First Gen V season 2 trailer gets shown behind closed doors at SDCC 2024 – and it features a cameo from a fan-favorite The Boys character

The first Gen V season 2 trailer has been screened behind closed doors at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, but GamesRadar+ was on the ground to give you a rundown of what went down.

The footage opens with Emma (Lizze Broadway) and the other students who were taken prisoner at the end of Gen V season 1 being brought back to God U. Cate (Maddie Phillips), fresh from her cameo in The Boys season 4, welcomes them back. Throughout the footage, we hear a voiceover from the new Dean, played by Hamish Linklater, promising bigger and better things for the new year. He's flanked in the final moment by Sam (Asa Germann) and Cate who seem to be the new star pupils. There's also a cameo from The Deep (Chace Crawford) who appears in a hooded gown.

The Boys season 4 recently came to a climactic end, but filming on Gen V season 2 only just kicked off. Production on the next installment of the college-set The Boys spin-off was supposed to kick off earlier this year, but was put on hold after the death of Chance Perdomo, who played Andre Anderson, in March. Prime Video has confirmed that the character will not be recast.

Per comments from showrunner Eric Kripke, we know that Gen V season 2 will follow on from The Boys season 4. Add on season 1's cliffhanger ending (which we won't spoil here…), and it seems like it's going to be a pretty full-on new semester back at God U.

Gen V season 2 doesn't have a release date yet.