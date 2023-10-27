Gen V season 1, episode 7 review: "Brings us back to the heart of the show"

A near-perfect penultimate episode brings us back to the heart of the show and reminds us why we’re here – and what Marie and co. are fighting for.

Gen V episode 6 left off on a cliffhanger – and a good one at that. So good, actually, that the season could’ve simply ended there (especially now that we know that the show has been renewed). The thought of continuing the season almost felt like a challenge for me as a viewer: What’s next? What’s so urgent that it can’t wait until season 2, episode 1?

The previous episode dropped an individual bombshell on nearly every single one of our beloved Supes, exposing their true motives and not-so-distant wrongdoings to one another. Episode 7 aims to keep the viewer on their toes, wondering if these dramatic revelations (and betrayals) will unite them or just end up tearing them apart. While Marie, Jordan, Andre, and a frazzled Cate hunt for a way to expose Godolkin University’s ugly truths, Emma and Sam are wrapped up in their own unique situation – a newly formed couple where one partner is a wanted fugitive with more than a dozen (albeit justified) kills under his belt.

The series has a strange way of storytelling, with most of season one relying on flashbacks and a non-linear timeline (with episode 6 taking place almost entirely inside a character’s mind). Though I criticized episodes 3 through 5 for giving us a bit too much exposition and a handful of uneventful scenes that would have been better left on the cutting room floor, Gen V’s penultimate episode is absent of lulls, and, dare I say, perfectly paced. There’s no time to be bored in this one. The stakes are higher than ever now, and danger is lurking at every corner.

It’s arguably the darkest and most serious episode thus far, and the one that has a significant tie-in to The Boys universe that truly feels earned – rather than a simple cameo for fanfare. Even Emma’s “Holy f**cks” can’t relieve the tension from each scene, not when things are looking worse and worse for our fave Supes. The episode's final moments solidify this, hitting us with not one, but two jaw-dropping moments that put the fate of the world's super-population in total jeopardy. "Holy f**ck" is right.

In one of the most unexpectedly emotional moments of the episode, we finally get to see Sam be a (mostly) normal college-aged kid for once – drinking his first beer and partying with other Supes – fitting in for what might be the first time in his entire tortured life. Though the moment doesn’t last long, it reminds the viewer of what he’s lost, what’s been stolen from him, and reinforces the unending cruelty of the show’s antagonists. They’re more than just superheroes – they’re kids. They want normalcy, too. They deserve it. And now, they might never, ever get it.

Unlike The Boys, where one could argue that nearly every single character is morally corrupt to an unforgivable degree - it’s hard not to feel protective over Gen V’s young Supes. As the show progresses, we get a deeper and deeper look at what’s in their hearts and where their motives lie - and it’s hard not to love them and all of their (mostly understandable) character flaws. This is not only the result of good writing, but of an incredibly strong cast with consistent knockout performances (that I hope make it to award season). While each episode has a standout performance or two (with Asa Germann’s Sam continuing to steal both the spotlight and our hearts), the penultimate chapter unifies the cast and proves what a powerful (no pun intended) ensemble they truly are.

It’s these performances that make up for the lulls and messy timeline that we were given at the beginning and middle of the first season. Episode 7 brings us back to the heart of the show and reminds us why we’re here and what Marie and co. are fighting for. We’ll be waiting on pins and needles for episode 8.

