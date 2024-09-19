Fallout TV show's sweetest star is a brutal murderer with a long kill list in the new trailer for thriller series from Slow Horses producers

A new trailer for Sweetpea starring Ella Purnell has arrived – and it looks like a delightfully bloody good time.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, Rhiannon is a quiet young woman who keeps a list of everyone who makes her feel invisible. One day, she snaps – and the formerly innocent list becomes a full-out kill list.

The limited, eight-part series is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Kirstie Swain. Per the official synopsis, "Rhiannon escaped childhood infamy to lead a quiet life into adulthood working as an office manager and living with her boyfriend and dog. However, a chance encounter with a stranger may reveal that her new life is not as quiet as it would appear."

The cast includes Nicole Lecky, Jon Pointing, Calam Lynch, Leah Harvey, Jeremy Swift, Dustin Demri-Burns, and Luke McGibney.

Sweetpea | Official Trailer | STARZ - YouTube Watch On

Purnell called making the show a "new, challenging experience," with Sweetpea marking her first time as both starring and executive-producing the same project (via MovieWeb). The actor is also currently filming The Scurry, a comedy-horror about a group of killer squirrels that hunt down strangers in a park.

Sweetpea is set to premiere October 10 on Sky Atlantic and Now TV in the UK and on Starz in the US. The series will also screen on October 19 at New York City Comic Con. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2024 and beyond.