Gen V is the first spin-off to take place in The Boys universe – but where does it fit into the timeline?

The new series stars a brand new crop of young supes who attend a supes-only university run by Vought International. The ensemble cast includes Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, Derek Luh, London Thorr, Asa Germann, and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

There are no Gen V spoilers below, so feel free to scroll on and learn how the new show fits into The Boys universe.

Where does Gen V take place in The Boys timeline?

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Gen V takes place between season 3 and season 4, picking up right after where season 3 left off. The latter is also confirmed in a specific scene featuring an important news broadcast about the fate of a certain popular supe.

"If we’re clearin up the timeline," tweeted the official account for The Boys. "Gen V takes place between S3 and S4. So the kiddos at God U all saw Homelander laser a guy’s head off to the sound of thunderous applause."

In the season 3 finale, Homelander is standing amongst a crowd of protestors while one of them decides to call him a fascist. In response, he laser-beams their clean head off – while the entire crowd grimly cheers. Gen V takes place in the aftermath.

Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), Ashley (Colby Minifie), Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) make cameos in the new season – though the new series doesn't tell us whether or not Soldier Boy escaped his ice prison. After Maeve saves the day by kicking an exploding Soldier Boy out of a window at Vought Tower, Mallory swoops in and imprisons him in a cryogenic stasis with his fate left unknown.

The season also left off with Victoria being picked as Robert Singer's running mate

Therefore, Gen V takes place in the aftermath of The Boys season 3 finale.

The Boys season 4 was postponed due to the writer's strike, and should resume post-production now that the strike has ended. There is still no word yet on a release date.

Gen V hits Prime Video on September 29, with its first three episodes before continuing weekly every Friday. In the meantime, check out our The Boys season 3 ending explained to refresh your memory, or get prepped with our guide to everything we know so far about The Boys season 4.