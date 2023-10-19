The Boys spin-off Gen V renewed for season 2

Gen V has been renewed for a second season at Prime Video – and sophomore year is gonna be wild.

Based on The Boys comic book story arc "We Gotta Go Now" by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, Gen V stars a brand-new crop of young supes who attend a supers-only university, and answers the question, "What if the kids in Euphoria also had superpowers?" The result: terrifying and hilarious.

"We couldn’t be happier to make a second season of Gen V," said showrunner Michele Fazekas and executive producer Eric Kripke. "These are characters and stories we’ve grown to love, and we are thrilled to know people feel the same! The writers are already working on the new season – sophomore year is gonna be wild, with all the twists, heart, satire, and exploding genitalia you’ve come to expect from the show."

The cast includes Asa Germann, Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, Derek Luh, London Thor, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, Chance Perdomo, Shelley Conn, and Marco Pigossi. The Boys stars Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, Chace Crawford, Jensen Ackles, and P.J. Byrne all make cameos in the spin-off series.

Per a statement from Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios. Gen V has become the no. 1 series on Prime Video in over 130 countries – and it's not hard to see why.

Gen V is streaming on Prime Video, with episode 7 set to premiere on October 27.