been recruited by Homelander to carry out a Supe coup.

Per comments from showrunner Eric Kripke, we know that Gen V season 2 will follow on from The Boys season 4, so whatever goes down in the upcoming season finale will likely have great significance for Marie and co. Add on season 1's cliffhanger ending (which we won't spoil here…), and it seems like it's going to be a pretty full-on new semester back at God U.

The Boys season 4 finale drops this week on Prime Video, but Gen V season 2 doesn't have a release date yet. While we wait for more updates, check out our guide to the biggest new TV shows still to come in 2024.