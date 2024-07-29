The Boys showrunner says Gen V season 2 is "excellent," praises new addition to the cast

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke has seen the first episode of Gen V season 2 – and he has nothing but praise for the spin-off's premiere.

"It's really good. I just saw the season premiere last week. It's excellent. Hamish [Linklater] , you know, is the new addition to the cast. And he's amazing – brilliant actor," Kripke tells GamesRadar+ during a roundtable at San Diego Comic-Con. "And I feel like first seasons of shows are always hard, because they're finding itself a little bit. And I think, no, I think Gen V has found itself."

A trailer for Gen V season 2 was shown behind closed doors at SDCC, which featured Hamish Linklater in his debut as the new dean of Godolkin University. There was also plenty of Sam (Asa Germann) and Cate (Maddie Phillips), who wreaked havoc in The Boys season 4. The Deep (Chace Crawford) also makes an ominous cameo.

The second season of Gen V will continue on from The Boys season 4 and pick up after that wild season 1 finale. The core characters are set to return, though Chance Perdomo, who played Andre Anderson, will not be recast out of respect for his passing. Though you don't need to watch The Boys season 4 before Gen V season 2 (and vice versa), we highly recommend it.

Gen V season 2 does not yet have a release date, but will likely air sometime in 2025. For more, check out our guide to the best new TV shows on the way in 2024, or, check out the best Prime Video shows to stream right now.