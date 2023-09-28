Gen V release schedule: when is episode 1 on Prime Video?

Gen V, the college-set spin-off of The Boys, is about to leap onto Prime Video in a single bound. With different streamers opting for wildly different release plans, however, there’s a chance you might be a little confused about 1) Just how many episodes we’re getting this week and 2) When the premiere is dropping

We’ve that in mind, we’ve put together a cheat sheet you can speed through, A-Train style. Below, you’ll find the Gen V episode 1 release date, release schedule plans, and a confirmed Gen V episode count for the first season.

When is Gen V episode 1 on Prime Video?

(Image credit: Prime Video)

The Gen V episode 1 release date is September 29. We don't yet know what time it will stream on Prime Video from in the US or UK. Previous big-name shows, such as The Rings of Power, were available from 9:00 PM Pacific the day before (midnight Eastern) and 5:00 AM in the UK. We'll have to keep our eyes peeled to see if it'll be the same with Gen V.

The first three episodes of Gen V will hopefully be available from the time above, with new episodes to follow weekly.

How many episodes of Gen V are there?

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Much like its Supe big brother, Gen V consists of only eight episodes. Three are out on Friday, with five more to follow.

Gen V release schedule: when are new episodes out?

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Looking ahead, Gen V will air weekly on Prime Video across September, October, and the beginning of November.

This is what the full Gen V release schedule looks like.

Gen V episode 1: September 29

Gen V episode 2: September 29

Gen V episode 3: September 29

Gen V episode 4: October 6

Gen V episode 5: October 13

Gen V episode 6: October 20

Gen V episode 7: October 27

Gen V episode 8: November 3

Where can I watch Gen V?

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Gen V is available exclusively on Prime Video, which means you’ll need a subscription to Amazon Prime to have access. The streamer has also recently announced changes to its basic subscription, with ads arriving on the service from "early 2024." If you want an ad-free experience, you’ll have to pay an additional $2.99/month.

