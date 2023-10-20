All of The Boys cameos in Gen V

Gen V is loaded with cameos from The Boys – and what would a Boys spin-off be without a slightly unsettling cameo from the likes of Soldier Boy? The new series, based on The Boys comic 'We Gotta Go Now,' takes place between The Boys season 3 and the upcoming season 4. Naturally, some of the most prominent characters within The Boys universe make an appearance.

Gen V has been renewed for a second season, so it's likely that we'll see more of our favorite heroes (and antiheroes) pop up in future episodes. Scroll on for our complete list of which Supes make a cameo.

Ashley Barrett

When we last left Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie), she became the new CEO of Vought International, having been appointed by Homelander after Stan Edgar's ousting. In Gen V, she uses her newfound position of power to attempt to cover up Golden Boy's tragedy and attribute it to both drug use and a "full psychotic break." We also see her on a conference call with the higher-ups at Godolkin University, screaming at Dean Shetty.

A-Train

A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) makes a standalone appearance in episode 2, in which a TV broadcast features the iconic moment when he became the first Black superhero to join the Seven. The broadcast is being watched by Marie Moreau's father, foreshadowing Marie's later desire to be the first Black female Supe to join The Seven.

Madelyn Stillwell

Madelyn Stillwell (Elisabeth Shue) is still very much dead, but she briefly appears in Marie's episode 2 flashback. During the broadcast that announces A-Train's induction to The Seven, Madelyn matter-of-factly says, "We’re thrilled to welcome A-Train into The Seven, which proves what we’ve been saying for a long time: we live in a post-racism world."

Adam Bourke

Adam Bourke (P.J. Byrne), director of Dawn of the Seven, makes an appearance as a professor at Godolkin University. He's a guest lecturer in an acting class (of course) at the Crimson Countess School for the Performing Arts.

The Deep

The Deep (Chace Crawford) rejoined the Seven in The Boys season 3, and quickly became Head of Crime Analytics. In Gen V, he briefly appears in a memorial montage for the recently deceased Professor Richard Brinkerhoff – offering kind words about his work for both the Supes and Godolkin University.

Soldier Boy

It's safe to say that Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) hasn't made it out of that cryogenic prison yet, as he appears in as a memory of sorts in Cate Dunlap's mind (which Marie and co. somehow end up inside). He quickly explains that he was a young Cate's "imaginary boyfriend," and that the supes need to get out of Cate's head before they get stuck there permanently. And in true Soldier Boy fashion, he says a few other, um, gross things that we won't even try to explain.

