Gen V episode 8 post-credits scene explained: What does it mean for the future of The Boys?

The Gen V episode 8 finale wraps up a dramatic season for The Boys spin-off. After the revelations earlier in the show that the staff at Godolkin University have been working hard making a Supe virus, and then the bloody episode 7 ending which saw two major characters killed off, it’s fair to say expectations were high for the big finale. Thankfully, the Prime Video series more than delivered with an epic farewell to these college-age Supes (for now, at least).

However, as the credits roll on a fantastic season, viewers may be wondering if there are any special extras included in episode 8. Well, you’re in the right place to find out as we’ve taken a deep dive into the Gen V episode 8 post-credits, including how many scenes you can expect, and crucially, what they could mean for the future of the show.

Don’t worry either, we’ve clearly signposted where all of the spoilers for the finale are below, so you should be able to navigate this story whether you’ve seen the show or not.

How many Gen V episode 8 post-credits scenes are there?

(Image credit: Prime Video)

There’s only one Gen V episode 8 post-credits scene, and it appears pretty quickly after the final moments of the episode so don’t turn it off straight away. The stylized credits run for a bit as all of the executive producers are listed, before it cuts away to the hidden scene.

Gen V episode 8 post-credits scene, explained *spoilers*

(Image credit: Amazon)

Right, you’ve been warned, we’re getting into spoiler territory from here on out. Make sure you've seen episode 8 before reading any further!

The extra scene opens in The Woods lab under Goldolkin University as a figure holding a torch walks through the darkened hallways.

Of course, there’s no one in here anymore as we see the aftermath of Cate and Sam freeing all of the patients from their cells. But as they come closer to the camera, you can just about make out an iconic coat that we’d recognize anywhere. Yep, it’s Billy Butcher!

Karl Urban’s foul-mouthed Supe-hater is in The Woods checking out exactly what’s happened. What comes out of his mouth next is probably the most Billy thing we’ve ever heard. "What a bunch of c***s," he says looking around. Yeesh, we’re pleased to know that injecting Temp V hasn’t changed his personality at all.

It’s good to see him looking pretty healthy too (especially after that nasty diagnosis he received at the end of The Boys season 3), and it seems like he’s taken a keen interest in what’s been going on at the lab. This is particularly intriguing given what we know about the Supe virus that the Dean had masterminded, which has the potential to kill everyone with powers.

However, instead of setting up Gen V season 2, it seems pretty clear that this is a tease for The Boys season 4, which is next on the release calendar. Given Homelander makes a brief, but effective, cameo in the season finale too, it seems almost certain that these worlds are about to blend together in a big way.

For more on Gen V, check out our guides to: